VIDEO: QB Gabarri Johnson talks Missouri commitment at FSP Elite Exposure Event
Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln quarterback Gabarri Johnson committed to Missouri back in May. The four-star quarterback was the QB MVP and Offensive MVP at Sunday's FSP Elite Exposure Event in Bellevue, Washington. He talked above about his commitment to Missouri, his senior season and more.
Three-star 2024 DL AJ Tanupo talks early Pac-12 offer
Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic 2024 defensive tackle AJ Tanupo holds an early offer from Arizona. Now, as he is poised to begin his junior season, he's hoping to add more offers to the mix. One of those is the hometown Washington Huskies. "Washington is definitely a school I hope gets...
spotonidaho.com
Lewiston falls to Bonney Lake in Little League NW Regional Tourney
The Lewiston All-Stars took a brief 3-0 lead in the top of the 2nd inning, only to see Bonney Lake, Washington answer with 9 runs in the bottom of the inning, in falling 9-6 at the Little League Northwest Regional Tournament last night (Mon) in San Bernardino, California. Dallas Richardson...
VIDEO: OL Heath Ozaeta talks Oklahoma commitment at FSP Elite Exposure Event
Snoqualmie (Wash.) Mount Si offensive linemen Heath Ozaeta committed to Oklahoma. He was one of the Offensive Line MVP's at Sunday's FSP Elite Exposure Event in Bellevue, Washington. Ozaeta talked above about his commitment to Oklahoma, his senior season and more.
Recap from the 2022 FSP Prospect Camp: Once again, Lincoln's Gabarri Johnson clutch in crunch
BELLEVUE, Wash. - With something on the line, give Lincoln of Tacoma's Gabarri one opportunity to make a play, chances are he's going to come through. And, on Sunday - he did to close out the 2022 FSP Prospect Camp at the International School of Bellevue. Needing to complete a pass just beyond the ...
