The Heart of Stark: Stark County Diaper Bank raises over $30K via Dancing for Diapers

 2 days ago
In partnership with The Repository, every Monday, Stark Community Foundation is highlighting positive happenings in our community. Here’s to Good News Mondays!

Stark County Diaper Bank and The Paul & Carol David Foundation recently held a Galaxy Reunion: Dancing for Diapers event on July 22 to raise funds to provide emergency diaper assistance to families in need.

From ticket sales and donations, the Diaper Bank raised over $30,000, which will provide more than 140,000 diapers for our community.

Over 100 people gathered at Royal Docks in Jackson Township for the event, dressed in their best bell-bottoms, leisure suits and platform shoes to dance the night away to ‘70s and ‘80s music. At the event, guests donated nearly 2,000 diapers for a chance to win raffle prizes, and the additional funds raised will allow the Diaper Bank to purchase additional sizes most needed.

Many community businesses and individuals contributed the event, including BellStores, Meijer and Sunny 101.7 as sponsors, and Akron Children Hospital, Buckingham, Steve and Lisa Gregory, Ray and Shannon Hexamer, Huntington Bank, KariCo Entertainment, MCTV, Once Upon a Child, Sam’s Club and Chris Schweier and Barb Minney Schweier as supporting sponsors.

Every day throughout Ohio, thousands of mothers must use (and re-use) diapers because they cannot afford to purchase enough diapers to keep their child clean, dry and healthy. Federal assistance such as WIC and Food Stamps do not cover the purchase of diapers. In Ohio, diapers are taxed, creating more challenges for families.

Stark County Diaper Bank helps families secure an adequate monthly supply of fresh diapers for their children and ensure that these babies get a healthier start in life. Since its inception in June 2019, the Diaper Bank has supplied its partners with 485,000 diapers through 20 distribution partner locations. The organization serves nearly 400 children each month and packed and distributed 34,874 diapers in June alone.

Current distribution partners include Bridge Point Community Services, Canal Fulton Speakeasy, Carroll County General Health District, Catholic Charities Serving Stark County, Community Action Wayne / Medina, Crossroads UMC, Early Childhood YWCA, First Christian Church, Harrison County General Health District, Lake Township FISH, Louisville Church of Christ, North Canton Church of Christ, Pleasant Outreach, Salvation Army of Alliance, Salvation Army of Canton, Salvation Army of Dover New Philadelphia, Salvation Army of Massillon, Greater Stark County Urban League, Towpath Trail YMCA and Unexpected Blessings.

Learn more about the Diaper Bank at starkcountydiaperbank.org.

As the community’s trusted partner in giving, Stark Community Foundation helps individuals, families, businesses and nonprofits achieve their philanthropic goals through a variety of charitable funds and strategic initiatives. Ranked in the top 10 percent of community foundations in the country, the Foundation and its family of donors have granted $215 million to nonprofits since 1963. Learn how you can simplify your giving and amplify your impact at www.starkcf.org.

#Diaper#Catholic Charities#Huntington Bank#Charity#The Diaper Bank#Royal Docks#Bellstores#Meijer And Sunny#Akron Children Hospital#Club#Wic#Food Sta
