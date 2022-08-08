ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Make the most of a video visit with doctor

By Your Health Matters
The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L4MwH_0h8nMfFZ00

The pandemic has taught us many things, but one of those is the need to be able to do a comprehensive amount of daily necessities virtually.

As many services that were closed due to the pandemic began to open again, the convenience of virtual options stuck around, and aren’t expected to go away soon.

“Prior to the pandemic, medical research showed us that more than half of households in the U.S. were interested in access to virtual health care. Now that access is a necessity,” said Christina Scuderi, certified registered nurse practitioner and MeritusNow provider.

There are many benefits to virtual care.

“We get to see our patient in their own environment, which can help us better understand their lifestyle and situation. For example, we might notice open windows and a fan, prompting us to see if the patient has air conditioning,” Scuderi explained.

While patients love the ease of connecting with a provider from the comfort of their home, especially if they have a barrier such as transportation, or if they have symptoms they should not expose others to. However, body language is important, and these tips can help you have the best experience through the screen:

  • Technology: Make sure you have the correct working technology needed for a virtual visit. This includes internet connectivity, and awareness that you may drop the call if your connection is interrupted. Using headphones or earbuds will make it much easier to hear, and provides additional privacy if you are within earshot of others.
  • Review: Be sure to review any emails, links or prior communication from your doctor’s office for the virtual visit.
  • Location: You’re not in the doctor’s office, so your location matters. Sit in a well-lit place, with as little noise and/or distractions as possible. (It’s not ideal to be outside in a noisy environment or inside your vehicle).
  • Notes: You want to prepare for this visit like you would any other visit, and organizing your thoughts, questions and concerns beforehand can help you to stay on track.
  • Insurance: During the pandemic, rules and regulations around virtual care changed rapidly. You should check with your insurance company for co-pay information.

Meritus Health has launched a new platform that allows patients to access virtual appointments. MeritusNow provides virtual primary and urgent care services for adults who are unable to make it into their doctor’s office for an appointment.

MeritusNow is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with visits in as little as 30 minutes. For more information, including a list of conditions treated, visit MeritusHealth.com/Now.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

How to talk to your doctors—and get them to actually listen

Bringing a family member with you to the doctor’s office can help make asking the important questions easier. For every encounter with a health care provider who goes above and beyond, listening intently as we describe our aches and pains, there’s a dismissive doctor who suggests the issue is nothing to worry about—or worse, dismisses it altogether. Encounters like these are the reason why the term “medical gaslighting” has entered the vernacular.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Improving emergency care for people living with dementia

A new collection of research papers from Northwestern University and collaborating institutions sets out priority areas to provide better emergency care for people living with dementia in the United States. Some areas include discharging patients with cognitive impairment to their homes earlier and creating quieter, calmer spaces within the emergency...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Meritusnow
Scrubs Magazine

What Happens When Doctors Don’t Like Their Patients?

Healthcare providers have a responsibility to care for all of their patients equally, but not all doctors and nurses like their patients. In a recent article for The Washington Post, Dr. Joan Naidorf discussed what it feels like to take care of a difficult or unruly patient and how these negative feelings can be detrimental for both patients and providers.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Voices: This is why it’s so difficult to get an NHS dentist

New research corroborates what dental professionals have been saying for a long time: the government has effectively been privatising UK dentistry for years by underfunding NHS provision, thereby leaving patients with no choice but to go private to meet their needs.While you won’t find this policy in any recent party manifesto, or in the leadership campaign pledges of teams Truss and Sunak, such a decline is the clear result of a fatal lack of resources in a sector which relies on public funding to stay afloat.This research from the BBC, described by the British Dental Association (BDA) as “the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
ophthalmologytimes.com

Emanuel: Educating patients diagnosed with cataracts is key for physicians

Matthew Emanuel, MD, of Glaucoma Associates of Texas, discusses some of the current trends in cataract surgery. He notes it is something that everyone deals with as they get older. It also can be an issue for pediatric patients. Emanuel also notes that it is important for physicians to be able to educate their patients on the disease.
TEXAS STATE
BBC

Disappearing Dentists: Most practices in NI not taking new NHS patients

The majority of health service dental practices in Northern Ireland are not accepting new adult patients, a BBC investigation has found. Figures show 90% of practices are not accepting new adult patients and 88% were not accepting child patients. That is despite children in full-time education being entitled to free...
WORLD
Washington Examiner

Death of rural pharmacies across US leaves millions without a place to get medicine

Millions of people in America are receiving healthcare that rivals Third World standards. Vast regions of the country have seen medical services evaporate over the past decade. Hospitals have closed, doctors have left, and pharmacies have been forced into bankruptcy. In this series, Dried Up: America's Medical Deserts, the Washington Examiner will investigate what happened to these now-barren terrains. Without adequate access to a hospital, a primary care center, an OB-GYN, or other specialized medical services, the health of an estimated 30 million people is put in jeopardy.
ELK COUNTY, KS
WashingtonExaminer

Medical deserts: What they are, where they are, and who they affect

Millions of Americans are receiving healthcare that rivals Third World standards. Vast regions of the country have seen medical services evaporate over the past decade. Hospitals have closed, doctors have left, and pharmacies have been forced into bankruptcy. In this series, Dried Up: America's Medical Deserts, the Washington Examiner will investigate what happened to these now barren terrains. Without adequate access to a hospital, primary care center, OBGYN, or other specialized medical services, the health of an estimated 30 million people is put in jeopardy.
HEALTH SERVICES
KevinMD.com

Opioid-free orthopedic surgery: Why (and how) my patients go opioid free after surgery

Primum non nocere. First, do no harm. All doctors are familiar with this credo. From ancient precepts such as the Hippocratic Oath promising to abstain from doing harm to the modern bioethics principle of nonmaleficence, the calling of physicians involves striving to help alleviate suffering and avoid making it worse. In our increasingly complex health care and data environment, avoiding inadvertent harm can be more difficult than one might expect.
HEALTH SERVICES
pharmacytimes.com

Health Care Providers Should Counsel Patients on Integrative Medicine Strategies

Study suggests that health care providers should discuss with patients whether they are using any integrative medicine strategies, which ones, and why. Nearly 40% of older individuals currently use at least 1 integrative medicine strategy to ease symptoms of physical health, mental health, or to help them relax, according to the results of a new poll from the University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging.
HEALTH SERVICES
psychologytoday.com

Find Your People to Help With Emotional Medical Trauma

Millions of kids, siblings, and caregivers experience symptoms of emotional medical trauma each year. Reaching out for support can help with recovery from potentially traumatic medical events and experiences. Sources of support for emotional medical trauma fall into the categories of emotional support, practical support, and medical community support. “EB...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

Hospitals are running low on epidurals for mothers-to-be: Some patients are given no choice over pain relief in delivery room amid shortage

Women are being denied a choice of pain relief during labour due to a shortage of epidural kits and the drug offered as an alternative, doctors have warned. Supplies of the kits and the painkiller Remifentanil are so low that some NHS hospitals are denying women their usual right to choose which one they would prefer.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Guardian

‘Impossible to get an appointment’: Britons forced abroad to seek dental treatment

People in the UK are travelling abroad for dental care as treatment closer to home becomes increasingly inaccessible. Nine in 10 practices in England are not offering NHS appointments to new adult patients amid chronic underfunding and the pandemic. Cuts to funding over the last decade mean that NHS dentistry would require an additional £880m to return to 2010 levels, according to the British Dental Association.
HEALTH
The Herald-Mail

The Herald-Mail

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
742K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hagerstown, MD from Herald-Mail Media.

 http://heraldmailmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy