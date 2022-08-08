ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

Marijuana business moratorium in place for Ypsilanti after city council vote

The City of Ypsilanti is placing a moratorium on new marijuana businesses. The vote was unanimous at the Ypsilanti City Council meeting Tuesday night. There are currently eight marijuana dispensaries and three growers operating in the city. There is concern that the marijuana industry could be growing too fast for a city the size of Ypsilanti. And that some of the businesses are concentrated in certain parts of the area.
Gov. Whitmer subpoenaed in abortion case

Michigan’s governor is facing a subpoena in her lawsuit to invalidate the state's 1931 abortion ban. At a hearing next week, an Oakland County circuit court will determine whether to continue preventing prosecutors from enforcing the law during the legal fight. A temporary restraining order is currently blocking them from doing so.
Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Oakland County abortion rights case

A Lansing-area lawyer issued a subpoena Monday requiring Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to take the stand at a court hearing next week on the Democratic governor's legal effort to stop enforcement of Michigan's abortion ban. Attorney David Kallman said Whitmer is the one who brought the case against his clients, Jackson...
Washtenaw Community College looking to help fill trucker shortage gap

A growing demand for trained truck drivers in Washtenaw County, coupled with a nation-wide shortage of drivers, is driving a local effort to quickly increase the number of licensed truckers in our local area. At Washtenaw Community College, Dr. Klaus Tenbergen is responsible for workforce development. He makes sure they...
Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range

WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
Red light traffic cameras could be banned in Ypsilanti

Red light traffic cameras are expected to be opposed by the Ypsilanti City Council at tonight’s meeting. This could lead to a ban on the technology. Red light traffic cameras can photograph a car committing a traffic violation and automatically issue a ticket. For some, this can be an...
YPSILANTI, MI

