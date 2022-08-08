Read full article on original website
Ouabache Trails Park Still Without Power
Knox County’s Ouabache Trails Park is still without power, and will likely be that way for the near future. That word from County Parks Board member Cathy Lane. In comments before the Knox County Council, Lane said the group is meeting with Duke Energy to discuss the issue on Monday. Lane and other Parks Board members are seeking answers to restore the power to the park area.
Work Back Underway on Main Street Project
Work is back underway on the Main Street project, now that an delay in electrical work is cleared up. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the general utility work on Main Street phases 2 and 3 is back underway. At this point, the completion of Main Street phases 2 and 3...
Sunday’s “Party at the Pavilion” Gets Kids Ready for School
Back to school activities continues in Vincennes over the weekend, with two big events. The Kids Equipped to Achieve– or KETA– backpack giveaway happened at the First Christian Church in downtown Vincennes. The other main event was Sunday’s “Party at the Pavilion.” It was held at the Riverfront...
Lilly Scholarship Applications Available in Knox, Daviess Counties
The Knox and Daviess County Community Foundations are seeking applications for the 2023 Lilly Scholarship. The scholarship is a four-year full ride, covering tuition, fees, and up to 900 dollars a year for books and equipment. As in previous years, one scholarship each will be given in Knox and Daviess...
BPW Approves SIDC Administration of Final Phase of VPD Window Grant
The Vincennes Board of Works will use the Southern Indiana Development Commission to administer the final part of a window grant. The grant is for the final phase of upgrading the windows for the Vincennes Police Department. The 50-thousand dollar grant will go toward improving the efficiency of the windows,...
Two More Firemen Fill Open Spots on Vincennes Fire Department
Two firemen were sworn in yesterday to fill spots on the Vincennes Fire Department. Bicknell’s Jeremy Trowbridge and Effingham, Illinois’ Cole Marksman took their oaths of office from Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum. Both have firefighting experience– Trowbridge in the Vigo Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Marksman in the...
Three More Knox County Projects are READI for Funding
The Knox County Indiana Economic Development Corporation laid out three more projects to be funded with READI regional grant money. The new endeavors will be Knox County’s projects from the Indiana First region’s grant. In this area, the region includes Knox and Pike counties. K-C-I-E-D-C director Chris Pfaff...
Former Vincennes Mayor Howard Hatcher Re-Appointed to Police Merit Commission
The Vincennes City Council has re-appointed former Vincennes Mayor Howard Hatcher as their appointment to the City Police Merit Commission. Hatcher served as Vincennes Mayor in the late 1990’s. He has also been the longtime City Council appointment to the Police Merit Commission. The Commission is a three-person board made up of appointments by City Council, Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum, and the City Police themselves.
Contract for Washington Avenue Phase Two Set for Approval This Afternoon
A contract for Phase Two of work on Washington Avenue is before the Vincennes Board of Works this afternoon. The contract is being forwarded by Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague. Washington Avenue Phase Two would improve Washington Avenue from near Gregg Park southward toward Saint Clair Street. Phase One of...
Helping His Hands Heading East in Kentucky– Eventually
Officials with Vincennes-based Helping His Hands are still helping the recovery from last December’s devastating tornado in western Kentucky. However, the group is keeping an eye on recovery efforts in flood-affected Eastern Kentucky. Helping His Hands director Scott Shipman has not moved across the state yet. Shipman knows flood...
K-9 “Sarah” Retiring from VPD Duty
The Vincennes Police Department is retiring its K-9 Sarah. Sarah was recently diagnosed with ovarian cancer. At the recommendation of K9 Sara’s veterinarian, she was retired from service on August 5th for medical reasons. Her partner Sergeant Jonathan O’Brien and his family decided to let Sara enjoy the remainder...
Ruth Warren, 85, Vincennes
Ruth Evelyn (Norton) Warren, 85, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. She was born April 18, 1937, in Crawford County, Illinois, daughter of Horace and Ruth (Racop) Norton. She graduated from Palestine High School in 1954, and married Bobby Gene Warren, of Decker Chapel, Indiana, June 26, 1955.
NK Students Face Literal Roadblocks In Some Places
The first day of school in the North Knox area will contain some roadblocks in the early days of the school year. North Knox, along with South Knox, schools will open for students today. North Knox Superintendent Darrell Bobe reminds all students and parents of various washed-out secondary county roads...
Southwest Indiana Artillery Group Headed to Iraq
The 1-163D Field artillery headquartered in Evansville, with an armory in Vincennes has deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, providing protective to coalition forces and assets. The departure ceremony for the 1-163D was conducted last night in Evansville as over 250 soldiers from the region are headed overseas to Iraq. Prior to heading overseas the unit will conduct over two months of specialized training state side.
VU “Going Further, Faster” for 2022-23 School Year
Vincennes University is “Going Further, Faster.” That was the tone of the opening meeting speech by University President Chuck Johnson to faculty and staff at V-U’s opening meeting. Johnson laid out six priorities during the session at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center. They include enhanced enrollment...
Another Batch of Kids Head Back to School Today
Area students continue to head back to the classroom this week. Students in the North Daviess and Barr Reeve School Corporations head back to the classroom today, as do students in the Pike County School Corporation. Students in the Vincennes Community and Vincennes Catholic school systems head back tomorrow. Police...
SR 550 Closure Begins Today In and Near Loogootee
State highway officials have announced lane restrictions and closures for State Road 550 between Loogootee and Lacy in Martin County for culvert replacement projects. Starting today, a lane restriction will take place on State Road 550 near Eastgate Avenue in Loogootee. The next work will be at 550 and Brooks Bridge Road tomorrow. Then , 550 will need to be closed Wednesday and Thursday for culvert replacements near Abel Hill Road, and just west of Windom Road.
Vincennes Public Service Departments Using Upgrades to Upgrade Fleets
Vincennes City Police officers are working with newer police vehicles, thanks to a City effort to update the police fleet. Vincennes City Council passed an issue to continue a rotation of new police vehicles for the Department’s use. Council president Tim Salters believes the continued vehicle update improves the...
Delilah Johnson, 17 months, Vincennes
Delilah Mae Johnson, 17 months, passed away on August 3, 2022. Delilah was born on February 18, 2021 and she is the daughter of Brock and Olivia (Bruggeman) Johnson. Delilah was a beautiful, smart, and sassy baby girl. She loved farm animals, Minnie Mouse, loved to smell flowers, and loved to eat blueberries. Delilah also loved rocking and reading bed time stories with her mommy, watching Blippi with her daddy, watching Wiggles with her Pop-pop, and watching birdies with her great grandma Dorothy.
South Knox Defeats North Knox, Clay City in Three-Team Golf Meet
The South Knox girls’ golf team shot a 191 in a three-team girls golf meet at Cypress Hills in Vincennes yesterday. North Knox was second with a 211, while Clay City shot a 246. Trinity Dubbs was match medalist, with a one-under par 34. North Knox’s low scorer was...
