Read full article on original website
Related
Novavax Q2 Results Trail Street Expectations, Slashes FY22 Outlook By 50%
Novavax, Inc. NVAX reported second-quarter revenue decline of 37.6% year-over-year to $185.9 million. Revenues include $78 million, comprised of $55 million of product sales from NVX-CoV2373 based on three million doses sold by Novavax and $23 million of royalties, milestone, and adjuvant sales to license partners, and Grant revenue of $108 million.
NASDAQ
Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.19. This compares to loss of $0.86 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.92%....
Avanos Medical: Q2 Earnings Insights
Avanos Medical AVNS reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Avanos Medical beat estimated earnings by 7.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.38. Revenue was up $16.60 million from the same...
NASDAQ
Virtu Financial Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 3.97% Yield (VIRT)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT), which saw buying by Director Joanne Minieri.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Recap: Alarm.com Holdings Q2 Earnings
Alarm.com Holdings ALRM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alarm.com Holdings beat estimated earnings by 19.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $23.99 million from the same...
Recap: Astronics Q2 Earnings
Astronics ATRO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Astronics missed estimated earnings by 78.95%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $17.97 million from the same period last...
Sophia Genetics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Sophia Genetics SOPH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sophia Genetics beat estimated earnings by 20.51%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $1.49 million from the same...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASDAQ
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.54 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.42. This compares to loss of $0.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
etfdailynews.com
National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,295 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in STERIS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in STERIS by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,383,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm: Q3 Earnings Insights
TransDigm Gr TDG reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TransDigm Gr beat estimated earnings by 10.48%, reporting an EPS of $4.85 versus an estimate of $4.39. Revenue was up $180.00 million from the same...
NASDAQ
Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) delivers shareholders strong 32% CAGR over 3 years, surging 21% in the last week alone
The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For instance the Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) share price is 132% higher than it was three years ago. How nice for those who held the stock! Also pleasing for shareholders was the 99% gain in the last three months. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benzinga
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) Investigation
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) ("Fulgent" or the "Company") FLGT. Investors who purchased Fulgent securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/flgt.
Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Reveals Pricing of $5 Million Public Offering, To Trade On Nasdaq Capital Market Tomorrow
Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. MCVT recently announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 1,250,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,000,000, before underwriting discounts and commissions. In addition, the company has granted the underwriters a...
NASDAQ
The VP of Corporate Development of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU), Thomas Kampfer, Just Sold 39% Of Their Holding
We'd be surprised if Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) shareholders haven't noticed that the VP of Corporate Development, Thomas Kampfer, recently sold US$186k worth of stock at US$31.00 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 39% in their holding. Cohu Insider Transactions Over The Last Year. Notably, that...
NASDAQ
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.55 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.50. This compares to loss of $0.59 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Advantage Solutions: Q2 Earnings Insights
Advantage Solutions ADV reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Advantage Solutions reported in-line EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.13. Revenue was up $131.12 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
NASDAQ
Agilent Technologies (A) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
Agilent Technologies (A) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended July 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
NASDAQ
Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.01 per share. This compares to loss of $0.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an...
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 08/09/2022: VRTV,FRPT,CARG
Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing less than 0.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 1.9%. In company news, Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) climbed 9.6% after reporting Q2 net income of $6.12 per diluted share,...
MyChesCo
West Chester, PA
32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCohttps://www.mychesco.com/
Comments / 0