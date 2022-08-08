Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Aspen Daily News
Aspen real estate snapshot, Aug. 8
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office report. Two parcels totaling over 170 acres offer views of the Elk Mountains with water rights. $14,500,000. Low. Basalt. This 3,360-square-foot lot in the Stotts Mill...
travellemming.com
27 Best Things to Do in Aspen, Colorado (in 2022)
Home to luxurious hotels and one of Colorado’s best ski resorts, Aspen is often thought of as a playground for the rich and famous. While it is, there are plenty of Aspen attractions for those of us who aren’t movie stars as well!. As a Colorado local, I’m...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Hiring hassles in Glenwood Springs
Glenwood Springs is an ever growing city, but growth is hard when businesses can’t hire people to work for them. “According to Indeed analytics we’re in a 99% hardest to hire area,” said Glenwood Springs Jimmy John’s franchise owner Matthew Spidell. Almost every industry in Glenwood...
Vail names four finalists for its town manager position
Vail Mayor Kim Langmaid has announced the search for a new Vail Town Manager has been narrowed to four finalists:. Heather Balser, Interim Chief Resiliency Officer, City of Greeley, Colorado. John Craig, Assistant County Administrative Officer, Mono County, California. Russell Forrest, City Manager, City of Gunnison, Colorado. Forrest is the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westword
Get Outside: Ten Breathtaking Alpine Lake Hikes in Colorado
Some mountain beaches attract sunbathers, picnickers and those seeking mellow places to paddleboard. Others draw experienced hikers willing to work for the views. Before the snow starts to fall, explore the scenic trails of these ten alpine lake hikes in Colorado:. Aspen. Hard, 5.4 miles out and back. Resting at...
Aspen Daily News
Housing expert challenges Basalt council on proposal
An affordable housing proposal that the Basalt Town Council touts as responsive to conditions and forward thinking is being panned as a “mockery” of community goals by the former head of the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority. Michael Kosdrosky, who resigned from APCHA in August 2020 after five and...
Summit Daily News
Summit County developers struggle in light of economic complications
Tony Mathison, the owner and creator of Mathison Custom Building, said the past few years of economic strife have been enough for him to lose joy in his work. “I would say it’s been taxing and telling on everybody in the industry,” Mathison said. “We don’t enjoy our job like we used to. It’s a lot more difficult to build, and it’s not as fun as it used to be.”
Retro Aspen Colorado Home has a Hot Tub + Pool in the Living Room
Picture this... You just bought a home in Aspen, Colorado. Not only does the home have an amazing view, but it has nearly 4 acres of land too. The land alone can be worth millions in this part of Colorado. Couple the prime land of this property with an indoor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aspen Daily News
Never tiring of ‘Aspen 2.0’
Joy reigned supreme, last Saturday afternoon, at the Aspen Historical Society’s annual Ice Cream Social. Joy, that is, and Aspen Crud. What in the world is Aspen Crud? It's a concoction marrying vanilla ice cream with whiskey that will knock your socks off. Enjoying one, two or even three of these divine treats seems an ideal way of preparing for the social's other concoction, its hourlong chronicle in sketch-comedy form, of Aspen’s century-and-a-half history.
Aspen Daily News
Keep our open spaces open
I think Roger Marolt is a wonderful columnist as well as a brave and ethical person. I rarely disagree with his writings. However, his column on closing open spaces to make room for housing (“Open space closing doors on locals’ housing,” Aspen Daily News, Aug. 2) is one I consider deeply flawed.
Aspen Daily News
Ireland: Dear Aspen: This book is about you
Much of the literature about Aspen in the popular press is an exercise in troll: We here are either entitled or fabulously wealthy. It’s not often that anyone in academia or the so-called real world takes the time to assess what we have done and who we are rather than exploit sensational anecdotes for clicks and notoriety.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen elected officials offer general support for brand new Theatre Aspen facility
In a joint work session with the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Open Space and Trails Board on Monday, the Aspen City Council supported moving forward with a proposal from Theatre Aspen to replace its current theater facility. According to a memorandum from Planning Director Amy Simon, Theatre Aspen...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Aspen Daily News
Community comes together to bring first plein air fest to Snowmass
Among the Roaring Fork Valley’s robust festival lineup, a particular art form has been missing: plein air painting — which simply means painting outdoors, but there’s nothing simple about it. Snowmass returns the high-caliber artistry to the valley’s festival roster this week, presenting its first-ever Plein Air Art Festival.
Aspen Daily News
Regina Lopez-Whiteskunk will deliver message of community building
Regina Lopez-Whiteskunk has several titles that can follow her name, but one came naturally. “I never thought of myself as an advocate, as much as I traveled with my family singing and dancing and sharing my stories of my Ute people,” she said. “We were talking about water, we were talking about our mother Earth, we were talking about the elements, you know, the plant life and everything about it. It occurred to me that I’ve been doing this since I was young.”
Aspen Daily News
‘Water grab’
John Stroud’s letter in the Friday, July 22, Post Independent covering the “water grab” was appreciated. There were some things I feel worth pointing out that were not mentioned. The Glenwood Springs city attorney assured city council that it’s past the statute of limitations for a lawsuit against the city of Glenwood Springs for allegedly illegally supplying water to Six Canyons on Mitchell Cooper’s Water District. However, there are in fact two years left in that statute — it was, essentially, an admission that the city of Glenwood Springs got away with it. He also said that Mitchell Cooper Water District was paid after the fact, so there is no longer a recourse. I disagree. The payment was made directly from Six Canyons after the transfer of water appropriation. The city of Glenwood did not pay a dime, but they do make a fair amount of money today on Six Canyons selling water. That should have been Mitchell Cooper’s Water district opportunity.
Aspen Daily News
Some Pitkin commissioners wary of projected needs for jail
Pitkin County commissioners are facing tough decisions on how to provide a bigger, safer jail and how to come up with the millions of dollars to pay for it. Meanwhile, the clock is ticking on a temporary fix that involves housing inmates at Garfield County at $60 per day. Some...
KJCT8
I-70 safety considerations in Glenwood Canyon
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is taking cautionary preparations for heavy amounts of rainfall. If a Flash Flood Watch is issued in the area of the Grizzly Creek burn scar, CDOT will have personnel and equipment available and ready in case of a closure. In...
28 first responders take part in Pitkin County rescue
It took 28 first responders and just over six hours, but now a 66-year-old man who was unable to walk after sustaining a climbing injury Thursday evening near Snowmass Mountain has been transported to a hospital.
Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, Aug. 9
A wildfire in a field off of County Road 100 in Missouri Heights was confined to less than 2 acres Monday afternoon by crews from Carbondale Fire Department and Roaring Fork Fire Rescue. The fire was reported at about 3 p.m. and thick, black smoke was visible throughout the midvalley....
Aspen Daily News
Pitkin County Sheriff's Office acquires boat, will start patrolling Ruedi Reservoir
A new boat flying the colors of the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office will be plying the waters of Ruedi Reservoir on regular patrols starting this weekend. Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said the boat with two deputies will offer aid to other boaters that run into problems, look for unsafe craft and keep an eye peeled for people boating under the influence of alcohol.
Comments / 0