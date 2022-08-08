Make the most of a video visit with doctor

The pandemic has taught us many things, but one of those is the need to be able to do a comprehensive amount of daily necessities virtually.

As many services that were closed due to the pandemic began to open again, the convenience of virtual options stuck around, and aren’t expected to go away soon.

“Prior to the pandemic, medical research showed us that more than half of households in the U.S. were interested in access to virtual health care. Now that access is a necessity,” said Christina Scuderi, certified registered nurse practitioner and MeritusNow provider.

There are many benefits to virtual care.

“We get to see our patient in their own environment, which can help us better understand their lifestyle and situation. For example, we might notice open windows and a fan, prompting us to see if the patient has air conditioning,” Scuderi explained.

While patients love the ease of connecting with a provider from the comfort of their home, especially if they have a barrier such as transportation, or if they have symptoms they should not expose others to. However, body language is important, and these tips can help you have the best experience through the screen:

Technology: Make sure you have the correct working technology needed for a virtual visit. This includes internet connectivity, and awareness that you may drop the call if your connection is interrupted. Using headphones or earbuds will make it much easier to hear, and provides additional privacy if you are within earshot of others.

Review: Be sure to review any emails, links or prior communication from your doctor’s office for the virtual visit.

Location: You’re not in the doctor’s office, so your location matters. Sit in a well-lit place, with as little noise and/or distractions as possible. (It’s not ideal to be outside in a noisy environment or inside your vehicle).

Notes: You want to prepare for this visit like you would any other visit, and organizing your thoughts, questions and concerns beforehand can help you to stay on track.

Insurance: During the pandemic, rules and regulations around virtual care changed rapidly. You should check with your insurance company for co-pay information.

Meritus Health has launched a new platform that allows patients to access virtual appointments. MeritusNow provides virtual primary and urgent care services for adults who are unable to make it into their doctor’s office for an appointment.

MeritusNow is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with visits in as little as 30 minutes. For more information, including a list of conditions treated, visit MeritusHealth.com/Now.