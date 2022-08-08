Election 2022: What you need to know about Duval County primaries, candidates, voting

This month, Duval County voters will face their first election since Florida announced new state legislative district lines and mail-in voting rules. To minimize confusion and ensure accuracy, each registered voter should receive a new voter registration card by mail complete with their voting precinct, as well as a sample ballot for their district.

Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan released the voter card announcement Thursday morning and reminded voters that voter cards do not take the place of voter identification. Each voter needs to show a valid photo ID with an authorized signature to vote in the state. Examples and requirements can be found on the Duval County Elections website , www.duvalelections.com.

Primary elections this year will feature races for a raft of state and local offices.

There will be special elections for Jacksonville City Council Districts 7 and 9 to replace council members Reggie Gaffney and Garrett Dennis as they campaign for seats in the Florida Senate and House.

City-specific races will still use district lines drawn in 2015 to fill the unexpired terms of the incumbents. The most recently decided district lines are currently being challenged by local groups who allege the lines are unconstitutionally gerrymandered.

The special election race for Jacksonville Sheriff will also be on the ballot just two months after Sheriff Mike Williams resigned amidst controversy surrounding whether he unwittingly vacated the position by moving to Nassau County last year.

Florida House Districts 13-17 are open this year, notably with current District 14 Rep. Angie Nixon campaigning for District 13 because of redrawn district lines. The current District 13 representative, Tracie Davis, is running for state Senate against current City Councilmember Reggie Gaffney.

U.S. Rep. John Rutherford runs as the incumbent against two Republican challengers in District 5.

Two School Board seats are up for election this year, including incumbents Elizabeth Andersen and Charlotte Joyce.

Prior to election day, early voters can head to any precinct, but all voting on election day must take place at the precinct assigned on voter registration cards. Visit the Supervisor of Elections office website to check your voter status.

Ways to Vote

Vote by mail: The deadline to request a ballot to be mailed is Aug. 13. Requests can be made in person, by mail, fax, phone call to 904-255-8683 or through electronic ballot request on the elections office website.

The deadline to request a ballot to be mailed is Aug. 13. Requests can be made in person, by mail, fax, phone call to 904-255-8683 or through electronic ballot request on the elections office website. Early voting: Aug. 8 to Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find a list of early voting sites on the elections office website .

Aug. 8 to Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find a list of early voting sites on the elections office website . Vote on election day: Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 23. Find your voting precinct on the elections office website .

Below is a peek at the issue and races on Duval County ballots

Duval County Public Schools property tax referendum

Voters will soon decide if they want to approve a 1 mill property tax increase. The money would go toward funding higher teacher salaries and improving athletics and arts programs. If approved, the tax rate would last four years, when it would need to be re-approved by voters. Read more

U.S. House of Representatives District 4

Republican candidates: Eric Aguilar, Aaron Bean, Jon Chuba

Democratic candidates: Tony Hill, LaShonda Holloway

Without an incumbent on the ballot, the redrawn District 4 seat remains wide-open for three Republican candidates and two Democrats. In the Republican race, state Sen. Aaron Bean faces two political newcomers, U.S. Navy veteran and professor Eric Aguilar and insurance contract compliance employee Jon Chuba. On the Democrat side, former state Sen. Tony Hill runs against civil mediator LaShonda Holloway. Read more

U.S. House of Representatives District 5

Republican candidates: Leigha "Luna" Lopez, Mara Macie, John Rutherford (incumbent)

With no Democrats in the race, the winner of the GOP primary will determine who represents District 5 for the next two years. John Rutherford has held Congressional office since 2016 and wants to continue fighting for more oil and natural gas production to ensure the country's "energy independence." His opposition, Leigha "Luna" Lopez and Mara Marcie, have different priorities. Lopez aims to ensure election integrity and restore the economy by restoring limited government. Marcie plans to focus on installing term limits, safeguarding medical freedom and lowering government spending. Read more

Florida House of Representatives District 13

Democratic candidates: Angie Nixon, Delaine Smith

Current District 14 Rep. Angie Nixon faces off against political newcomer Delaine Smith, a pastor with the Church of God in Christ. Nixon was elected to the state house in 2020. The primary winner will run against LaCiara Masline, who is campaigning without party affiliation, in the general election Nov. 8. Read more

Florida House of Representatives District 14

Democratic candidates: Kimberly Daniels, Garrett Dennis, Iris Hinton, Mincy Pollock

Due to once-a-decade redistricting, the District 14 seat is open to four Democratic candidates, who will face a write-in candidate in the Nov. election. Kimberly Daniels, a former Jacksonville City Councilmember, held the seat for two terms before losing in 2020 to Angie Nixon. Garrett Dennis currently holds the City Council District 9 seat but termed out this year. Iris Hinton, the only political newcomer in the race, retired from Florida State College at Jacksonville and aims to bring the community together to provide affordable housing and lower the crime rate. Mincy Pollock lost his 2015 race for an At-Large City Council seat but has since worked with various civic-minded groups, such as the NAACP and Leadership Jacksonville. Read more

Florida House of Representatives District 15

Republican candidates: Dean Black, Emily Nunez

Two conservative, veteran candidates vie for the newly drawn District 15. Dean Black, the chairman of the Republican Party of Duval County, and Emily Nunez, a retirement planner from Yulee, both staunchly support former President Donald Trump and hope to fight against "woke" culture while in office. Read more

Florida House of Representatives District 16

Republican candidates: Kiyan Michael, Lake Ray, Chet Stokes

Lake Ray runs for the seat after previously being term-limited from his former position as District 12 representative. Chet Stokes is a current at-large Jacksonville Beach City Council member making his first bid for a state seat. Though Kiyan Michael has not run for elected office before, she recently received an endorsement from Gov. Ron DeSantis. The primary winner will face two write-in candidates, Richard Hartley and Harley Wayne Moore, on Nov. 8. Read more

Florida House of Representatives District 17

Democratic candidate: Michael Anderson

Republican candidates: Jessica Baker, Christina Meredith

With one Democratic candidate running unopposed, Republican voters will choose between Jessica Baker, an assistant state attorney in the state's 7th Judicial Circuit, and Christina Meredith, a signals intelligence officer in the Florida Army National Guard. Both tout an array of endorsements by various Jacksonville organizations, including City Council President Terrance Freeman's endorsement of Baker and former Duval County Republican Party chair Mike Hightower endorsement of Meredith. Read more

Florida Senate District 5

Democratic candidates: Tracie Davis, Reggie Gaffney

Republican candidate: Binod Kumar

For the seat representing most of Jacksonville, state House Rep. Tracie Davis and City Councilmember Reggie Gaffney vie for Democratic votes. Davis told the Times-Union she would focus on closing healthcare disparities, reproductive rights and voting rights. Gaffney, who spent much of his career working in the mental health field, wants to advocate for affordable housing and supporting healthcare nonprofits. The winner of the primary race will face the Republican nominee, Binod Kumar. Read more

Duval County School Board District 2

Candidates: Elizabeth Andersen (incumbent), April Carney

In a highly contested, nonpartisan race, incumbent Elizabeth Andersen faces Gov. Ron DeSantis-endorsed April Carney. As a former schoolteacher and mental health counselor, Andersen said she is campaigning for all school board members to work together and not on "Washington-style party politics." Carney, who has been active in groups such as Moms for Liberty, similarly said she believes in "common sense conservatism" and promoting education not focused on "activism and agendas." Read more

Duval County School Board District 6

Candidates: Tanya C. Hardaker, Charlotte Joyce (incumbent)

Incumbent Charlotte Joyce seeks re-election to the school board, saying she fully supports Gov. Ron DeSantis' education platform. DeSantis endorsed Joyce in June after she previously drafted a resolution thanking him for his support of the Parental Rights in Education Act, otherwise known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill. Tanya Hardaker, a mother of seven, aims to promote financial transparency, accountability and a safe environment for children, both physically and mentally. Read more

Jacksonville Sheriff

Candidates: Lakesha Burton, Wayne Clark, Tony Cummings, Ken Jefferson, TK Waters

In the special election to decide who will replace Sheriff Mike Williams, four Democrats and one Republican have all discussed the need for transparency and accountability in the Sheriff's Office. Each candidate offers a long career of experience in uniform or management. Read more

Jacksonville City Council District 7

Candidates: Charles Barr, Reggie Gaffney, Jr., Karen Goins, Nahshon Nicks, Kim Pryor, Kimberly Scott

Due to current District 7 Councilmember Reggie Gaffney's race for Fla. Senate, the seat is open for a special election before full City Council elections in the Spring. In a crowded race of six hopefuls, Reggie Gaffney's son and namesake, Reggie Gaffney, Jr., joined the race, along with four other Democrats and one Republican. Nahshon Nicks, a Democrat and business owner, is the only candidate to have previously campaigned for office. If one candidate does not gain 51 percent of the vote, the top two vote-getters will face off on Nov. 8. Read more

Jacksonville City Council District 9

Candidates: Tyrona Clark-Murray, Danny Grabill, Stanley McAllister, Jr.

Two Democrats and one Republican vie for the open seat left by City Councilmember Garrett Dennis as he runs for state House. Stanley McAllister, Jr., a pastor and business owner, want to focus on affordable housing and reducing homelessness in the city. Tyrona Clark-Murray, teacher and Vice Chair of the Northwest CPAC, and Danny Grabill, the only Republican in the race and pastor, want to focus on various infrastructure issues. Read more

