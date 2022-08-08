Marion area high school football games to circle this fall

Incredibly we are less than two weeks away from the kickoff to the 2022 high school football season. In order to get everyone psyched up for it, here’s an early look at some of the games that stick out from Week 1 to Week 10.

Aug. 19

Mount Vernon at Marion Harding: Is there a better venue to kickoff the high school football season than venerable Harding Stadium? These two teams always seem to play an entertaining one every year.

Pleasant at North Union: About 10 miles separated these two former Mid Ohio Athletic Conference rivals. The Wildcats took it to Pleasant last year in the restart of the series, so the Spartans will look to do the same this year in Richwood.

Aug. 26

Wynford at Pleasant: From the 1960s through the 1980s, these two teams duked it out in the old North Central Conference. The series was renewed last year between two historically outstanding programs.

Ridgedale at Vanlue: The Rockets will face a beatable team when they go on the road.

Sept. 2

River Valley at Tiffin Columbian: This could be the year for the Vikings as they look to build on last year’s growth. Columbian is always a stout program and has been a northwest Ohio power for decades.

Highland at Crestview: Two perennial playoff programs will face off in this one.

Sept. 9

Highland at Ontario: The Scots will make their football re-debut in the MOAC. Highland was a charter member of the MOAC before bolting for the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference. Last year, the Scots returned to the MOAC in all other sports. This year, the football team joins the rest.

Cardington at Northmor: A rivalry game and a measuring stick game as the Knights look to reload and the Pirates start anew with a new coach.

Sept. 16

Marion Harding at Shelby: The Whippets have been the class of the MOAC since they joined the league a few years ago. If Harding is going to be a title contender, it needs to show up and show out in this road contest.

Elgin at Waynesfield-Goshen: This is a measuring stick game for the Comets as they go on the road and face a tough Northwest Central Conference team.

Sept. 23

River Valley at Pleasant: Enough said here because it's always THE game in Marion County regardless of records.

Northwestern at North Union: Northwestern struggled in 2021, but this is the first divisional game of the season for North Union as it tries to repeat a Mad River title.

Sept. 30

Marion Harding at River Valley: These two Marion County giants will be clashing with a lot of stakes regarding the conference race and playoff points.

Ridgedale at Elgin: The county’s other rivalry game will be going on as well.

Oct. 7

Mount Gilead at Northmor: Rivalry games between neighboring schools are always the best.

North Union at Graham: The Wildcats go on the road to finish out the regular season and their first stop is at Graham, a quality program that will be an obstacle for North Union.

Oct. 14

Highland at River Valley: Another game that could hold league title implications as well as a bevy of playoff points for the winner.

Northmor at Centerburg: Both teams were in the thick of the KMAC chase a year ago and could be again in 2022.

Oct. 21

Pleasant at Marion Harding: If a trip to Harding Stadium is the best way to start the season, this is a fine way to close out the regular season. Pleasant shocked the Presidents last year, proving that records don’t matter in some matchups.

Cardington at Mount Gilead: It is always The Game in Morrow County, regardless of records.

⋇ For a composite look at all the area’s regular season football games, see more inside or at MarionStar.com and its app.

