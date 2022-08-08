ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barneveld, NY

REV Theatre’s 'Fisherman and His Wife' coming to Barneveld: What you need to know

By From Staff Reports
 2 days ago
Unity Hall and the Barneveld Free Library will present REV Theatre in a free performance of "The Fisherman and His Wife" Sunday, Aug. 14 in Barneveld. The show for young children and their families begins at 3 p.m. at the West Canada Pavilion at the Trenton Town Park.

The production will be held outdoors rain or shine under the pavilion and will include an ice cream social immediately following the show. The performance is free but registration is required. Visit unityhall.com/rsvp for details.

“We are excited to present our fourth REV Theatre children’s production in conjunction with The Barneveld Free Library,” said Jan Corn, head of Unity Hall’s Program Committee. “The REV Theatre’s summer touring program is a wonderful opportunity for young children to see live theatre. We thank Stewart’s Holiday Match Program for making this free performance possible.”

"The Fisherman and His Wife" is the classic Brothers Grimm fairy tale. A fisherman and his wife, Isabel, live in a small hut by the sea. They have everything they need and enjoy a simple happy life. When a magical flounder turns up and starts granting wishes, Isabel is quickly consumed by greed wishing her way through stints as a queen, empress and finally, ruler of the universe.

The fisherman, wanting only for Isabel to be happy, spends all of his wishes on her whimsical desires. When the flounder finally asks him what he wants, the fisherman replies “… for Isabel to be happy with her life, no matter what it takes.”

He returns home to find Isabel beaming at the door of their old humble hut. Both she and the fisherman learned that getting everything we want is not nearly as important as appreciating everything we have.

Vivian and Larry Snipes adapted this production of the classic fairy tale. It was originally produced by Lexington Children’s Theatre in Kentucky.

The REV Theatre is one of the largest professional touring companies for children in the United States. Based in Auburn, this troupe provides one of the preeminent theatre education programs in North America. The Unity Hall performance is part of their professional summer tour.

The Trenton Town Park is at 8659 Fish Hatchery Road in Barneveld. Unity Hall Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded in 1995 to maintain the 1896 hall as a center for the arts and community activities in Barneveld, New York. The hall is available for public and private functions.

For more information about this and other Unity Hall events visit UnityHall.com and find "Historic Unity Hall" on Facebook.

