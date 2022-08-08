ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Muncie Mission seeks medical volunteers to staff free clinic set to open in fall

By David Penticuff, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GLpnY_0h8nKfB900

MUNCIE, Ind. — A free medical clinic, aimed at helping people who struggle to afford basic health care, is being organized at the Muncie Mission and is expected to open in October.

Bob Scott, vice president of development for the Muncie Mission, said the organization is preparing an exam room and dispensary in the Mission offices on the south side of the city, and has acquired some equipment to deliver basic medical care to the poor, uninsured and underinsured people in Delaware County.

The medical staff of Muncie Mission Free Medical Clinic is headed by physician Kevin Luksus, who retired from his family practice in Muncie and New Castle. He also practiced in Anderson.

Mission work: Muncie Mission continues to develop services for homeless at HUB on Eighth Street

Luksus said five other physicians are planning to participate in the clinic.

"It really comes out of the experience of encountering many patients who fall through the cracks," Luksus said.

The physician was involved in a free clinic in Anderson years ago and brings that experience with him to the project in Muncie.

Luksus said Frank Baldwin, Muncie Mission CEO and president, saw the clear need for a clinic for people the Mission was helping in other ways who were not having their health needs met.

Work on developing a clinic in the Mission's home at 1725 S. Liberty Street has been ongoing for months and has now received the needed permits needed from the Indiana Department of Health, Scott said.

"Our next hurdle is getting the volunteer medical professional needed," he said.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

The medical staff will be led by Luksus. Monica Myers, a registered nurse, is helping to steer the effort and will assist in administrative duties for the clinic in addition to helping recruit volunteers. The clinic will operate on an appointment basis.

Nurses and clinicians and other medical personnel, as well as clerical staff, are needed to help operate the clinic. The clinic will require licensed staff as well as lay people. Luksas said there will be a need for volunteers who can navigate patients into government programs designed to help people in need. For example, some without health insurance, who might qualify for the Affordable Care Act program, could receive assistance in signing up in the health insurance marketplace.

The operation will be part-time initially. According to Luksus, plans call for the clinic to be open on 9 a.m.-noon Mondays, 6-8:30 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays. But the hours of operation will hinge eventually on the number of volunteers available.

Community efforts:Grants awarded to support Muncie-area housing, new YMCA, classroom projects

According to a Mission brochure, volunteers can commit to a 4-hour shift a month. Luksus said the clinic is flexible regarding volunteer hours.

Inside the Mission, the staff have converted one office into an examination room, complete with a medical exam table. The Mission dispensary, where medicines for residents are kept, is being converted into a place for lab work, including blood draws. Luksas said the Mission plans to have the clinic up and running by the first week in October.

Luksus said simple testing, such as checking for COVID-19, will be done on site but the clinic also will work with Lab Corp. for tests needing an actual laboratory. Most testing costs will be covered by clinic donors. The most expensive of tests might have to be handled outside the clinic.

Hospital pricing:Indiana hospitals sharing plan with state leaders to fix sky high profit practices

The clinic will help the unemployed and working people who might have health insurance that doesn't offer much help short of hospitalization.

"There's a lot of high deductible insurance out there," Scott said. "If you don't have $100 to spend out of pocket for a lab test you don't get treated."

Inflation has curbed early the clinic plans, even while it has impacted other programs the Mission already provides. "The food pantry has been seeing more and more, and the lunch line has been getting longer every day," Scott said.

It has been a tough summer for the Mission. Violence has become more commonplace in the community and tension can be felt among the people who turn to the Mission for help.

"We are ready to start going with this," said Scott. "People on the street are not in good health."

Luksus said census figures show that about 10% of Delaware County residents don't have health insurance. The clinic should be a place where such people can enter the healthcare system for non-emergency issues without going to an emergency room, and receive treatment and health guidance regarding chronic conditions.

The physician said the clinic would serve al types of patients, including people who qualify for public assistance. Census figures show more than 30% of Muncie residents currently live in poverty,

Those wanting to help establish the clinic by volunteering can go to the Mission website and apply through the site volunteer page or contact Monica Myers at 765-288-9122, ext. 103, or by email at mmyers@munciemission.org. The Mission clinic is looking for credentialed physicians, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants and medical assistants. Office assistants also are needed.

Comments / 0

Related
munciejournal.com

Muncie Organization Adds Additional ‘NaloxBoxes’ To Neighborhoods

Muncie Folk, a local harm reduction initiative, continues to distribute naloxone through placement of additional “NaloxBoxes” in the Muncie community. MUNCIE, IN—Late 2021, in partnership with Overdose Lifeline, Inc., and the Governor’s Office and Division of Mental Health and Addiction, two “NaloxBoxes” were installed in Muncie, IN., with a third just recently installed and a fourth coming soon.
MUNCIE, IN
readthereporter.com

Did HSE Schools make the grade?

