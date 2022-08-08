Dunn ousts incumbent Lamar for Arlington school board seat

Jonathan Dunn scored the big upset in last week’s Arlington elections, defeating incumbent Hugh Lamar for the Arlington Community Schools (ACS) Position 3 board seat.

Dunn captured 59% of the vote in the school board’s Position 3 election Thursday, making him the only challenger to oust an incumbent in the town’s six races on the municipal ballot. Unofficial results with both of the town’s precincts reporting showed Dunn received 1,660 votes to 1,136 for Lamar.

Efforts to reach Lamar were unsuccessful.

Hugh Lamar

“I’m very much humbled and grateful for the support from our community,” Dunn said. “I’m also very excited about the future of our school system and about the opportunity I get to play with these other four great leaders on the school board and setting the direction and path of our school system over the next four years.”

Dunn and his wife, Melissa, have four children in ACS schools, with their fifth recently graduating from Arlington High. All have played middle or high school sports, and Dunn helps coach the middle school’s boys’ competitive basketball team.

He is quick to talk about the respect he has for his opponent.

“This was not easy for me to run against Mr. Lamar because he has done so much good for our community,” Dunn said. “What I’ve learned is we’re always standing on the shoulders of those that go before us and the foundations they lay and their leadership. In many ways I feel like I’m standing on Mr. Lamar’s shoulders.”

Dunn has been a pastor for the past 14 years as the founder and leader of River City Church, which will reopen its Arlington campus in 2023. “My hope is I get to help with the same spirit that he did.”

Prior to becoming a pastor, Dunn worked for ServiceMaster in sales and operations. In 2006, he started River City Church in his home, and it grew by 2010 to the point where he left ServiceMaster and the church launched its first public services on Sunday mornings.

He credits strong support on social media as one possible difference-maker in the election.

“I just hoped that people who liked the posts would actually go to the polls and vote, and seemingly that happened,” Dunn said.

Over the next four years as a school board member, he hopes to focus on three areas: school safety, mental health care for students and teachers, and school start times.

“I’m curious, and the more I look into this I feel like it’s worth wading into these waters,” Dunn said of understanding the science behind the “start later” school times.

Dunn will likely assume his position on the school board in September after the election results are certified.