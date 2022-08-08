ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

School is starting soon in Michiana. Here's where to go to register students for class

By Carley Lanich, South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DSsqn_0h8nJxmm00

Students are returning to class as early as this week in some Michiana schools.

If you've not yet registered your children for classes, information is typically available at each school or district website. Enrollment boundaries, policies and documents required for registration may vary by each school.

Here's where to look for information in a few of St. Joseph County's largest school systems.

South Bend schools

The first day of school for students in the South Bend Community School Corp. is Aug. 17. The district is organizing a series of back-to-school events.

From 1-6 p.m. Aug. 8, the corporation will have a walk-in registration day at the following schools: Darden Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Madison STEAM Academy, Marquette Montessori Academy, Marshall Traditional School, McKinley Elementary, Monroe Elementary, Muessel Elementary, Nuner Fine Arts Academy, Swanson Traditional School, Clay International Academy, Dickinson Fine Arts Academy, Edison Middle School, Jackson Middle School, Jefferson Traditional School and LaSalle Academy.

The district is also planning a Back to School Bash event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at the corporation's Brown Community Learning Center at 737 Beale St. Families of new and returning students of all grades will be offered assistance with registration at the event, which will feature free school supplies, vaccinations and more.

For more information on school registration, see sb.school/enrollment.

Penn-Harris-Madison schools

School begins in the Penn-Harris-Madison district on Aug. 17. The corporation, which opens a limited number of seats to students living outside of district lines, has closed its non-resident enrollment.

To verify residency and seek more information about student enrollment, see the district's website at phmschools.org/enrollment-info.

Mishawaka schools

The School City of Mishawaka asks that families complete registration forms for each child by Aug. 10, the first day of class.

Enrollment forms are available of the school district's website at mishawakaschools.com/Page/1957. Families can contact a school's office with questions.

South Bend Empowerment Zone

School begins on Aug. 17 in the Empowerment Zone. The Zone includes South Bend's Navarre Middle School and Coquillard, Harrison, Warren and Wilson elementaries.

Families can complete registration at their child's school or online. More information is available at sbezone.org/enrollment.

'More resolve than ever':Vigil remembers U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, 3 others after crash

Career and Success Academy

Students return to class at South Bend's Career and Success Academy schools on Aug. 10.

Career and Success Academy are free public charter schools open to students across Indiana, subject to space and staff availability. Applications to attend are available on the schools' websites at careeracademysb.com/prospective-families/apply-today and successacademysb.com/prospective-families/apply-today.

Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend

First days and admissions requirements vary for private schools across St. Joseph County. Some establish admission timelines and placement testing ahead of a given school year.

Catholics schools in and around South Bend generally belong to the Fort Wayne-South Bend diocese. More information about these schools is available on the diocese's Catholic Schools Office website at diocesefwsb.org/catholic-schools-office.

Email South Bend Tribune education reporter Carley Lanich at clanich@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @carleylanich.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

South Bend city, school officials highlight school zone safety

Class is officially back in session for students in the School City of Mishawaka. Visitation underway for Rep. Jackie Walorski at Granger Community Church. Walorski, two of her staffers, and a Nappanee woman were killed in a crash in Elkhart County last week. Irish learning from experienced coaching staff. Updated:...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Bird Scooters migrate out of Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Bird Scooters are getting the boot in Benton Harbor and St. Joseph!. City officials confirmed both received a notice from Bird saying they are ending their summer-long experiment. It comes after the scooter rental service reported only one percent of rental time in the last five weeks.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

BMV holding a hearing on closing the Nappanee branch

NAPPANEE, Ind. -- The Indiana BMV is holding a public hearing on closing the Nappanee branch. If the Nappanee branch closes, the closest branch would be the Goshen branch which is more than twenty minutes away. The hearing will be on Market Street on Tuesday, August 23 at 6 p.m.
NAPPANEE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michiana, MI
Government
Local
Indiana Government
South Bend, IN
Government
County
Saint Joseph County, IN
Mishawaka, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
City
South Bend, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Michiana, MI
South Bend, IN
Education
Local
Michigan Education
Saint Joseph County, IN
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Mishawaka, IN
Government
Saint Joseph County, IN
Education
City
Mishawaka, IN
WNDU

INDOT investing $250 million into road projects in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Could a bypass be in Bristol’s future?. Preliminary discussions are underway according to INDOT’s Brad McNair. “Originally, we were looking at doing a pavement replacement project on State Road 120, and State Road 15,” McNair said. “The town of Bristol, Elkhart County, and MACOG have engaged us in looking at alternatives to re-route State Road 15 to avoid that heavy truck traffic downtown.”
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Saint Joseph and Benton Harbor cease Bird Scooter services

BERRRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- Bird Scooters will no longer be in Saint Joseph and Benton Harbor anymore. Bird Scooters informed both cities this month that it would end the service in 30 days. The scooters came to Saint Joseph on Memorial Day weekend but had a rocky start. WSJM says...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Walorski
WTHI

New Indiana abortion law effecting foster care

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Indiana Foster care there are 6,200 licensed parents able to adopt. That number more than doubles when looking at the amount of children looking for a permanent home. Indiana's newest abortion law has raised interest for families wanting to adopt children, specifically infants.
INDIANA STATE
max983.net

Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center Named Most Socially Responsible Hospital in Indiana

Saint Joseph Plymouth Medical Center was named the “Most Socially Responsible Hospital” in Indiana by the Lown Institute Hospitals Index. The Lown Institute Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility provides benchmarks for hospitals to measure how well they serve their patients and communities. The Lown Index is a unique tool for evaluating hospitals as social institutions using 53 metrics such as racial inclusivity of patients, employee pay equity, cost efficiency, and clinical outcomes.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Multiple thefts from vehicles reported in Goshen

Officials with the St. Joseph County Department of Health say that a pool of West Nile Virus positive mosquitoes has been identified in northeastern Mishawaka. Holcomb calls for special election to fill Walorski’s vacancy. Updated: moments ago. The special election will be held concurrently with the general election on...
GOSHEN, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Schools#Free School#School Supplies#Nuner Fine Arts Academy#Edison Middle School#Jackson Middle School#Beale St Families
WOWO News

Special election to fill Walorski’s congressional seat set

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (Network Indiana) – A special election to fill the remainder of Rep. Jackie Walorski’s term, will be held on the same day as the general election on Nov. 8. Walorski was killed in a car wreck last week, along with three other people. She represented the Second Congressional District, which is north central Indiana.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Glow in the Park event comes to Central Park on August 26

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The back parking lot of Central Park will be hosting the Glow in the Park event on August 26 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Glow in the Park costs $5 per person. A DJ will provide the tunes for the party, which features foam, glow sticks, black lights, paint activities and more.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Indiana Black Expo hosts drive-thru backpack rally in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Chapter Indiana Black Expo once again held their annual Back to School Backpack Drive-Thru Rally. In order to help ease the burden for struggling families, backpacks stuffed full of school supplies catered to each grade level were handed out for free at a first come first serve basis.
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WNDU

Plymouth 5 year old battles brain tumor

PLYMOUTH Ind. (WNDU) - A 5-year-old Plymouth boy is inspiring his family and friends all the while he battles an incurable brain tumor. In June, Carter King was diagnosed with DIPG, a rare condition in the brain stem that mainly affects children. Roughly 300 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with DIPG annually.
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy