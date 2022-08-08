ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

15-year-old will face charge in robbery, stabbing as adult

By Mike Emery, Richmond Palladium-Item
 2 days ago
RICHMOND, Ind. — A 15-year-old who seriously injured a 77-year-old woman April 16 has been waived into adult court.

Savanna Haile Young of Indianapolis is charged with Level 2 felony robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. Initial additional charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery have been dismissed.

Young, who ran away from Wernle Youth & Family Treatment Center the night of April 16, is being detained in the Allen County Juvenile Center with a $250,000 bond. She has filed to waive an Aug. 11 initial hearing in Superior Court 1.

Superior Court 3 Judge Darrin Dolehanty, who handles all Wayne County juvenile cases, on Tuesday conducted a waiver hearing that had twice been continued pending a psychological evaluation. Young was eligible to be waived to adult court because she was at least 14 when the incident occurred and because of serious charge against her.

Evidence presented during the hearing included a long list of rehabilitative placements and services offered Young during the past two years. In Dolehanty's order, he wrote that waiving Young into adult court best serves the safety and welfare of the community.

"There is no reason to believe that this community or any other community can offer additional services or placements for this child that would rehabilitate her or otherwise prevent significant safety risks to the public," Dolehanty wrote.

Richmond Police Department officers responded April 16 to Bonnie Gibson's residence in the 2000 block of South L Street and found Gibson badly beaten and with her throat cut, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Gibson had 10 cuts to her head as well as bruised and swollen cheeks, blackened eyes and a bruised nose.

She told investigators that she saw an intruder going through clothes, then taking a cellphone and pink sweatshirt, the affidavit said. Gibson was initially transported to Reid Health before being flown by medical helicopter to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, which has a Level 1 trauma center.

Young's mother called 911 to report she had spoken with her daughter, who told her about breaking into a residence, getting into a fight and stabbing a woman, according to the affidavit. Officers then located Young with the cellphone and pink sweatshirt.

Wernle provides residential treatment services for youth ages 10-21 with significant behavioral challenges, according to its website. Wernle's campus is located just south of Gibson's home.

In April, RPD Chief Mike Britt said there are a lot of runaway problems connected to Wernle, but incidents as serious as the robbery and stabbing are unusual.

A Level 2 felony conviction carries a 17½-year advisory sentence and a sentencing range of 10 to 30 years as established by the Indiana legislature.

Snake Eyes
2d ago

She should be charged as an adult!! This is a very adult crime!! Bad thing is, she will probably be out before her 21 birthday, and we will most likely be reading about her again!!

Love
2d ago

She should not have been allowed to ple out of the attempted murder charge. Individuals like this need to be put away for everyone's safety. It seems like at least half of our teens and young adults now days have no respect for anything or anyone. Let alone themselves. 😔

