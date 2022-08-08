Property transfers 8/8
Property transfers filed at the Monroe County Assessor’s Office. Information includes property address, seller, buyer, sale price and date of sale. Names may reflect representatives of buyers and sellers.
MAY 5
- 2335 W. Fountain Drive and a parcel on West Fountain Drive, Bloomington; Fields II LLC of Bloomington sold to the City of Bloomington, IN, Department of Public Works; $13,865; May 5.
JULY 7
- 1200 N. Sunrise Greetings Court, Bloomington; Rose Properties LLC of Bloomington sold to the Monroe County Board of Commissioners; $18,430; July 7.
JULY 15
- 1841 S. Shawnee Drive, Ellettsville; Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain sold to Milhoan Properties LLC of Solsberry; $137,000; July 15.
JULY 18
- 2401 E. Boston Road, Bloomington; Karen Danielson of Georgetown, Texas, sold to Brittany Lambert of Bloomington; $612,500; July 18.
JULY 19
- 9141 S. Pointe Ridge Lane, Unit 38, Bloomington; Jason and Stacy Beard of Bloomington sold to Robert Shonkwiler of Bloomington; $119,000; July 19.
- 641 E. Holland Drive, Bloomington; EIHT Property Services LLC of Bloomington sold to Owen Kinney of Bloomington; $218,900; July 19.
JULY 20
- 534 E. Lucy Lane, Ellettsville; Moehn Investments LLC of Bloomington sold to Henry and Kaitlin Brummett of Ellettsville; $434,900; July 20.
JULY 22
- 524 S. Crimson Court, Bloomington; David Hickman of Bloomington sold to Daniel and Galina Mullis of Bloomington; $285,000; July 22.
- 3519 W. Yellowstone Court, Bloomington; Ronald Tatom of Bloomington sold to Erin Lynch and Andrew Benedum of Bloomington; $231,000; July 22.
- 2622 E. Olsen Drive, Bloomington; Lawrence and Angela Hughes of Frisco, Texas, sold to Catherine Marotta and Jacqueline Westerduin of Bloomington; $225,000; July 22.
JULY 25
- 3230 E. John Hinkle Place, Apt. B (Unit D4) and Apt. J (Unit D12), Bloomington; Ramakrishnan Iyer and Anand Vidyarthi of Bloomington sold to Aili Liu of Carmel; $385,000; July 25.
- 1727 S. Maxwell St., Bloomington; Linda and Frank Colaluca of Bloomington sold to Heidi Dowding of Bloomington; $515,000; July 25.
- 1020 N. Forest View Drive, Ellettsville; Jennifer Black, formerly known as Jennifer Burns, of Bloomington, sold to Lindsey Weaver of Ellettsville; $178,000; July 25.
- 406 N. Spring St., Bloomington; Habitat for Humanity of Monroe County Inc. of Bloomington sold to Cristian Avila-Paredes and Guillermina Paredes-Machado of Bloomington; $194,900; July 25.
- 3525 S. Wickens St., Bloomington; Stuart and Cassandra Fleck of Bloomington sold to Sacksteder Properties LLC of Trafalgar; $69,900; July 25.
- 4920 E. Ridgewood Drive, Bloomington; Teresa Benassi of Ooltewah, Tennessee, sold to the Susan Christene Lamar Revocable Trust of Bloomington; $400,000; July 25.
- 7454 W. Evans Road, Bloomington; Kenneth Obrakta of Braidwood, Illinois, sold to Zachary Nave and Kimberly Minerd of Bloomington; $212,500; July 25.
- 901 S. Lincoln St., Bloomington; Steven Cox of Bloomington sold to Kathrina Cox of Bloomington; $35,000; July 25.
JULY 26
- Two parcels at 8939 E. Southshore Drive, Unionville; Sands & Sands Properties LLC of Indianapolis sold to Lake Lemon PHI LLC of Bloomington; $595,900; July 26.
- 771 N. Paddington Way, Ellettsville; Henry Brummett and Kaitlin Brummett, formerly known as Kaitlin Heaphy, of Ellettsville sold to Henry Bierwirth and Mary King of Ellettsville; $249,000; July 26.
- 7418 W. Upland Court, Bloomington; L&M Property Development LLC of Odon sold to Aaron and Taylor Daniel of Bloomington; $300,000; July 26.
- 6635 E. Everett Arnold Drive, Bloomington; Mary Davis-Ajami of Andover, Massachusetts, sold to Freddy Arsenault and Gretchen Hall of Bloomington; $645,000; July 26.
- Two parcels at 7310 W. Upland Drive, Bloomington; Valu-built Construction LLC of Bloomington sold to Emily Fischvogt of Bloomington; $227,500; July 26.
- 1009 S. High St., Bloomington; Isabelle Pace of Westminster, Colorado, sold to Janet, Todd and Lisa Thomassen of Bloomington; $550,000; July 26.
