ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Gordon, GA

Monday Mystery: What happened to a missing Fort Gordon soldier in 1962?

By Bill Kirby, Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zRR5n_0h8nMVNB00

On a Friday afternoon in April 1962, two men entered the Webbers Falls State Bank in rural Oklahoma and robbed it.

Cashier S.L. Weathersly, 62, who had been robbed four times before, did as he was told by one of the men who was holding a handgun. The bandits took mostly hundred-dollar bills – $2,700 worth, marched the two bank employees and a customer into a vault, shut its door, then fled the scene.

The vault door, however, had never clicked shut, and after waiting briefly, the bank employees got out to spread the alarm. An Oklahoma state trooper and a local police chief soon stopped a 1959 Buick convertible, took its occupants into custody and found all the bank's money hidden under clothing.

It was a pretty quick conclusion to a small-town holdup, but it was just the beginning of a 60-year-old mystery surrounding the death of a Fort Gordon soldier – Army Pvt. Joseph Jacob Poye Jr., of Louisiana.

The owner of the Buick, Poye had enlisted in December 1961 and was stationed at the base outside Augusta when he disappeared in early April 1962. The Army said he was absent without leave. Also said to be AWOL at the same time was Pvt. Willie J. King, sometimes called Billie J. King, of Galveston, Texas.

He had been the Oklahoma bank robber wielding the pistol. His accomplice had been a 15 year old from Birmingham, who would not be charged as an adult. King not only had Poye's car, but a class ring. He also had several stories about what happened to Poye.

King said they both had arrived at Fort Gordon in March 1962 after basic training in Arkansas. They played cards in the barracks and slept in nearby bunks. They began to talk about going AWOL and heading to Cuba, he said. At first, King said he and Poye left Augusta for Birmingham where two sailors "abducted Poye and dissolved his body in acid."

Next, King would claim they went to New Orleans where Poye escaped to Cuba with the help of a Marxist supporter named Lee Harvey Oswald. This was more than year before the Kennedy assassination, but Oswald's pro-Cuba activities were well known in New Orleans.

Despite King's elaborate confessions, there were no remains of Poye and it was possible that he had actually escaped to Cuba.

A discovery by Poye's family would change things.

A new discovery

When their son's Buick was returned to Louisiana, they found a quarter-inch of caked blood beneath the floor mat – a clue the FBI had missed.

The Army began a murder investigation and King soon admitted he had accidentally killed Poye. Just how, kept changing.

In one account, King said he and Poye were passing a .22-caliber pistol back and forth, when it accidentally fired, striking Poye in the head. Another time, King said, he was trying to shoot a stray cat and accidentally shot Poye.

After the shooting, King said, he had panicked and fled, disposing of Poye's body somewhere on the rural roads between Augusta and Macon. During one interview, King – a butcher in civilian life – said he had dismembered Poye's body and scattered parts along the back roads.

Finally, King settled on a simpler story: He had stopped in the night on a rural Georgia bridge and dumped Poye's 6-foot-4 inch body into the water below. He just didn't remember where.

A search for the body

Chief Warrant Officer Felix Garrett, the fort's lead investigator, would later tell The Chronicle that King wanted to help them find the body because he thought its remains would confirm his story of an accident. Garrett said King even passed a polygraph indicating he was telling the truth about the body dumping.

Garrett and Sgt. Cecil Moore drove King along highways around Fort Gordon, Grovetown, Harlem and even Sparta, Ga., looking for the bridge. King would remember some landmarks, but nothing was found.

Heading back, they stopped in a Warrenton restaurant for supper. While eating, Garrett said he noticed a car pulling into the restaurant parking lot, its headlights illuminating their table.

"A little bulb went off in my head," Garrett told The Chronicle 50 years later. "I thought, 'Damn, that's it. He did this at night.' "

The investigator said he realized things look different in the dark. When they returned to searching, King quickly led them to a small Warren County bridge, certain it was the one.

Garrett returned at daylight on the morning of Sept. 9, 1962 – five months since Poye's disappearance – and climbed down the creek bank.

He and his assistant found exposed rib bones and penny loafers with bones in them. They went back to the car and radioed for Warren County investigators and the coroner.

When they arrived, Garrett said, they went back down to the bones. Garrett said he stuck his hand into the creek sand where he thought a head might be and felt his hands touch metal.

He pulled out the dog tags of Pvt. Joseph Poye Jr.

They found a skull with a bullet hole in it, but they found something else. A bullet hole in the ribs, indicating Poye had been shot twice. The coroner ruled the death a homicide.

When King went on trial in 1964, testimony maintained he had shot Poye in the back and then the head, taking his car and money. He was convicted by a six-man court martial board and sentenced to death in the electric chair.

That, however, did not happen. King's lawyers filed appeals and his sentence was reduced to a life of hard labor. His fate over the past six decades is a mystery.

On the 50th anniversary of the crime, a spokeswoman at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, told The Chronicle it had no records of King. She suggested he had been transferred to the federal prison system. A check of federal prisoner records, however, had no information on him.

