ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wemu.org

Washtenaw Community College looking to help fill trucker shortage gap

A growing demand for trained truck drivers in Washtenaw County, coupled with a nation-wide shortage of drivers, is driving a local effort to quickly increase the number of licensed truckers in our local area. At Washtenaw Community College, Dr. Klaus Tenbergen is responsible for workforce development. He makes sure they...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
wemu.org

Marijuana business moratorium in place for Ypsilanti after city council vote

The City of Ypsilanti is placing a moratorium on new marijuana businesses. The vote was unanimous at the Ypsilanti City Council meeting Tuesday night. There are currently eight marijuana dispensaries and three growers operating in the city. There is concern that the marijuana industry could be growing too fast for a city the size of Ypsilanti. And that some of the businesses are concentrated in certain parts of the area.
YPSILANTI, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ann Arbor, MI
Government
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
MLive

Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range

WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainability#Education Program#Npr
wemu.org

Detroit Jazz Festival Shuttle Information

The Detroit Jazz Festival is back live in downtown Detroit Labor Day weekend, Friday September 2nd - Sunday September 5th!. WEMU is once again arranging for shuttle bus service to the festival Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Look for the buses at Ann Arbor's Skyline High School and the George Gervin Game Above Center (Convocation Center) on the EMU campus. The price for a ride to and from the festival will be $20 roundtrip in advance or $25 for same day sign up.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Daily

U-M Health ranked No. 1 Michigan hospital by U.S. News and World Report; only Michigan hospital included in U.S. Honor Roll list of hospitals

The University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor is the best hospital in Michigan, according to U.S. News and World Report. The report is curated annually and evaluates hospitals based on high-quality patient care, commitment to patient safety, clinical resources, family centeredness and other factors. In the U.S. News and World Report...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Macomb County developers fined $350k, agree to restore wetlands

MOUNT CLEMENS, MI — A southeast Michigan home builder has been fined $350,000 for illegally filling in wetlands while preparing a site for single family housing. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office announced the fine last week against developers with MJC Companies, who state regulators say dredged and filled nine acres of wetlands at 41700 Romeo Plank Road in Clinton Township.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
candgnews.com

Two Bloomfield homes added to the National Register of Historic Places

Walbri Hall in Bloomfield Hills also earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. Photo provided by the State Historic Preservation Office. BLOOMFIELD HILLS/BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Two properties in the Bloomfield area are among 14 historic Michigan properties recently added to the National Register of Historic Places.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Heydlauff’s Appliances Lays Foundation for Future Growth

Heydlauff’s Appliances, which has served Chelsea and surrounding communities for the past 93 years, announced a change in ownership to its family-owned business. The new owners include Jake Heydlauff, fourth generation partner, Jason Aguirre and Ben Kellogg. The new team is committed to maintaining the strong reputation Heydlauff’s Appliances has earned in this market.
CHELSEA, MI
Detroit News

Southfield Center owner defaults on loan

The fate of the Southland Center mall in Taylor is uncertain as its owner has defaulted on its commercial mortgage-backed securities loan. New York City-based Fitch Ratings Inc. said in a commentary last week that New York City-based Brookfield Properties defaulted in July on its maturity payment. The development was first reported by Crain’s Detroit Business.
TAYLOR, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should visit if you want to see what a truly delicious burger tastes like. Once you visit these places, you will not want to go anywhere else for burgers, that's for sure. Here's what made it on the list. If you haven't visited them yet, make sure you do.
MICHIGAN STATE
jtv.tv

More Than 200 Motorcycles Escort Michigan Vietnam Wall

A member of the Michigan Vietnam Replica Wall escort motorcade thanks veterans for their service as the wall is delivered and set up at James J. Keeley Park. (August 7, 2022 4:13 PM) That rumble heard across northern Jackson County on Sunday morning was a personal escort. More than 200...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy