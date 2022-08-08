ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three-star 2024 DL AJ Tanupo talks early Pac-12 offer

Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic 2024 defensive tackle AJ Tanupo holds an early offer from Arizona. Now, as he is poised to begin his junior season, he's hoping to add more offers to the mix. One of those is the hometown Washington Huskies. "Washington is definitely a school I hope gets...
SAMMAMISH, WA
Lewiston falls to Bonney Lake in Little League NW Regional Tourney

The Lewiston All-Stars took a brief 3-0 lead in the top of the 2nd inning, only to see Bonney Lake, Washington answer with 9 runs in the bottom of the inning, in falling 9-6 at the Little League Northwest Regional Tournament last night (Mon) in San Bernardino, California. Dallas Richardson...
BONNEY LAKE, WA
