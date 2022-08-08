ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Stress, not laziness, is behind procrastination. Here are 3 ways to ‘retrain your brain’

Our brains are hardwired to approach tasks we find enjoyable and avoid those that produce negative feelings. If you wait until the last minute to complete a task, you’re not alone. According to research, 20% of U.S. adults are chronic procrastinators, meaning they procrastinate at home, at work, in relationships, and more. Another survey found that 88% of people procrastinate at least one hour a day. But why? As it turns out, if you’re feeling stressed, you may be more likely to procrastinate, says Alicia Walf, a neuroscientist and senior lecturer at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York.
YOGA
Teen Vogue

Gen Z Is Sober Curious: Why Many Young People Are Rethinking Their Relationship With Alcohol

Every weekend in college was a bender for Isabella. Because she and her friends didn’t have much money, they would buy the cheapest alcohol they could afford then restrict their food intake to get tipsy faster. If she drank that way now, she thinks someone would intervene. But back then? “We always used to joke that you’re not an alcoholic until you graduate.”
LIFESTYLE
MedicalXpress

Study uncovers how blind and visually impaired individuals navigate social challenges

A recent study highlights the range of uncomfortable situations people living with blindness or visual impairment encounter due to interpersonal communication challenges, and outlines strategies people with visual impairment use to navigate these situations. "This work validates the lived experiences of people with visual impairment," says Lynsey Romo, corresponding author...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Duckworth
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
The Independent

Career coach reveals what happens when you stay ‘too long’ at a job that you’re unhappy with

A career coach has opened up about job burnout and how problematic it can be to stay at a position for “too long” when it is not the right fit. On TikTok, Jenna, @jennakgreco, frequently posts videos with career advice on how to leave a job that you’re unhappy with and apply for a new one. In a clip posted last month, Jenna addressed what could happen when you want to leave a position that you’re “drained” by but “don’t know what [you] want to do next”.She went on to explain that when people are “over” the work that...
TV & VIDEOS
Jennifer Bonn

When you don't fit in

We all would like to be able to have a large friend group, move in and out of any social group, and be ready with witty conversation in any situation, but many of us are socially awkward, anxious, people pleasers who are afraid of saying the wrong thing to the wrong person, or not saying anything at all, and hoping to be as invisible as possible.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Improvement#Volunteers#Hacks#Role Models#Lifehacks#Coke
Inc.com

A Family Health Crisis Led This Entrepreneur to Start a Spice Business Based on an Ancient Indian Medical Practice

Born to an Indian-Malawi​an family in Silicon Valley, Raina Kumra was fed herbs by her grandmother whenever she felt sick as a child. Kumra remembers chewing up cloves when she had a toothache and drinking peppermint tea when her stomach was upset. So in March 2020 when her daughter broke her collarbone in a bike accident and her husband had knee-replacement surgery, Kumra turned to her grandmother's teachings in Ayurveda, an ancient medical practice from India emphasizing diet and herbal remedies, to heal them.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
psychologytoday.com

Believing in Yourself

Belief in oneself is one of the keys to success. When people believe in themselves, they treat themselves with more kindness and respect. Interactions with the subconscious can help people make significant life decisions more confidently. Many years ago, I taught one of my patients how to allow his subconscious...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Life Hacks
Inc.com

Career Pivoting Is the New Normal: Here's How to Do It Correctly

Career pivoting has become more common among professionals, especially during times of uncertainty, profound changes, and increased burnout. Knowing what makes a successful career pivot is essential to continued career growth, even if that growth isn't the kind to move you up a ladder. While a career change can be...
ECONOMY
Popular Science

How to get rid of painful muscle knots

If you are consistently hunched over a computer all day, you may notice knots developing in your upper back and shoulders. Deposit PhotosAn exercise physiologist explains what those tight little lumps are and how to get rid of them.
FITNESS
Inc.com

Heat Wave Brings Out More Annoying Bugs. One Group of Businesses Couldn't Be Happier

The dog days of summer have been good to pest control companies. After more than 20 days of record temperatures across 28 states in the U.S., spanning from California to New Hampshire, according to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center, pests are out in record numbers. Bat sightings are gaining frequency as the flying mammals flock to dark havens with lower temperatures, rats are moving indoors, and, in general, vermin are on the march, says Trent Ragar, 41, the founder of Natural State Pest Control, a 2021 Inc.5000 honoree, in Lowell, Arkansas.
ENVIRONMENT
Inc.com

My New Hire Was Secretly Working a Second Full-Time Job

Inc.com columnist Alison Green answers questions about workplace and management issues--everything from how to deal with a micromanaging boss to how to talk to someone on your team about body odor. A reader asks:. My company hired a person to start in January as a sales development rep. At the...
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy