See Erie Canal history from a bicycle seat: Beers, Bikes and Barges tour coming to Utica

Bike riders are invited to pedal out Thursday, Aug. 18 to experience Erie Canal history, refreshing afterwards with a pint of beer, when the Beers, Bikes and Barges statewide summer tour along New York’s canals comes to Utica.

The Oneida County History Center is hosting this fun way to learn about local history, with the ride starting at 6 p.m. from Bagg Commemorative Park at 305 Main St. in Utica.

The event consists of an approximately hour-long guided cycling tour, followed by a drink at Bagg’s Square Brewing. The first drink is covered as part of the $20 registration fee, which also provides a donation to the Erie Canal Museum and that week’s partnering cultural organization.

The Erie Canal Museum has teamed up with Oneida County History Center, other cultural sites and breweries to develop the summer-long cycling series. This series showcases the Erie Canal’s diverse history, the newly completed Empire State Trail and the unique breweries found throughout the state.

Preregistration is required. For more information or to register for the ride, visit oneidacountyhistory.org/programs.html.

The Oneida County History Center is a private 501(c) (3) not-for-profit educational institution dedicated to preserving the history, heritage and culture of the Greater Mohawk Valley for present and future generations. For more information on any of their programs, call the History Center at 315-735-3642 or visit the OCHC website at oneidacountyhistory.org.