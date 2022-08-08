ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach-based managing director will oversee Corcoran’s new Palm Beach Gardens office

By Darrell Hofheinz, Palm Beach Daily News
 2 days ago
The Corcoran Group, which entered the South Florida market from New York nearly 20 years ago when it acquired the old Paulette Koch Real Estate agency in Palm Beach, has expanded its local portfolio of offices.

The company has announced the opening of an office in Palm Beach Gardens at 2000 PGA Blvd., which will complement its offices in Palm Beach, Delray Beach, West Palm Beach and Hobe Sound.

The new office will be overseen by Palm Beach-based John Hackett, Corcoran's senior managing director of its South Florida operations.

“We recognized an opportunity for Corcoran to bring our business into areas that are thriving because of South Florida’s popularity — there is definitely an eager buyer pool,” Corcoran President and CEO Pamela Liebman said in a statement announcing the new office.

She added: “By opening our new office, we’ll be able to more easily serve discerning buyers looking to make Palm Beach Gardens home. I’m thrilled that we’re becoming an even bigger part of this community.”

The company once operated a Palm Beach Gardens office in the Downtown at the Gardens shopping plaza but closed it years ago.

Darrell Hofheinz is a USA TODAY Network of Florida journalist who writes about Palm Beach real estate in his weekly “Beyond the Hedges” column. He welcomes tips about real estate news on the island. Email dhofheinz@pbdailynews.com, call (561) 820-3831 or tweet @PBDN_Hofheinz. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