- 4115 W. Stoutes Creek Road, Bloomington; the estate of Cynthia Marie Hunckler of Bloomington sold to Esteban Ortiz and Meghan Garcia of Bloomington; $265,000; July 26.
JULY 27
- 642 W. Green Road, Bloomington; Anna Abernathy and Larry Abernathy III of Lawrence, Kansas, sold to Dana and Jesse Beals of Bloomington; $240,000; July 27.
- 7346 E. Ind. 45, Bloomington; James and Katelyn Qualters of Spencer sold to Bryan and Jennifer Black of Bloomington; $250,000; July 27.
- 1107 E. Jamie Lane, Bloomington; Francis Bearsch of Bloomington sold to Faisal Cheema and Aamina Faisal of Bloomington; $415,000; July 27.
- 111 E. 16th St., Bloomington; Ha Nguyen of West Lafayette sold to Scott and Katie Grissom of Westfield; $230,000; July 27.
- 3720 E. Commodore Trail, Bloomington; Thomas and Gail Browne of Bloomington sold to the Arthur F. Trinidade and Debbie Jo D. Trinidade Revocable Trust of Bloomington; $880,000; July 27.
- 421 S. Clifton Ave., Bloomington; the estate of Suzanne C. Ryan of Worthington, Ohio, sold to Andrew and Susan Williams of Bloomington; $305,000; July 27.
- 4920 N. Gathering Court, Bloomington; the Wesley A. Kissel and Mary E. Kissel Trust, Steven Kissel of Brownsburg and Virginia Miele of Mclean, Virginia, co-trustees, sold to James and Nancy Connor of Bloomington; $400,000; July 27.
- 1650 E. Moffett Lane, Bloomington; John and Holly Powell of Bloomington sold to Charles and Jamie Morris of Bloomington; $340,000; July 27.
- 1510 E. Matlock Road, Bloomington; the estate of Kari Ellen Gade of Pittsboro, North Carolina, sold to Edwards Row LLC of Bloomington; $190,000; July 27.
- 3531 N. Valleyview Drive, Bloomington; Makenzie Duncan of Indianapolis sold to Angela Antrim of Bloomington; $216,000; July 27.
- 1854 S. Navaho Drive, Ellettsville; Rocky Mobley and Alisha Hammond of Ellettsville sold to Janine Orman of Ellettsville; $168,000; July 27.
- 1550 W. Leighton Lane, Bloomington; Yagmur Tedford of Raleigh, North Carolina, sold to Alicia Hosey of Bloomington; $339,900; July 27.
JULY 28
- 3438 S. Justin Court, Bloomington; Niket and Priti Jindal of Marietta, Georgia, sold to Kyle Kauffman and Fiona Chan of Bloomington; $1,020,000; July 28.
- 1525 E. Rayletown Road, Bloomington; Lisa Oakley of Bloomington sold to Valu-built Construction LLC of Bloomington; $110,000; July 28.
- 3755 W. Stoutes Creek Road, Bloomington; Valu-built Construction LLC of Bloomington sold to Lisa and Matthew Oakley of Bloomington; $244,000; July 28.
- 6345 N. Stinesville Road, Gosport; Billie Hayes of Freedom sold to Dewey and Sheldon Stephens of Gosport; $45,000; July 28.
- 9405 S. Pointe LaSalles Drive, Bloomington; Ernest Trumpold of Bloomington sold to Gilbert Robertson Jr. of Borden; $275,000; July 28.
- 3950 N. Wintersweet Drive, Bloomington; Jeffrey and Sandra Kortz of Midland, Georgia, sold to Marjorie Hinton of Bloomington; $289,500; July 28.
JULY 29
- 6163 N. Impatiens St., Ellettsville; Aaron and Jaime Pruett of Ellettsville sold to the Earl H. Gray III Family Irrevocable Trust of Ellettsville; $320,000; July 29.
- 7100 S. Lucas Road, Bloomington; Kevin and Sandy Crase of Corydon sold to Kelly Bryant of Nashville, Tennessee; $89,900; July 29.
- 4313 N. Cypress Lane, Bloomington; Angela Stierwalt of Greenwood and Brynn Stierwalt of Bloomington sold to Bloomington CozyOasis Rental LLC of Fort Wayne; $300,000; July 29.
- 3923 W. Coffey Lane, Bloomington; William and Deborah Struemph of Bloomington sold to Richard Nigh of Bloomington; $349,000; July 29.
- 411 W. Iroquois Drive, Ellettsville; Nathan Koontz of Indianapolis sold to Max Lopez of Ellettsville; $232,000; July 29.
- 1202 S. Woodlawn Ave., Bloomington; Ruth Whitt of Bloomington sold to Nurizons LLC of Bloomington; $224,000; July 29.
