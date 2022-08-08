ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Party HEARTy: Palm Beach's longest-running gala marks 67 years ... and counting

By Shannon Donnelly
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BnaMY_0h8nKtI500

The 67-year-old Palm Beach Heart Ball could give us all lessons in social longevity.

The grande dame of the social calendar has survived nine presidents; four major economic recessions; the swine, bird and Hong Kong flu; the big-hair craze; Bernie Madoff; and now, a pandemic.

Yet there she was at The Breakers on April 14, all dressed up and ready for her guests.

More Palm Beach society news here.

Marti LaTour and Michele Jacobs were chairwomen for the longest running black-tie event on the social calendar, which had a ''Garden of Plenty'' theme.

The evening began in the Mediterranean Room with a cocktail reception and an orchid auction, then moved to the greenery-filled Venetian Ballroom where Shannon Cake served as emcee.

The night continued with dinner, remarks from Jupiter Medical Center CEO Dr. Amit Rastogi, a live auction and entertainment by Legends of The Voice.

George Elmore and Robert Jacobs were chairmen.

Monika Preston, Julie Rudolph and Kathryn C. Vecellio were co-chairwomen.

Vice chairwomen were Herme de Wyman Miro, Rebecca Doane, Christine Stiller and Melissa Sullivan.

Chris Leavitt and Virginia Oatley were junior chairs.

More than 350 people attended.

Proceeds from the event are earmarked for life-saving scientific research on heart disease and stroke, the first- and fifth-largest causes of death in Americans.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
getnews.info

VERSAGYM™ The Leader In Mobile Fitness, Is Expanding Their Footprint In Florida With Their Newest Launch In Palm Beach County

VERSAGYM™ is leading the way in the world of mobile fitness by providing a unique concept for both trainers and clients. They have combined convenience and quality to provide luxury fitness services to a clientele that is committed to their health. After a successful launch in Naples, Florida followed by out-of-state success in Dallas, Texas, they are now excited to be opening in Palm Beach County.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Palm Beach, FL
City
Jupiter, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Evie M.

Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FL

El Mirasol designed by Addison MiznerUnknown photographer Public domain. I have heard a lot of ghost stories not only since moving to Orlando about a year ago but all over the country and the world. Everywhere I've been, there are always stories. And none of them are cute. Ghost stories are usually gruesome, sad, and scary. But let me tell you when I ran across this one, the first thing I said was, "awwww," and you might, too.
PALM BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

MESSAGE FROM THE CEO: Moving Business Forward

Boca Chamber Festival Days (BCFD) 2022 is in full swing! Since its start last week, we have already held seven amazing events. BCFD is one of the many ways the Chamber supports our non-profit community. Non-profit Chamber Members join forces with for-profit Chamber Members to hold events during the month of August to raise awareness and much-needed funds for the non-profit members’ critical missions. With the support and sponsorship of Allegiance Home Health, the Chamber facilities and promotes these fun and exciting events. Thank you to Rosie Martin, CEO of Allegiance, for being the BCFD Chairperson. The events include music, comedy, dinner, tastings, game nights – and so much more. Please continue to attend and support these worthy causes! For a listing of all the events, click here.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Madoff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jupiter Medical Center#Legends Of The Voice#Americans
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies on chocolate doughnut, rodent droppings: 2 Dunkin’ locations, 3 other South Florida restaurants shut last week

State inspectors ordered the temporary shutdown of five South Florida restaurants shut last week over issues including flies landing on a chocolate doughnut and a corn muffin, roaches crawling on a package of raw chicken, and ants marching on a wall behind sugar packets. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Longevity
treasurecoast.com

Village of Port Salerno

Port Salerno was in 1894 under another name and finally incorporated in 1921. It was named after immigrants from the Italian town of Salerno who settled in the area in the early 1900s. Industry in the area centered on fishing and pineapple farms. In the 1930s the shark industry was...
PORT SALERNO, FL
margatetalk.com

8th Annual Coconut Creek ArtsFest Celebrates Japanese Culture

The City of Coconut Creek and its Multicultural Circle will host the 8th Annual ArtsFest, allowing local artists to showcase their work while educating the community about Japan’s culture. Leo Moleiro, the special events planner for The City of Coconut Creek, has seen the ArtsFest grow from hundreds of...
southfloridaweekend.com

Riko’s Thin Crust Pizza opens its doors in Tequesta

TEQUESTA, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - There’s a new pizza spot to try in the Jupiter area! Riko’s Thin Crust Pizza opened its doors in Tequesta this August. The restaurant is the southernmost location for the New England-based pizzeria. “It’s thin crust, crunchy, when you take it out,...
TEQUESTA, FL
The Palm Beach Post

The Palm Beach Post

2K+
Followers
798
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Daily News.

 http://palmbeachdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy