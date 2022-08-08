ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

“It’s been an amazing road” – Korea’s Joohyung Kim scripts history with maiden PGA Tour title at Wyndham Championship

By Sachin Arora
firstsportz.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf.com

10 surprising players who lost their PGA Tour cards on Sunday

Two former Masters champs. A former PGA Championship winner. A former world No. 1. An Olympic silver medalist. And a star of one of the wildest moments of this, or maybe any, golf year. All gone. For now at least. It all can be a little confusing, so we’ll try...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Judge's LIV, PGA Tour Ruling

On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that LIV golfers Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford will not be allowed to participate in the PGA's FedEx Cup Playoffs. Judge Beth Freeman said that "LIV contracts are based upon players calculation of what they were leaving behind." The golf world reacted...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
Greensboro, NC
Sports
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 Wyndham Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 Wyndham Championship prize money payout is from the $7.3 million purse, with 84 professional players who complete four rounds at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.., earning an official-money paycheck this week. The winner's share of Wyndham Championship prize pool is at $1,512,000, with the second-place finisher taking...
GREENSBORO, NC
golfmagic.com

Rickie Fowler scrapes in FedEx Cup Playoffs despite missing Wyndham cut

Rickie Fowler faced a nervous wait over the weekend in North Carolina to see if he would miss the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the second year in a row. The 33-year-old missed his ninth cut of the season at the Wyndham Championship. He entered the week 123rd in the FedEx Cup standings, so his fate was now out of his hands.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PGA Tour responds to lawsuit that would allow three LIV Golf players into FedEx Cup Playoffs, points out 'falsehoods'

After 11 LIV Golf players sued the PGA Tour last week, with three of them seeking entry into the Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs that start this week, the Tour on Monday sent to the U.S. District Court of Northern California a 32-page response plus a separate seven-page example of what it calls mischaracterizations and mistruths presented by the LIV players.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
bloomberglaw.com

PGA Can Ban Three Liv Players From FedEx Cup, Judge Rules (2)

Three professional golfers who joined the Saudi Arabia-financed LIV Golf series will have to sit out the FedEx Cup Playoffs because a judge refused to lift their suspension by the PGA Tour. Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, and Matt Jones qualified for the lucrative playoffs and its $18 million top prize...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#Korea#Wyndham Championship#Pga#South Korean#Sedgefield Country Club#American

Comments / 0

Community Policy