New Jersey Waters Have Been Freezing & We Finally Know Why
In case you haven't noticed, it is HOT. Heat advisories have become more common than car accidents at the Jersey Shore. That might be a bit over dramatic but you get what I'm saying, right?. Despite these insanely hot temperatures, the waters along the coast of New Jersey have been...
Is This Heat Lightning & Is It Unsafe To Be Outside In New Jersey When Present?
In some sense, all lightning is dangerous. I know this. After a Seaside Park lifeguard lost his life after being struck by lightening, the culture surrounding weather and safety and drastically changed here at the Jersey Shore. Lightning detection systems have already been set up throughout the shore so we...
‘Within minute everything was gone’ — NJ family’s near-death experience on fishing trip
BARNEGAT LIGHT — The owner of a boat that capsized Sunday afternoon said his wife and daughter are ready to hit the water again after getting trapped in a rapidly shrinking air bubble under the vessel. It was Jarret Krause's wife, 26, and 4-year-old daughter that wound up under...
NJ heat wave day 7 of 9: Assimilating more steamy weather through midweek
Weather has been awfully hot around New Jersey lately. In fact, on 25 of the last 28 days, the thermometer at one weather station in NJ hit 90+ degrees. We face (approximately) three more days of ferocious heat and disgusting humidity, before a substantial break. This week's cooldown will be a slow process. But the change will be wonderful. Not only will we taste September-ish weather by the weekend, but a good soaking rain is possible for part of the state too.
NJ in a ‘drought watch’ as water levels drop fast
As the long, hot, dry summer of 2022 marches on, water levels across the Garden State continue to drop with no significant rainfall in sight. On Tuesday, DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette declared that the state is in a drought watch as a result of diminished availability of groundwater and a decline in reservoir capacity.
This New Jersey Town Makes The Most Adorable Seaside Towns in America List
It is a fantastic list to be a part of and this New Jersey town has been named to it and I want you to take a look at just some of my photos from this beautiful seaside town and see for yourself why it is just a charming spot on the east coast and America.
Thousands of NJ homes without power after power line falls on interstate
A high voltage power line that fell across Route 80 in Morris County knocked out power for approximately 60,000 customers in Morris and Sussex counties on one of the hottest days of the year. Jefferson in Morris County and Sparta in Sussex County were the hardest hit by the outages...
These Spirit Halloween Stores Are Opening in August at the Jersey Shore, NJ
Halloween is 83 days away (from this date August 9th, 2022), why not get ready early?. By the end of the month, Spirit Halloween Stores will be popping up and ready to go for October 31st, 2021. Spirit Halloween Stores have been popping up for a long time at the...
This Amazing New Jersey Beach Was Named Among The Top 17 In America
It's pretty safe to say that the thing New Jersey is most famous for around the nation is that we have some of the best beaches around, and this summer one of our beaches was named among the best in the entire country. Any time a local spot is mentioned...
Mom with 4-year-old trapped in pitch-black air bubble under sinking boat on NJ coast
BARNEGAT LIGHT — Five people were recovered Sunday night from a capsized boat, including a mother and her young daughter who were trapped in a shrinking air bubble. The group on a 23-foot pleasure craft wound up in the water off the north jetty just before 7 p.m., according to U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer McGee.
A New, Frustrating Issue Is Growing In New Jersey Grocery Stores
We have another issue in New Jersey; this time the problem is happening at our grocery stores. Our lifestyles have been forced to change since the plastic bag ban took effect in New Jersey. They have basically been wiped away in the Garden State with the interest of going green.
Really? This Was Voted The Best Ice Cream in New Jersey, And The Rest Of America
Ice cream is an integral part of living near the Jersey Shore. Whether you're looking to get some soft serve from Kohr's Bros, or you're looking to head to Belmar and get Some Niki's or Strollo's you're bound to get something good. If you want to take the trip to...
STOP using this to kill Spotted Lanternflies in New Jersey
While you are still being urged to kill as many spotted lanternflies as you can, a New Jersey wildlife group is sounding the alarm over a popular trapping method that is proving dangerous and deadly to birds. Sticky tape glue traps are effective for trapping and killing the Spotted Lanternfly,...
NJ recycling: How does your county rank?
During o the 1990s more than 50% of municipal waste in the Garden State was being recycled, but since that time our numbers have dipped. Today the combined municipal recycling rate in New Jersey has dropped below 40%, but in many respects, recycling is a lot more complex than it used to be.
Homeowner equity up in 49 states in 2nd quarter — all except NJ
A new analysis from ATTOM Data Solutions shows that from the first quarter of 2022 to the second, the percentage of mortgaged residential properties considered "equity-rich," meaning their estimated loan balances were no more than 50% of their market value, increased in 49 U.S. states. The only state to see...
Does New Jersey Have The Best Or Worst Party People? See Where We Rank
How well do we party in Jersey? Just wait to see where we rank in the nation's best and worst party guest rankings. A website called RTA Outdoor Living wanted to see which states had the best and worst party guests so they conducted a nationwide survey centered around party guests and their behavior. I know some of you are snooping in those medicine cabinets! We see you!
Work Being Done in Berkeley, NJ, the Beachwood/Pine Beach Plaza
Recently, I've seen some work being done and more demolition of "things" in the plaza. Do you know of anything new happening in this location in Ocean County?. There were so many Facebook comments on this when we first heard about what might be moving in there. There were negatives...
Study Surprisingly Says New Jersey Is Not Among Best States To Have A Baby
New Jersey is such a great place to raise a family. Yes, there are some financial challenges, but so much of the New Jersey experience makes up for it, especially for our kids. We have all chosen the Garden State to raise our families for our own specific reasons, and...
The Odd And Unusual Story That Is New Jersey’s Greatest Unsolved Mystery
There are many unsolved mysteries all over the nation, including many right here in the Garden State. Choosing the greatest mystery in each state is not an easy task, but it is the challenge taken on by Reader's Digest, and the one they chose for the Garden State is a weird story dating back nearly 100 years.
Hey New Jersey, Keep An Eye Out For This Possible New Scam Going Around
I like to think I'm pretty quick to identify a scam when I see one. If I get a text from a random number with a link, pass. If I get an email saying there's a small fortune waiting me in exchange for my banks routing number to send the money to, pass.
