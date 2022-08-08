Mitchell's Glassco, Seitzinger named to Class 2A All-State baseball team

MITCHELL − Let's give these two guys new labels. How about Awesome Dawson and Big-Time Ben?

When you hit over .500 and are named to the Class 2A All-State baseball team by the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association you earn cool nicknames.

Recent Mitchell graduate Dawson Glassco and junior Ben Seitzinger may not think those made-up monikers are quite so neat given that both young men are modest and intelligent as well as team players before individuals. But they definitely earned them.

The players learned of the All-State award in early July, but just recently their actual plaques arrived, and they've had a chance to truly soak it in. Glassco was selected as the top 2A player at third base, while Seitzinger got the nod at first base to become only the second and third players in Mitchell history to gain All-State status, and the first since former shortstop Micah Terrell in the mid-1990s.

Head coach Jerry Chaney was elated for and proud of the two players, but not only for how they hit a baseball, but also how they hit the books.

"They are both great young men who love baseball," he said. " They both wanted to break the school record for hitting and were willing to put the effort and time in the batting cage to get this done.

"It is such an honor for the State Coaches to recognize these individuals in our program, and I am extremely proud of them as players as well as the type of young men they are. They are both 'A' students and examples that others can look up to. Dawson was named Academic All-State as well, and I look for Ben to do that when he is a senior."

Special sluggers appreciate special award

Glassco was grateful for in incredible going away present with the recent All-State presentation, which he added to his All-PLAC and Academic All-State honors. None of the awards should be a surprise after the season Glassco registered. He set new single-season school records for batting average (.534), RBIs (50) and hits (47).

"It means a lot for me to be All-State," Glassco said. "It's just one of those things that can't ever be taken away from you, and the fact I was able to do it with Ben makes it that much better. Ben is a great player, and I look forward to seeing how he continues to shine throughout his career."

Seitzinger echoed those sentiments after turning in a fabulous sophomore season in which he batted .512 (No. on the all-time single-season list) overall with 41 hits and an unbelievable .900 (18 for 20) in conference play to establish a new Patoka Lake Athletic Conference single-season mark. Seitzinger also set a new school record for walks with 24, while both he and Glassco were also among Mitchell's top pitchers.

"Obviously, it means the world to me, and it's a great honor to get All-State," Seitzinger said. "I've been around the game of baseball my entire life with the connections with my grandpa (legendary Mitchell head coach Gary Seitzinger, for whom Mitchell's field is named), and my dad (Trent) and my uncle (Josh), who both played here before me.

"It's just something we've always shared and has connected us, and to get this award in this great game that means so much to us is a blessing and I'm very thankful for it. Then to make it with Dawson makes it really special because he's been my best friend for the past couple of years through baseball. Dawson is a great baseball player and a great friend, so this season was a lot of fun."

Making history on the diamond

Not only did both guys set school records, but they have come to appreciate what it means to join Terrell as the All-State dudes for the Bluejackets. Terrell was a tall, hard-hitting shortstop with a big arm, and he played for awhile in the San Francisco Giants organization.

"To be two of only three players in the history of the school to make it, and the first ones to ever do it as two together is pretty special," Seitzinger said. "But on top of that, to be the first since Micah to do it really adds to it. My dad played with Micah so I've heard stories about what a great player he was back then (the mid-90's Bluejackets squads claimed a Bedford Sectional crown and had several players who probably should have also been All-State)."

Glassco agreed.

"The fact that we were the first people since Micah Terrell to make it is surreal to me because you hear that name and always think you aren't even on the same planet as someone like that," he said. "And you hear about all these players that have played since him and how good they were, so the fact me and Ben were able to make it is something I think we can both be proud of."

Team success adds meaning

The Bluejackets had a tremendous season in 2022, going 17-10 overall and 6-0 in the league to capture the PLAC crown. They reached the sectional championship game before falling and, much to the delight of those in south Lawrence County and the chagrin of the northern part, claimed a regular-season win over arch rival Bedford North Lawrence.

The fact that their individual accomplishments occurred within that type of team season made the All-State awards much more meaningful.

"I think us having a great season is more important to me than being All State because I watched our team transform over the four years I played at Mitchell," Glassco said. "We went from decent to a team that had a chance to win any game they played.

"When you see a group of guys come together and do that when they are also great friends with one another it is something special. All-State is a great personal accomplishment for me and Ben, but we got the recognition for that because we had some amazing guys around us."

Seitzinger issued a similar salvo as he relished reaching the team goals, while engaging in an epic, fun-spirited duel for the batting average record with Glassco.

"Even if we hadn't gotten this award it would've been a great season because of all the things we did as a team," Seitzinger said. "We had a lot of great teammates around us who were great players, but also great friends off the field. We had so much fun this season and that's what it's all about.

"Dawson and I went back and forth for that batting record, and we were always messing with each other about it. He's such a great teammate that he would kid me and give me a hard time just to help me relax and have fun with it. I think Dawson and I helped each other get the records like we did, but our teammates also helped a great deal and they definitely got the conference championship.

"We had a lot of guys who could pound the ball and pitch it. Baseball is never a one- or two-man deal if you want to have a good team."

Glassco to continue career in Columbus

Glassco will be moving on to play for the fledgling baseball program at Indiana University-Purdue University-Columbus (IUPUC). It's a virtually brand new college in Bartholomew County, and the school is starting its first year of competition in the NAIA ranks.

Glassco is looking forward to that, but he's also going to keep a keen eye on the Bluejackets and Seitzinger's pursuit of his marks.

"I'm excited about IUPUC with it being a new program," Glassco said. "But I'll be watching the Mitchell team and check on Ben and how he's doing. I set the all-time batting average and RBIs records, but I kid Ben because I only had three years and he's going to have four.

"I told him I'll be coming down and cheering for him. If someone is going to get them he deserves them. He is a great friend to have and a great ballplayer."

Seitzinger to keep swinging and smiling

Ben will be back for his junior year of baseball with an eye on continuing the fun, while letting batting averages and records fall where they may along the way.

"I know that coming back off a season like I had can create some pressure, but at the same time it gives you the confidence that you can get the job done in pressure situations," he said. "You never know if you're going to hit .500 again or anything, but I will just go out there and play, do my best, and you've got to have fun.

"You're still basically a kid and baseball is a game, so it's supposed to be fun, and that's what I plan on doing whenever I play."

Well done and well said, Awesome Dawson and Big-Time Ben.