A data-driven analysis of Indiana’s top 20 elementary schools. US News & World Report publishes rankings for Best Colleges, Best High Schools, Best Elementary Schools, Best Middle Schools as well as other educational rankings. The data for schools, kindergarten through 12th grade, can be found at usnews.com/education/k12. Using filters, the data can be sorted by many factors, including school name, grade level, location, and public school type. This provides a valuable data resource for parents as well as school administrators and school board members.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muncie, IN
Society
State
Delaware State
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
City
Muncie, IN
County
Delaware County, IN
Local
Indiana Society
ballstatedailynews.com

"I love Muncie": Fire Up DWNTWN was a step in helping rebuild Muncie by bringing people together and supporting local businesses

Though it didn’t go exactly to plan, with the scheduled “Special Shape Hot Air Balloon Glow Show” being canceled due to weather, Fire Up DWNTWN took over Walnut Street and the rest of downtown Muncie, Indiana, August 6, 2022. Hot air balloons still briefly took the skies, local businesses set up shop under tents, food trucks lined the street and countless other events ran from 1-10 p.m., prompting Muncie’s community to show out in full form.
MUNCIE, IN
munciejournal.com

Munich is Heading to Muncie: Oktoberfest Benefitting ecoREHAB Coming October 1

MUNCIE, IN—Get out your Lederhosen and Steins—a taste of Germany is coming to Muncie. The Yard, Muncie’s newest venue, in partnership with Indiana On Tap, is excited to present the Inaugural Year of Munich to Muncie Oktoberfest. This 21-and -over event will take place at The Yard (formerly McCarty Lumberyard) on Saturday, October 1st from (4pm VIP Entry) 5pm – 8pm.
MUNCIE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Free Clinic
WISH-TV

Noblesville trying to boot adult baby store out of town

NOBLESVILLE, Ind (WISH) — The owners of My Inner Baby received a cease and desist order from the City of Noblesville Friday, days after the Board of Zoning appeals ruled the business was in violation of its current zoning guidelines. The store opened almost two years ago in a...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
indyschild.com

Local festivals and events to celebrate all things fall

Indianapolis has some of the best festivals in Indiana, and even the Midwest. Fun, family-friendly festivals can be found happening around Indy all year long. If you are up for a road trip. Check out of of many small town festivals listed in our guide for a brand new festival experiences in Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianacapitalchronicle.com

$130 million in tax credits and bond awards for affordable housing

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Board of Directors for the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority announced six developments have received awards from the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program, in conjunction with Multifamily Tax Exempt Bonds. This funding is used to incentivize private developers to fund the acquisition, rehabilitation,...
INDIANA STATE
police1.com

Mural pays tribute to slain 24-year-old Indiana officer

One day before his death, Noah Shahnavaz stopped to compliment the mural’s artist, not knowing the artwork would eventually pay tribute to his ultimate sacrifice — By Sarah Calams. The young officer not only made an impact within his community and department, but also with those he encountered...
ELWOOD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
FOX59

2 accused of hanging dog adopted from Indy shelter

INDIANAPOLIS — A man and woman from Indianapolis are under arrest after allegedly hanging and stabbing a dog that they had adopted from an Indianapolis shelter. According to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department report obtained by FOX59, Sierra Lynne Makin, 20, and Zech Hilton Thomsen, 19, were arrested on Aug. 6 on charges of torturing […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy funeral home license suspended after body left out to decay

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis funeral home’s license has been suspended after an investigation discovered the funeral director left town for a weekend leaving a body unattended and improperly cared for leading to advance decomposition and the family of the deceased unable to hold an open casket funeral. According to court documents, Rawls Mortuary Funeral Home […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Northeast Indiana crash sends 12 to the hospital

HOAGLAND, Ind — Ten children survived a violent crash in northeast Indiana with only minor injuries, state police said Monday. The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Monday on US 27 and Hoagland Road south of Fort Wayne. Investigators believe a pick-up truck driven by 65-year-old David Mourey of Hoagland...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fox 59

New restaurants opening in Indy, Carmel and Westfield

INDIANAPOLIS — New restaurants are popping up all over town. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads knows all the new spots and events you want to check out in central Indiana. The Indianapolis City Market launched the SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator. It will offer Black chefs a fully-equipped...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

West Side Pub & Grub changing hands

A new owner is on the way for a popular Shelbyville establishment. According to a Facebook post, the West Side Pub & Grub will be no longer as of August 19. Owner Scott Asher says that he and his wife, Christina, have enjoyed their seven years as owners. The location...
The Star Press

The Star Press

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy