FedEx Ground says it will not negotiate collectively with contractors

A week after one of FedEx Ground’s largest contractors said the network was in danger, the company issued a letter of assurance to its base of more than 6,000 Contracted Service Providers.

“FedEx Ground recognizes the challenges of current market conditions and cost pressures,” FedEx Ground president and CEO John Smith wrote in a July 27 letter, which was reviewed by The Daily Memphian.

“We remain committed to engaging in a productive dialog with service provider businesses to understand and address these issues.”

John A. Smith

The issues, according to Patton Logistics founder and president Spencer Patton, include calls for increased compensation for FedEx Ground’s individual contractors.

FedEx Ground, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp., primarily uses owner-operators and independent contractors who manage individual delivery routes.

“The overwhelming majority of the United States has no idea that FedEx Ground contracts out their package delivery,” Patton said. “So the person coming to your door wearing a FedEx uniform, driving a FedEx truck, is not actually a FedEx employee.”

Patton says inflation and subsequent increases in cost of fuel and other expenses, without increased compensation, are making it nearly impossible for contractor businesses to operate.

“If Wall Street analysts, if FedEx corporate and FedEx Ground understood the degree to which the network is in danger, there would be widespread panic,” Patton said in a video released Wednesday, July 20, 2022, addressed to Smith and FedEx president and CEO Raj Subramaniam.

The current rate for contractors varies by route, and FedEx Ground negotiates each contract individually.

“FedEx Ground will not discuss, negotiate, or renegotiate service provider agreements or financial terms with a committee or any individual purporting to represent a collective body of service provider businesses,” Smith said in his letter to Contracted Service Providers.

“The service provider model was built around the recognition that each business has unique and distinct characteristics and entrepreneurial goals, and therefore each agreement is — and will, without exception, continue to be — negotiated individually. Moreover, any effort by service providers to negotiate financial terms as a group is a breach of the contract with FedEx Ground.”

With more than 200 routes in 10 states, Patton Logistics says it is the largest service provider to FedEx Ground, and in his initial letter and video message to Fedex, Patton said he plans to launch a 10-person contractor committee to serve as a “unified voice to FedEx Ground, empowered with the collective authority to speak on behalf of thousands of CSPs across the United States.”

Route Consultant

While Nashville-based Patton Logistics boasts itself as one of the largest service providers to FedEx Ground today, its operations started about 10 years ago with a single route.

“I acquired a small FedEx operation in southern Illinois a decade ago,” Patton said. “From there, I effectively did a roll-up where I did an acquisition for every three months for five consecutive years.”

Patton picked single routes from “small, mom and pop contractors,” eventually putting together a network that spanned 10 states.

“I just continued to see significant needs in the space,” Patton said. “Mostly they were needs that I was also feeling as a contractor, and by default, other contractors were feeling the same thing I was.

“We would struggle to recruit drivers, so I started a recruiting company. We would struggle to find trucks to lease at attractive prices, so I started a truck-leasing business.”

Patton then started Route Consultant as an ancillary business of Patton Logistics, designed to help other contractors maximize the profitability of their businesses through seminars and live events.

“Largely, I teach out of all the ways that I’ve screwed it up over the years, Patton said. “I’ve messed it all up in any way that you can. I have tried every fuel card and can basically say, ‘here’s the best one to use’, or ‘I’ve bought every vehicle here’s the right one to buy.’”

Route Consultant holds 35 live events each year, which are free to all contractors.

“We’ve managed to create a raving fan base that really benefits from what we teach,” Patton said.

Now, Patton hopes to use Route Consultant’s vast network to create an organizing body that can bargain with FedEx to increase its wages.

Most recently, Patton announced the formation of the Trade Association for Logistics Professionals (TALP), a nonprofit organization for logistics professionals consisting of contractors from the FedEx Ground network.

“CSPs are small business owners, many with just 10-25 employees, that simply do not have the financial resources to withstand historic price increases in fuel, wages and trucks,” Patton said. “FedEx Ground has been unwilling to address the dramatic cost changes in 2022, putting the entire network in peril.”

Despite these efforts, FedEx Ground has maintained it will continue to negotiate with each contractor individually, and it disputes some of Patton’s claims, including reports that service levels have decreased throughout 2022.

“Service levels are not declining and have instead improved significantly since January, including a steady climb in the past three months,” Smith wrote in his July letter.

“We are committed to listening, reviewing the relevant data about your business, and engaging in a productive business-to-business dialog,” he wrote. “We believe this is the most effective path for creating continued opportunities for success and respecting the fact that each of you own and lead your own businesses.”

In an email to The Daily Memphian, FedEx said the more than 6,000 service provider businesses in its Ground network earned an average revenue of $2.3 million in 2021.

In June, FedEx reported $24.4 billion in revenue for its fourth quarter, up from the $22.6 billion it reported in the same period in 2021. FedEx Ground also saw its revenue improve from the previous quarter.

“In FedEx’s most recent earnings report on June 23, 2022, their numbers showed a stunning 30% expansion of profit margins while CSP profit margins dropped to new low,” Patton said. “In fact, FedEx disclosed they achieved those margins by passing fuel surcharges through to customers and withholding additional revenue from CSPs. ”