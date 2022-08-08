Huge tuna, first wahoo add thrills to White Marlin Open day 1

The White Marlin Open has officially arrived for its 49th year in Ocean City, with boats full of anglers from all over setting out on the waters in hopes of catching huge fish and even bigger cash prizes.

Last year's White Marlin Open saw a record number of boats competing for a record amount of cash prizes, and anticipation for what this year's iteration of the world's largest billfishing tournament has in store for both its fans and competitors has been building throughout the fishing season.

Last year's White Marlin Open saw a record number of boats competing for a record amount of cash prizes, and anticipation for what this year's iteration of the world's largest billfishing tournament has in store for both its fans and competitors has been building throughout the fishing season.



Bigeye catches brings more new leaders in tuna division

The tuna division continues to be the highlight of Day 1, and with only an hour left for boats to bring fish into Harbour Island Marina, a new angler took the current top spot in that division.

The MJ's boat brought three bigeye tuna to the scales, and two of them found themselves in the top three of the division. Dante Soriente's 198.5-pound catch made him the new leader in the hotly contested division. Also aboard MJ's was J.D Messler, who found himself in third place at the time with his own 161.5-pound bigeye tuna.

But right after MJ's left the scales, Reel Tight came in and took their spot atop the tuna leaderboard. With a 213.5-pound bigeye caught by Brian Stewart, Reel Tight wowed the crowd at Harbour Island Marina and catapulted to the top of the competitive tuna division on Day 1. Currently, there have been six bigeye tuna caught on Day 1, with Stewart's standing as the biggest one so far.

Members of Michael Jordan's Catch 23 made an appearance at the scales at about 7 p.m., weighing in with a 76-pound tuna. Trey McMillan, who caught a qualifying Mahi on Day 3 of last year's tournament, caught the 76-pound tuna that is currently in third place in that division.

Three hours into Day 1 at the scales, the first qualifying Wahoo of the tournament was brought to Harbour Island Marina.

Patrick Brown of the Irish Twin caught a 51.5-pound Wahoo that gives him the early lead in the Wahoo division on Day 1.

The tuna division continues to be the highlight of Day 1 as we reach the three-hour mark, with that categories leaderboard constantly changing. Aboard The Right Bite boat, Adam Maziarz brought in a 189.5-pound Bigeye Tuna for first place in the division. Also on The Right Bite was Hank Dewolf, who also caught a bigeye weighing 136 pounds.

Maziarz fish is currently valued at $1.3 million.

Shortly after Mike's Low Budget found itself atop the Tuna leaderboard, two anglers on the Special Situation boat took their place atop that division.

After a slow first hour at the scales, the White Marlin Open officially put its first few fish on the leaderboard after 5 p.m. The first fish brought to the scales was a dolphin brought by the 10-4 Joker boat from Chincoteague, Virginia. Angler Vernon Merritt Jr. weighed a 29.0-pound Dolphin that was the first qualifying fish of the day and currently the leader of the dolphin category.

Right after the 10-4 Joker, came the Mike's Low Budget boat, where two qualifying tuna were weighed. Thirteen-year old angler Brady Niedoba brought in a 56.5-pound tuna to the initial lead in the tuna with a fish that is currently valued at $70,000. His cousin, Ryan Niedoba, also brought a qualifying 53-pound tuna to the scales from the same boat.

Day 1 of the White Marlin Open has officially arrived, and it could be a jampacked first day at the scales. Of the 408 boats competing this week, 292 of them have decided to fish today, using one of their allotted three days of fishing on the first day of the world's largest billfishing tournament.

Last night, White Marlin Open announced that this year's total prize money would be $8.6 million, and it looks like a lot of today's anglers decided to try and get started early on their path towards that grand prize. With the scales opening at 4 p.m. this afternoon, more updates to this live blog will come as Day 1 moves forward.

