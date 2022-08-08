Read full article on original website
NJ Housewife Teresa Giudice’s Huge Wedding Was Saturday, But Her Own Family Didn’t Go
It looks like the on-again-off-again Giudice/Gorga family feud is back on. This past Saturday was the wedding reality tv fans have been looking forward to for ages. New Jersey Housewife Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas tied the knot after over two years of dating. The wedding was huge (and so...
It’s a Gross But Necessary Question: Can You Drive Without Shoes in NJ?
Don't even lie. You've done it. Picture this: you're getting back in your car after a long day of walking. Maybe you were at Great Adventure or dancing at a concert at the PNC Bank Arts Center. Your feet have had enough, and sitting just isn't cutting it. You have got to take your shoes off, but you didn't bring a pair to change into!
Living in This New Jersey City is Somehow Even More Expensive than NYC
A New Jersey City was named the most expensive to rent in. Ever since the pandemic began, the housing market has been a disaster. People are struggling to buy homes; often needing to put offers in over the asking price. It's definitely not a renter's market either. For those hoping...
Can You Legally Rescue A Dog Trapped In A Car During Hot Weather In New Jersey?
Despite this topic being discussed every single year, we still have a problem. A lot of pet owners know this but it is extremely dangerous to leave your dog in the car -- especially when it is hot outside and even when its NOT that hot out. Did you know...
Two New Jersey Retail Giants Join Forces For One Ultimate Affordable Store
I have a riddle for you: What is affordable + affordable?. YES! Affordable IS the answer. Wow, you're smart. Thanks to two retail giants, a new store -- the first of its kind actually -- is coming to New Jersey and yes, the theme is affordable!. According to NJ.com, Dollar...
Look Out, New Jersey – A Dangerous New Texting Scam is On the Rise
These scammers think of everything. Beware, New Jersey. Yet another scam is on the rise. This time, they're targeting you by pretending to be a company known for its safe transactions - PayPal. The other morning, my Mom texted me that she got one of these messages. I'm glad she...
Cool Off In This Heat Wave At Cooling Centers In Monmouth & Ocean Counties
It is HOT...in case you couldn't tell. I am usually ready to bake in the sun but health professionals are urging New Jersey residents to only go outside for short bursts while we ride out the rest of this heat wave. But sometimes that isn't enough. Cooling centers are being...
BEWARE To New Jersey Car Owners: Viral Social Media Challenge Is Targeting You
There will come a day when I no longer have to warn you about stupid social media challenges. At least, there better be. We've got another one for you to worry about. You'd think the kids would learn by now. This is far from the first social media challenge we've...
Do New Jersey Lifeguards Have To Attempt A Rescue During A Shark Attack?
Shark attacks have been on the rise over the last few months. It almost feels like new shark encounters are being reported on daily. It got me thinking: What are Jersey Shore lifeguards trained to do in the event of a shark attack?. [video mp4="https://townsquare.media/site/393/files/2022/07/attachment-What-Are-Lifeguards-Trained-To-Do-During-A-Shark-Attack_-Made-by-Headliner.mp4"][/video]. Thank you to Ortley Beach...
Get Fresh New Jersey Grown Tomatoes For Free In Seaside Heights, NJ
In scorching hot weather like this, how does a fresh, juicy, refreshing New Jersey grown tomato sound?. You could eat them with just a small sprinkle of salt. OR you can go big and add some fresh mozzarella cheese, balsamic glaze and even some fresh basil on top. OR you...
New Jersey Concertgoers Will 100% Relate To Hilarious Viral Ticketmaster Meme
What is the most you would ever pay for any given concert ticket?. Well current concert ticket prices blow these numbers out of the water. Prices are inflated just about everywhere right now. New Jersey fans were infuriated after floor tickets to see Bruce Springsteen were listed for $1,000 or...
Jersey Shore, NJ Residents: Please Follow This Schedule When Watering Your Lawns
As fun as Summer can be, it is also a pretty intense time of year between the hot temperatures and lack of rain. According to News12.com, a water company in New Jersey is trying to preemptively avoid any shortages. Here is how you an help. American Water is asking residents...
Shameful US Map Accurately Calls New Jersey Out for What it’s Worst At
This map will leave you feeling attacked and validated at the same time. Every now and then, a website will put together a map with data about each state. The topic is usually lighthearted, like each state's favorite Halloween candy, or what your state orders most to drink at the bar!