That is not the case of Pvt. Poye.

AWOL no longer, he is buried in Myrtle Memorial Cemetery in Winnsboro, La., with his U.S. Army military designation on his gravestone..

Bill Kirby has reported, photographed and commented on life in Augusta and Georgia for 45 years.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

Richmond Co. Coroner investigating inmate death

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner is investigating an inmate death that occurred at the Richmond County Correctional Institute on Tobacco Road Tuesday. The inmate, identified as 49-year-old Stuart Martin of Bethlehem, Georgia, died while in the recreational area of the prison. Martin was pronounced dead on the scene at 5:15 p.m. […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

It would cost $21M to rename Fort Gordon, other posts

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Renaming Fort Gordon and eight other Army posts that honor Confederate officers would cost a total of $21 million if the installations rebrand everything from marquees and street signs to water towers, according to an independent commission. The Naming Commission released its final report on recommending the...
FORT GORDON, GA
WRDW-TV

Remains discovered during search for Simon Powell

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday it has found human remains after searching multiple ponds for a man who’s been missing for six years and is presumed dead. Authorities believe Simon Powell was murdered and that money many have been a motive. The...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
City
Warrenton, GA
City
Macon, GA
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
City
Fort Gordon, GA
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
WRDW-TV

Conviction upheld in Augusta murder of cocaine supplier

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction and life sentence of a defendant in a 2001 Augusta drug-related killing. Woodrow Carter had appealed his 2016 malice murder conviction in the 2001 death of James Mills. Carter contended the evidence was insufficient to support his conviction and that the jury should have had the option of convicting him of concealing the death of another.
AUGUSTA, GA
hotelnewsresource.com

Extended Stay America Opens Newest Premier Suites Hotel in Augusta, Georgia

Extended Stay America announced today the opening of the Extended Stay Premier Suites Augusta located in Augusta, Georgia. The property was developed by the owner Greenway Hospitality. The four-story 124-room property features complimentary Wi-Fi, premium cable, a STAY Fit fitness room, STAY Clean laundry room, and our signature spacious STAY...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County moves forward with inmate medical contract

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A committee of the Augusta Commission on Tuesday approved the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office’s renewal with Wellpath for Richmond County inmate medical care. The approval came as part of a consent motion with no discussion. It still must be approved by the commission. With...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Harvey Oswald
wfxg.com

Subject wanted for questioning in Washington Rd. assault

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a person wanted for questioning in connection to an aggravated assault. According to the sheriff's office, the assault happened on the 3000 block of Washington Rd. on Sunday, Aug. 7. The sheriff's office is searching for thirty-five-year-old Chaquita Chapman for questioning in connection to the assault. She's described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall and around 160 lbs.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

These suspects sought in Augusta aggravated assault

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are seeking information about three suspects wanted in connection with an Augusta aggravated assault. The incident happened Monday in the 2300 block of Travis Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. The suspects, who are considered armed and dangerous, left in a Dodge...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta leaders focus on damaged homes on Ellis Street

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta commissioners are pushing to get help for families on Ellis Street whose homes have been damaged by flooding from the Calhoun Expressway. City leaders say they have plans to help those families before it’s too late. “This not only affecting the expressway, but I...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Fort Leavenworth#Army Pvt#Happene
WRDW-TV

Aiken Regional free-standing ER opens in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Regional Medical Center is opening a brand-new free-standing emergency room off Exit 5. If you live in the area, you’d have to drive over 20 minutes to get to Aiken Regional. Piedmont and Augusta University are closer. It would take you about 15 minutes to get to from Exit 5.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
wfxg.com

Columbia County officials searching for theft suspect

EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a woman who took money she found in a self-checkout register at the Target in Mullins Crossing. The incident happened on August 4 around 6:00 p.m. Deputies say the previous customer had requested...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Cuba
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM: Chronic absenteeism seen with Richmond County students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The I-TEAM uncovered more than 11,000 students were chronically absent from schools across Augusta since the start of the pandemic. And a thousand of those students were even referred to juvenile court to face fines or even jail time. And behind this data is this truth:...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF.com

Eating Local: SNO-CAP Drive-In

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – If you’ve been in North Augusta, then you’ve probably seen this classic diner. SNO-CAP serves up delicious hotdogs, hamburgers, dip-cones, root beer floats, and more. Be sure to go out and give them a visit!
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Richmond County Marshal’s Office discuss blighted properties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve talked about new development possibilities in Augusta, including a complete overhaul of old Regency Mall. Another issue is getting blighted properties torn down. Last summer, commissioners passed a blight ordinance that was supposed to help make that process easier. We met with the Richmond...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Woman wanted by RCSO for Aggravated Assault

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A woman is wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault. According to authorities, the woman has been identified as Chaquita Chapman, 35. The incident happened on the 3000 block of Washington Road on Sunday, August 7th. Chaquita Chapman is wanted for questioning in an Aggravated Assault incident […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
677K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy