ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

'Forever family': Exchange student programs are struggling to find host families

By Christine Stephenson, The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MyW7C_0h8nLLkw00

Jim Anderson's Bloomington home looks a bit like a fraternity house right now except instead of college students, it's teenage exchange students from across the world.

He's only hosting two current exchange students right now, but former students continue to return to the U.S. to visit him. Once they live with him for the 10 weeks of their exchange program, Anderson said, they become part of his "forever family."

"It's hard to put it into words," he said. "It's amazing the connections you make."

Over the years, Anderson has hosted 11 students through PAX, or Program of Academic Exchange, a national exchange program with close ties to Bloomington. PAX has placed 24,000 students from 70 countries since it began about 30 years ago. Although it’s only one of several exchange programs that place students in the U.S., PAX places about 200 students in Indiana annually, senior regional director Pam Blackburn said.

Filing has begun:What do school boards actually do? How do meetings work? Here's what to know.

Many students are placed in Indiana every year because PAX considers it one of the most hospitable states, said Blackburn, who places students in Indiana and Illinois. This year, however, may be different.

Across the country, exchange programs are struggling to find enough host families to place students. It’s been tough since the pandemic hit, Blackburn said, but factors such as pandemic fatigue and inflation are making it worse.

As of late July, Blackburn had about 80 more students to place she typically has less than 50 around that time of year, she said. The deadline to place students with families is Aug. 31.

“I’ve got a big challenge ahead of me,” Blackburn said. “These are the dreams of these kids, and I have all these faces looking at me like, ‘Where am I going to go?’”

What does it take to host an exchange student?

Some families that have hosted students in past years are opting out this year because they need a break, Blackburn said. She can understand why, but the process to become a host family is relatively simple.

Host families provide their exchange students three meals a day, a stationary bed, a place for their belongings and a place for them to study, which can just be the kitchen table. Hosts have to be at least 25 years old, clear a background check and a home interview and can’t be on any government subsidies.

The students attend public high schools, but host families don’t need to have kids of their own in public schools, or even have kids at all.

“We have families of every makeup,” Blackburn said. “We have single moms. We have parents that have never had children before. We’ve gotten families with four, five, six kids with super busy schedules and they have a bunk bed with an extra bed.”

Schools don’t have to accept exchange students, but Monroe County schools especially Bloomington High School North and Bloomington High School South are particularly welcoming, said Kristi Brown, who helps connect students to Monroe County schools. In fact, when schools first reopened in 2020, the Monroe County Community School Corp. high schools were among the few to accept students again.

The students and host families are accepted through the schools’ vice principals, Brown said. PAX usually places four to six students in each Bloomington high school every year. Schools get federal and state funding for each exchange student.

Why is it hard to find host families this year?

Despite the benefits of exchange programs, having an exchange student can put stress on their host family and the school itself. It’s hard to pinpoint the shortage of host families to one cause, Blackburn said.

“It’s the climate of our culture here right now, it’s the aftermath of COVID, it’s the high turnover in schools,” she said. “It’s a lot of factors.”

Teachers everywhere are under pressure as the nation’s teacher shortage worsens. On top of that, exchange students typically need help from English Language Learning teachers, as English isn’t typically their first language.

First day:Buses arrive late to Fairview Elementary's first day as MCCSC starts new bus tier system

Some schools that typically take a significant number of exchange students are taking fewer than previous years, Blackburn said, because they want time to readjust.

“For those first two years of COVID there were very few exchange students in the country, so schools got accustomed to having fewer students and want to take it slow now,” she said. “They don’t want 11 off the bat anymore, they want two or three.”

Host families are feeling the pressure, too. Caring for children in the U.S. is becoming increasingly difficult, Blackburn said, especially while inflation is raising the price of necessities such as gas, groceries and school supplies.

“It’s a big responsibility for a host family to take on a student,” Blackburn said, “and people don’t have the money they used to.”

Why are exchange programs beneficial?

Between Brown and Anderson, they’ve hosted 15 students over the years. Blackburn, who has been with PAX since its start, has hosted 35 students and now has “grandchildren” across the world.

Exchange programs benefit both students from abroad and local students, Blackburn said. Local students who may never have traveled outside of the country or even Indiana learn about world cultures and customs and feel more connected to global events.

“When tragic things happen, like what’s happened in Ukraine or a tsunami in Japan, it brings everything closer to home because you know people there,” Blackburn said. “Our students here get to learn that the world is not just Indiana.”

Exchange students learn about the U.S., receive a quality education and gain a second family, Blackburn said. Some students who participated in the program are now in politics in their home countries some are even ambassadors to their countries, she said.

At its core, Anderson said, PAX teaches both the host families and exchange students how to care for each other. When Anderson lived with one of his first students, a boy from Somalia, he fought and negotiated to get the child braces before he returned to his home country, something the boy thought would never be possible.

"I remember driving home from the dentist, and he was crying and saying, 'I can never repay you,'" Anderson said. "I said, 'Yes, you can. Just pay it forward.'"

