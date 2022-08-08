“Would sign 1000 baseballs before saying sorry” Pete Rose depicting obnoxious conduct towards a female reporter

Read full article on original website
Dodgers Broadcaster has Hilarious Response to Padres Juan Soto Question
As everyone expected, any team that was to acquire Juan Soto would be chalking up a pretty expensive deal. It was San Diego that came away with the Soto sweepstakes while also picking up first baseman Josh Bell from Washington by trading shortstop C.J. Abrams, starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and outfielder Robert Hassell II.
Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres
Cody Bellinger hasn’t been good at the plate for years now, but on Sunday, he transformed into a nightmare for the San Diego Padres, as the outfielder led the way for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 4-0 victory. Bellinger finished the game 2-for-3 with both hits being solo shots. And it wasn’t just an ordinary […] The post Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Padres OF Juan Soto breaks Ted Williams insane record not seen since 1901
The MLB trade deadline was crazy, with a number of key players changing teams. But no deal was bigger than that of the Washington Nationals trading Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres. Despite hitting just .249 this year, the incredibly talented 23-year-old has a .411 on-base percentage this year. That is because of his propensity to earn walks.
Pete Rose gets standing ovation as Phillies celebrate 1980 World Series team
Pete Rose returned to the Philadelphia Phillies to much fanfare on Sunday as he was a part of the organization’s celebration of the 1980 World Series team. Rose marched out onto the field at Citizens Bank Ballpark to a loud ovation with fans chanting "Pete!" The 81-year-old all-time leader...
Yardbarker
Keith Hernandez shares why he hates calling Mets-Phillies games
Beloved New York Mets color commentator Keith Hernandez asked SNY to not have him call games between the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies for one major reason. During the SNY broadcast of Tuesday’s game between the Mets and Cincinnati Reds, play-by-play man Gary Cohen was going through the Mets’ schedule for the next few weeks. Hernandez said that he will miss this weekend’s Phillies series because he will be in St. Louis for a celebration of the 40th anniversary of his 1982 World Series-winning Cardinals team. When Cohen asked him about what his excuse was for next week’s Phillies series, Hernandez took a pretty brutal shot at the Mets’ division rival.
Dodgers: Manny Machado Proves He's Still no 'Johnny Hustle'
For Dodgers fans, there was a painful reminder of Manny being Manny.
Fox News
MLB at Field of Dreams: A-Rod, David Ortiz star in hilarious trailer ahead of Cubs, Reds game
Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz participated in a hilarious trailer for the MLB at Field of Dreams game, which is set to be played Thursday between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds. Much like the inspiration to the game, Rodriguez and Ortiz appeared in a cornfield in Iowa. Rodriguez hears...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Trayce Thompson Appreciate Of Support From Steph Curry
The Los Angeles Dodgers are no strangers to playing in front of other current and former athletes, along with celebrities, in attendance at Dodger Stadium. That has included Golden State Warriors teammates Steph Curry and Klay Thompson visiting within a two-week span. That of course can be attributed to Trayce...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Highlights: Max Muncy’s Home Run Against Twins; Steph Curry Celebrates Trayce Thompson
The Los Angeles Dodgers tied a season high with eight doubles en route to defeating the Minnesota Twins, 10-3, which extended their winning streak to nine games. The Dodgers scored in each of the first four innings and all nine players in the lineup had at least one hit. Will Smith led all players with three hits, while Trea Turner, Max Muncy and Justin Turner had two each.
Podcast: Pete Rose is the Worst
The Inside the Phillies crew discuss first impressions of the trade deadline and Philadelphia's sweep of the Washington Nationals.
Dodgers vs Twins: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for August 9
The Dodgers have played 15 of their last 18 games against National League West foes, extending their division lead from 9.5 games to 16 games in that time. Tonight, they kick off a stretch of 22 straight games outside the division, starting with a quick two-game series with the Twins to close out their current homestand.
Yardbarker
Bally Sports West Re-Airing Roundtable Featuring Vin Scully, Chick Hearn & Bob Miller
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully has been celebrated throughout the sports world since passing away last Tuesday at the age of 94. Manager Dave Roberts, Clayton Kershaw and Justin Turner were among those to speak highly of their relationships with the Hall of Fame broadcaster, and Jaime Jarrín, Alanna Rizzo and several others posted heartfelt messages on social media.
thecomeback.com
MLB fans blast umpire for missed calls in huge spot
While the San Diego Padres defeated the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night, the Giants spoiled Josh Hader’s first save attempt with the Padres, scoring three runs off of the newly acquired All-Star closer to tie the game. To do that, the Giants had to overcome a disastrous as-bat from home plate umpire, Jeremy Riggs.
