High school football 2022: Senior leaders hope to carry Briarcrest far

No one had a shorter offseason than J.D. Sherrod.

Sherrod, the senior quarterback at Briarcrest who will continue his career at Troy, concluded his terrific junior campaign with a frustrating defeat. Playing at home and having beaten the Brothers during the regular season, the Saints lost to CBHS, 35-33, in the second round of the Division 2-AAA playoffs.

The last condolences were still hanging in the air over Clayton Field, however, when Sherrod made a resolution to himself that 2022 would be different. He made his way to the weight room and began lifting.

“I was irritated that night,” Sherrod said. “I’m a big post-game, weight room, kind of clear-my-head person and me and Reed (receiver and fellow senior Reed Linder) were in there that night. (Laughing) it was mostly just me. It helps me clear my head, especially when things go wrong, and helps me get that aggression out.

“In December, we got the whole team working out ... everyone is excited but we’ve got a chip on our shoulder. We’re just trying to be tougher than everybody and keep going. But I’m just excited for what we’re going to do this year.”

As good as last year’s team was — and 9-2 is pretty darn good — Sherrod and company aren’t settling for a repeat. The Saints have won nine straight games to start the year before; they did it in 2019 and heck, they did it last year two. The goal for everyone from coach Brian Stewart on down is to now win the last one.

With Sherrod at the controls, Briarcrest enters 2022 with more than a fighting chance to advance to the state championship game for the first time since 2004, when it won its second state championship.

Briarcrest receiver Reed Linder (right) makes a catch against MUS defender Hayes Wilkinson (left) during action on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian file)

“(It would mean) everything,” said Stewart, who has a 61-28 record heading into his ninth year in charge after serving as an assistant on the 2004 and 2002 title winners.

“I’m as hungry for it as I’ve ever been. I was thankful that I was here moons ago and I was able to get a taste of being in those championship games ... once you’ve tasted that water, that’s what you want to drink. It’s not so much ‘yeah, I’m one of the last two teams standing.’ It’s something those kids will never forget for the rest of their lives.

“And it instills in them a little bit of something different about every walk of life and everything that they do. It matters ... I don’t mind winning nine games; that’s great. But I want to play in that last game.”

Briarcrest has celebrated numerous trips to the state championship game in a number of different sports since that last trip to the football mountaintop. But Stewart is right; football matters to the alums, to the donors, to the student body and most importantly to his players. To enhance his team’s chances, it certainly matters that Sherrod is back for another crack.

After earning all-state honors as a sophomore at Cypress Lake High in Fort Myers, Florida, much was expected of Sherrod when he and his family moved to Memphis ahead of the 2021 season. He did not disappoint; operating in Briarcrest’s run-pass option offense, Sherrod completed 166 of 265 passes (62 percent) for 2,325 yards with 23 touchdowns against just six interceptions while running for 522 yards and seven more scores.

His 211.4 passing yards and 258.8 total yards per game put him second and third respectively in the Shelby-Metro area and he was an all-state choice in the largest private-school classification.

“He’s doing phenomenal,” Stewart said of Sherrod. “We got done (practicing) the other night and he asked me for the keys so he could go to the weight room. He’s always looking for more, always trying to get better. And he’s a kid who is demanding of his teammates. In the past, there hasn’t been that kind of a leader here.

“All I ever saw was his film and I said ‘he looks good on film.’ Then when you see him in person (you say) ‘this cat can play.’”

Senior wide receiver-defensive back Max Carroll (in a game against CBHS Sept. 17, 2021) has received offers from several Power 5 schools. (Courtesy Briarcrest Christian School)

Added Max Carroll, Briarcrest’s talented senior wide receiver-defensive back, “He’s fun; you never know what he’s going to do. He can run; he can pass. He can do it all.”

For his part, Sherrod said he’s looking forward to a year’s worth of stability. Due to his dad’s work and COVID-19, the 2022 season will the first one where he’s been at the same school — and in the same offense — for two consecutive seasons. That, along with weight room access any time he wants it, has him pretty confident heading into his senior campaign.

Having a pair of receivers like Carroll and Linder helps too.

At 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds and with offers from several Power 5 schools, Carroll enters his senior year as the area’s most heavily-recruited player outside of Lausanne quarterback and recent Ohio State commit Brock Glenn. In 2021, Carroll caught 37 passes for 525 yards and seven touchdowns. His most memorable play, however, may have come on defense.

Playing defensive back — he’ll go both ways again this year — he raced the length of the field to catch up to a CBHS receiver and punch the ball out of his grasp to force a fumble in Briarcrest’s double-overtime victory in the regular season.

Linder, also a senior and a captain this year along with Sherrod and Carroll, came into his own during the second half of the season. He led Briarcrest with 55 catches, 890 yards and eight scores, taking advantage as opposing defenses focused their attention on Carroll.

There’s more. Devin Johnson, Caleb Donaldson, Davis Walker and Houston Walker will all catch their share of passes. Last year’s top running back, Ahmad Miller, has transferred to Whitehaven but Stewart is confident that Logan Collier and JoJo Saleem will fill the void nicely.

And the offensive line will be among the area’s best; 6-4, 300-pound senior Nate Bledsoe has committed to Rice and Stewart said all Zeke Taylor has done is “get better every day.” Cade Shivers, who started for Briarcrest as a freshman, returns after spending the 2021 season at Arlington where his father Vic spent the year as the Tigers head coach.

Add them all together and it equals what could be the area’s most potent offense.

“We’re all bought in for sure,” said Linder, who recently picked up an offer from Valparaiso. “Lifting, practice, we’re all full speed this year. I can tell that we all seriously think we can win the state championship this year. We’re all just mentally bought in and ready for anything.”

Whatever the season throws at them, Stewart is confident his senior leaders will be able to handle it. The coach has cultivated an atmosphere within the program that requires him to do less motivating — he simply has to point at players like Sherrod, Carroll and Linder and tell the younger guys “do what they’re doing.”

A self-motivating team is usually a good one. Stewart is also hoping it will be one to end the school’s recent playoff frustrations. Despite plenty of regular-season success, Briarcrest has just one playoff victory since 2016.

“I haven’t even shared this with them to be truthful,” said Stewart. “But what I’m trying to do — we won a region last year and that’s great — but what you’ve got to do is find a way to be as consistent as much as possible. Aim small, miss small. That’s kind of what I’m thinking.

“Every kid who comes into this locker room, they know deep down what it takes to be better. As much as I want it, that’s not going to matter. This team has got to desire it. I couldn’t be more pleased with Max Carroll and J.D. Sherrod and Reed Linder and their leadership. Those guys practice full-tilt every day ... I can be the biggest cheerleader they’ve got but they’ve got to want it.”

Carroll said they do, and that he and the other leaders on the team are taking their responsibilities seriously. The Saints open against Booker T. Washington at home on Aug. 19 but business will pick up quickly after that.

Game 2 will be a trip to Houston to take on what should be an improved Mustangs team and a trip to Brentwood Academy opens region play on Sept. 2. The Saints will host local region rival CBHS on Sept. 16 and visit MUS two weeks later.

Another nine-win season would be dandy. But the ultimate goal is to be playing in Chattanooga that first week in December.

“Obviously we want to win state,” Carroll said. “But we can’t win state if we don’t work hard. On and off the field, we’ve just got to work hard. And however we (the senior leaders) go, the rest of the team will go.”