Reach reporter Christine Stephenson at cstephenson@heraldt.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Indiana brings states together to fight robocalls

INDIANAPOLIS — Everyone knows robocalls are a problem. Half of all calls in the United States these days, are illegal robocalls. Indiana is no exception. Regulators know that most of the calls come from a few bad actors. But the scale is hard to believe. "The guy we're [taking...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
State
Illinois State
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Monroe County, IN
Society
County
Monroe County, IN
Bloomington, IN
Society
hoosieragtoday.com

4-H Grand Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair

The grand champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Grand Drive presented by Farm Credit Mid-America. “It was a jaw drop. [I’ve felt] absolutely no feeling like that,” said Harper Henney of Steuben County after receiving the banner for her grand champion market lamb. Harper said it’s been a long journey to produce a grand champion.
INDIANA STATE
max983.net

Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center Named Most Socially Responsible Hospital in Indiana

Saint Joseph Plymouth Medical Center was named the “Most Socially Responsible Hospital” in Indiana by the Lown Institute Hospitals Index. The Lown Institute Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility provides benchmarks for hospitals to measure how well they serve their patients and communities. The Lown Index is a unique tool for evaluating hospitals as social institutions using 53 metrics such as racial inclusivity of patients, employee pay equity, cost efficiency, and clinical outcomes.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

New Indiana abortion law effecting foster care

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Indiana Foster care there are 6,200 licensed parents able to adopt. That number more than doubles when looking at the amount of children looking for a permanent home. Indiana's newest abortion law has raised interest for families wanting to adopt children, specifically infants.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Language#Pax
thestatehousefile.com

Do Indiana kids count?

After 50 years, the dog finally caught the car. In case you're wondering what I'm talking about, the state of Indiana just passed a near-total ban on abortion. Abortion is now illegal in Indiana except for rape and incest (up to 10 weeks) and up to 20 weeks when it comes to a fatal fetal anomaly and cases of serious health risk to the mother.
INDIANA STATE
953wiki.com

State of Indiana COVID-19 Testing Site hours for week of August 8 – August 14

The State of Indiana COVID-19 testing site at the Norton KDH Convenient Care Center in Madison will provide an additional hour of testing on Thursday, August 11 and two additional hours on Saturday morning, August 13. Expanded hours are available only the week of August 8 through August 14. Future scheduling updates may be found at kdhmadison.org/convenientcare.
MADISON, IN
wevv.com

Indiana pet owners encouraged to submit photos in statewide 'cutest dog' contest

There's a statewide contest happening for dog owners in Indiana. Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDCC) are searching for adorable dogs in great locations around the state through the "Visit Indiana Cutest Dog Photo Contest." “I encourage all Hoosiers to make memories with your...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
insightscare.com

A surge in COVID Cases in Indiana

The surge of COVID-19 could be currently seen in Bloomington, Indiana concerning the citizens and health officials. Though the risk noted in the area is medium the increase in number has sent alerts across the region. According to new studies, the SARS-CoV-2 virus is going to have a long stay....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
103GBF

Watch Indiana Mom Speak to Son Through Nanny Cam For First Time and Accidentally Scare the Bejeezus Out of Him

When my dad's Alzheimer's become more advanced, we put a nanny cam in his living room to be able to check on him when we could not be at the house with him. The doctor suggested it and even though it seemed like a huge invasion of privacy, we knew it was what was best. Now, that he has moved into assisted living, there is no need for the camera anymore, But, my sister and nieces, who are getting ready to move into the house, still have yet to take the camera down.
PORTAGE, IN
readthereporter.com

Did HSE Schools make the grade?

A data-driven analysis of Indiana’s top 20 elementary schools. US News & World Report publishes rankings for Best Colleges, Best High Schools, Best Elementary Schools, Best Middle Schools as well as other educational rankings. The data for schools, kindergarten through 12th grade, can be found at usnews.com/education/k12. Using filters, the data can be sorted by many factors, including school name, grade level, location, and public school type. This provides a valuable data resource for parents as well as school administrators and school board members.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

No place like home? Where people from central Indiana ended up

INDIANAPOLIS — A new study shows most young people do not move far from their childhood home. The study by researchers at the U.S. Census Bureau and Harvard University examined the migration patterns of young adults, exploring where people go between childhood and young adulthood. The study found nearly six in 10 young adults live within 10 miles of where they grew up. Eight in 10 young adults live within 100 miles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Are Cornfields to Blame for the Humid Indiana Summers?

How often have you said, or heard on a hot, Indiana summer day, "It wouldn't be so bad if it weren't so humid." I know I've said it numerous times, especially on those days when you walk outside and it feels like you've walked straight into a sauna. After about two minutes, sweat starts beading up on your forehead around your hairline, then it runs down your nose, your cheeks, or both, and you haven't even moved. You're just standing there. It's the worst. You'd think those of us who have lived here for years, if not our entire lives, would be used to it by now, but nope, every year it hits us like a blast furnace, and I won't say we're surprised by it, more like disappointed that it's happening again. As if one year it just won't. While there are multiple meteorological and atmospheric reasons the Hoosier state bathes in its own sweat during the summer months, another contributing factor is apparently one of the things the state is well-known for — corn.
INDIANA STATE
The Herald-Times

The Herald-Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bloomington, IN from The Herald-Times.

 http://heraldtimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy