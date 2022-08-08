Read full article on original website
Stress, not laziness, is behind procrastination. Here are 3 ways to ‘retrain your brain’
Our brains are hardwired to approach tasks we find enjoyable and avoid those that produce negative feelings. If you wait until the last minute to complete a task, you’re not alone. According to research, 20% of U.S. adults are chronic procrastinators, meaning they procrastinate at home, at work, in relationships, and more. Another survey found that 88% of people procrastinate at least one hour a day. But why? As it turns out, if you’re feeling stressed, you may be more likely to procrastinate, says Alicia Walf, a neuroscientist and senior lecturer at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York.
A good job and a healthy mind aren’t mutually exclusive. Here’s how to find both
According to the Deloitte Global 2022 Gen Z and Millennial survey, employees continue walking away from their jobs due to stress and burnout. During the pandemic, 76% of workers reported at least one symptom of a mental health condition. No matter what you do, it’s critical that you build a...
Gen Z Is Sober Curious: Why Many Young People Are Rethinking Their Relationship With Alcohol
Every weekend in college was a bender for Isabella. Because she and her friends didn’t have much money, they would buy the cheapest alcohol they could afford then restrict their food intake to get tipsy faster. If she drank that way now, she thinks someone would intervene. But back then? “We always used to joke that you’re not an alcoholic until you graduate.”
MedicalXpress
Study uncovers how blind and visually impaired individuals navigate social challenges
A recent study highlights the range of uncomfortable situations people living with blindness or visual impairment encounter due to interpersonal communication challenges, and outlines strategies people with visual impairment use to navigate these situations. "This work validates the lived experiences of people with visual impairment," says Lynsey Romo, corresponding author...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Career coach reveals what happens when you stay ‘too long’ at a job that you’re unhappy with
A career coach has opened up about job burnout and how problematic it can be to stay at a position for “too long” when it is not the right fit. On TikTok, Jenna, @jennakgreco, frequently posts videos with career advice on how to leave a job that you’re unhappy with and apply for a new one. In a clip posted last month, Jenna addressed what could happen when you want to leave a position that you’re “drained” by but “don’t know what [you] want to do next”.She went on to explain that when people are “over” the work that...
CNBC
I spent 5 years interviewing 225 millionaires. Here are the 4 types of rich people and their top habits
In 2004, I set out to conduct a five-year "Rich Habits" study to explore how the world's wealthiest people think about their money. Each of the 225 millionaires I interviewed fell into one of four categories:. Saver-Investors: No matter what their day job is, they make saving and investing part...
When you don't fit in
We all would like to be able to have a large friend group, move in and out of any social group, and be ready with witty conversation in any situation, but many of us are socially awkward, anxious, people pleasers who are afraid of saying the wrong thing to the wrong person, or not saying anything at all, and hoping to be as invisible as possible.
A third of Americans considered burning their house down to rid of bugs after spending $177 on ‘hacks’ that don’t work
ONE in three Americans have seriously considered burning down their own home after experiencing a bug infestation, according to a new survey. The study of 2,000 adults found that 66 percent are willing to do “nearly anything” to get rid of bugs at home. That "anything" includes fumigating...
Inc.com
A Family Health Crisis Led This Entrepreneur to Start a Spice Business Based on an Ancient Indian Medical Practice
Born to an Indian-Malawian family in Silicon Valley, Raina Kumra was fed herbs by her grandmother whenever she felt sick as a child. Kumra remembers chewing up cloves when she had a toothache and drinking peppermint tea when her stomach was upset. So in March 2020 when her daughter broke her collarbone in a bike accident and her husband had knee-replacement surgery, Kumra turned to her grandmother's teachings in Ayurveda, an ancient medical practice from India emphasizing diet and herbal remedies, to heal them.
Resilience is tough when it feels like your difficulties will never end. Here's how to cope
It's tough to be resilient when there is no definite end to your difficulties such as living through a pandemic. Experts share skills to strengthen your resilience and live a fulfilling life.
psychologytoday.com
Believing in Yourself
Belief in oneself is one of the keys to success. When people believe in themselves, they treat themselves with more kindness and respect. Interactions with the subconscious can help people make significant life decisions more confidently. Many years ago, I taught one of my patients how to allow his subconscious...
Inc.com
Career Pivoting Is the New Normal: Here's How to Do It Correctly
Career pivoting has become more common among professionals, especially during times of uncertainty, profound changes, and increased burnout. Knowing what makes a successful career pivot is essential to continued career growth, even if that growth isn't the kind to move you up a ladder. While a career change can be...
Obese patients ‘being weight-shamed by doctors and nurses’
Exclusive: Research shows some people skip medical appointments because they feel humiliated by staff
How to get rid of painful muscle knots
If you are consistently hunched over a computer all day, you may notice knots developing in your upper back and shoulders. Deposit PhotosAn exercise physiologist explains what those tight little lumps are and how to get rid of them.
Inc.com
Heat Wave Brings Out More Annoying Bugs. One Group of Businesses Couldn't Be Happier
The dog days of summer have been good to pest control companies. After more than 20 days of record temperatures across 28 states in the U.S., spanning from California to New Hampshire, according to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center, pests are out in record numbers. Bat sightings are gaining frequency as the flying mammals flock to dark havens with lower temperatures, rats are moving indoors, and, in general, vermin are on the march, says Trent Ragar, 41, the founder of Natural State Pest Control, a 2021 Inc.5000 honoree, in Lowell, Arkansas.
Inc.com
Elon Musk Just Shared the Guiding Force Behind His Pursuits. It's 1 Word Many Have Never Heard Of
Last week, Elon Musk shared a post on Twitter from author William MacAskill, who announced the release of his new book, What We Owe the Future. Along with the retweet was Musk's comment, "Worth reading. This is a close match for my philosophy." The philosophy he's referring to is what drives him, motivates his pursuits, and is at the core of his decisions.
Health experts say more lung cancer screenings could save lives
This year in Minnesota an estimated 3,980 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer. Across the nation, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths. But a recent study found that only about 4% of people are getting screened.
Why You Should Forget About Your Body Fat Percentage?
Your body composition is the makeup of bones, muscle, and fat, and medical professionals agree that it's important to be informed about your body's proportions.
Inc.com
My New Hire Was Secretly Working a Second Full-Time Job
Inc.com columnist Alison Green answers questions about workplace and management issues--everything from how to deal with a micromanaging boss to how to talk to someone on your team about body odor. A reader asks:. My company hired a person to start in January as a sales development rep. At the...
