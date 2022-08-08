Read full article on original website
wemu.org
Housing development in Ypsilanti a step closer to reality after receiving $3.6M in federal funding
Federal funding to build 46 affordable housing units in the Depot Town area of Ypsilanti has been approved. This seeks to create more homeownership in the city. The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners voted to approve $3.6 million to help create an affordable housing development on North Park Street. The funding came from the American Rescue Plan Act.
wemu.org
Marijuana business moratorium in place for Ypsilanti after city council vote
The City of Ypsilanti is placing a moratorium on new marijuana businesses. The vote was unanimous at the Ypsilanti City Council meeting Tuesday night. There are currently eight marijuana dispensaries and three growers operating in the city. There is concern that the marijuana industry could be growing too fast for a city the size of Ypsilanti. And that some of the businesses are concentrated in certain parts of the area.
Michigan city council candidate charged with election fraud
Manni was arraigned on Aug. 5.
ClickOnDetroit.com
How feds say disgraced Oakland County businessman used fake name to scam investors, fund his hobbies
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A disgraced Oakland County businessman used a fake name to scam Israeli investors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in order to fund hobbies such as fantasy football, video games, and more, officials said. A criminal complaint was filed Thursday (Aug. 4) against Sean...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Lenawee County commissioner listed himself as beneficiary in Phoenix Project
David Stimpson, chair of the Lenawee County Commission and a vocal advocate for the stalled Phoenix Project, listed himself and two of his companies as beneficiaries of the project, according to official records. Phoenix Project, a proposed $90 million sports complex in Tecumseh, was shelved by the county commission in...
wkar.org
Gov. Whitmer subpoenaed in abortion case
Michigan’s governor is facing a subpoena in her lawsuit to invalidate the state's 1931 abortion ban. At a hearing next week, an Oakland County circuit court will determine whether to continue preventing prosecutors from enforcing the law during the legal fight. A temporary restraining order is currently blocking them from doing so.
Detroit News
Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Oakland County abortion rights case
A Lansing-area lawyer issued a subpoena Monday requiring Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to take the stand at a court hearing next week on the Democratic governor's legal effort to stop enforcement of Michigan's abortion ban. Attorney David Kallman said Whitmer is the one who brought the case against his clients, Jackson...
Detroit News
Michigan changed how election results get reported. Expect more delays in November
Lansing — An effort to make Michigan elections more secure and quell fears that electronic equipment could be hacked delayed the reporting of Tuesday's primary results, which officials said could foreshadow even lengthier waits in November. In some counties, including Wayne and Macomb, it took nearly four hours for...
wemu.org
Washtenaw Community College looking to help fill trucker shortage gap
A growing demand for trained truck drivers in Washtenaw County, coupled with a nation-wide shortage of drivers, is driving a local effort to quickly increase the number of licensed truckers in our local area. At Washtenaw Community College, Dr. Klaus Tenbergen is responsible for workforce development. He makes sure they...
wemu.org
Ypsilanti marijuana dispensary more stable after acquiring Class A micro-business license
A marijuana dispensary in Ypsilanti has become the first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County, and just the second in the state of Michigan. A dispensary with a microbusiness license is currently allowed to grow 150 plants and can only sell their own products. According to Planet Jane co-owner Mo...
Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range
WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
mibiz.com
‘LONG OVERDUE:’ Restaurant workers welcome higher wages, benefits as owners warn of closures
While restaurant owners have warned of impending industry collapse — or at least uncertain operating conditions — of swiftly strengthening the state’s minimum wage and paid sick leave requirements, their workers have welcomed recent developments that they say ensure economic stability. That includes Detroit chef and industry...
wemu.org
Red light traffic cameras could be banned in Ypsilanti
Red light traffic cameras are expected to be opposed by the Ypsilanti City Council at tonight’s meeting. This could lead to a ban on the technology. Red light traffic cameras can photograph a car committing a traffic violation and automatically issue a ticket. For some, this can be an...
deadlinedetroit.com
Detroit News Editorial: Compromised Matt DePerno is not the best Republican to unseat Michigan AG Nessel
The consevative Detroit News editorial board urges the Republicans not to confirm Matthew DePerno as the attorney general candidate at its nominating convention in Lansing on Aug. 27. He was endorsed by the party earlier this year. Matt DePerno was never the best choice for Republicans to unseat Attorney General...
deadlinedetroit.com
Wrongfully convicted Davontae Sanford hosts Detroit gas giveaway after winning $7.5M
If Detroit City Council has yet to give Davontae Sanford one of its "Wrongfully Convicted Hero" awards, it should probably get on it. The 29-year-old man freed in 2016 for a bad quadruple murder conviction on Thursday returned some of his recent $7.5 million city settlement to select Detroiters in the form of free gas.
Could Washtenaw County eliminate justice system fines and fees? The work has begun
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Washtenaw County doesn’t want to fund its justice system through fines and fees that can potentially spell financial ruin for families living paycheck-to-paycheck. Officials are now embarking on an effort to eliminate penalties and surcharges associated with the legal system, including booking fees at the...
candgnews.com
Efforts underway to prevent invasive species from spreading in Oakland County waterways
The Clinton River Watershed Council partnered with the Oakland County Parks and Recreation Department and the MSU Extension to host boat washes at the Orchard Lake launch July 28. The goal of the boat washes is to help raise awareness about the importance of preventing aquatic invasive species, which can spread via watercraft.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County municipalities seeing big economic benefits from marijuana sales
For some Oakland County communities, the economic windfall promised when recreational marijuana was legalized statewide is coming true. State data shows that some are seeing big returns and officials say the investments are paying off. Take Hazel Park. Ed Klobucher, the city manager, said marijuana payments received from the state...
Fox47News
Multiple foreclosed homes and businesses going up for auction in Ingham County
LANSING, Mich. — Multiple foreclosed homes and businesses are going up for auction in Ingham County at the end of this month. There are about 70 properties, which Ingham County Treasurer Alan Fox said is much less than before the COVID-19 pandemic. "We reduced the number of foreclosures because...
deadlinedetroit.com
Indian-American Shri Thanedar Talks About Michigan's Lack of Black Representation in Congress
With U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence stepping down, Detroit's 13th Congressional District seemed like the best shot this year for Michigan to have a Black representative in Washington. But wealthy businessman Shri Thanedar, an Indian American, ran against eight Black candidates, who split the vote, allowing him to glide to victory...
