The City of Ypsilanti is placing a moratorium on new marijuana businesses. The vote was unanimous at the Ypsilanti City Council meeting Tuesday night. There are currently eight marijuana dispensaries and three growers operating in the city. There is concern that the marijuana industry could be growing too fast for a city the size of Ypsilanti. And that some of the businesses are concentrated in certain parts of the area.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO