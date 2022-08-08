ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super 11: Bartram Trail cornerback Sharif Denson follows familiar path to Gainesville

By Clayton Freeman, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YcX7q_0h8nJYuj00

The footprints were there: Bartram Trail to Gainesville.

But three years ago, when Sharif Denson took his first steps onto the field for football practice at Bartram Trail, he didn't fully recognize that he was on course to follow a teammate to the SEC.

In 2019: Tre'Vez Johnson, Bartram Trail corner, future Gator.

Now, in 2022, it's Sharif Denson, Bartram Trail corner, future Gator.

"I was still young, so I didn't really wake up yet to see where I really was and see the wisdom that was in front of me," Denson said about his first memories from Bartram Trail practices. "But I was still taking it in every day, out there competing with him."

Just as Johnson made his way from Bartram Trail to SEC football with the Gators, Denson is planning the same journey as a member of the Times-Union's annual Super 11 for high school football.

Best of the Best:Top defensive backs in Northeast Florida ahead of the 2022 season

Denson committed to Florida on June 27 as a four-star recruit ranked inside the nation's top 25.

He formerly played both sides of the ball during his youth football career, but settled on corner entering Bartram Trail.

"It was just the prime position for me," he said. "Corners, they're sought after nowadays in the league, so my dad was like, 'Yeah, let's lock this in. That's you now.'"

A corner with lock-down talent, he recorded one interception and one fumble recovery as a junior while largely halting the passing game in his sector of the field.

Denson also showed his skills in the return game, gaining more than 200 yards on kick returns and showing off the open-field skills that he developed in his earliest days on the field.

"When I was younger, I was playing offense. I was playing like running back, wide receiver, and I was scoring touchdowns. It was different then," he said. "When I got to high school, I just locked in and played corner because that's my true position, but I always had the offensive skills under my belt."

Speeding that transition to Bartram Trail was Johnson, now entering his third season in Gainesville as a likely secondary starter for Billy Napier's Gators squad.

Denson said that even while Johnson was working to refine his own skills in the secondary, winning the Times-Union's All-First Coast defensive player of the year award in 2019, he took time to help his younger teammate at the position.

While Denson said he closely follows Johnson's progress at UF, he said other Gators have also inspired his football career, pointing to first-round Buffalo Bills draftee Kaiir Elam and 2021 AFC champion Vernon Hargreaves.

He's the fourth Bears selection to the Super 11 in the past two seasons. Last year, Bartram Trail defensive tackle Segree Graham, edge rusher Micah Pollard and running back Eric Weatherly all made the annual list.

For Denson, learning from the best pays off. So as he prepares for the next level, he said he's using former Jaguars and current Los Angeles Rams corner Jalen Ramsey as a model for the skill set that he's hoping to build — at Bartram Trail, in Gainesville, and beyond.

"We're not the same size, but the mentality that he has, I'm trying to bring that there every game," he said. "He's going to come out there, he's going to compete. It doesn't matter who the wide receiver is, he's going to go up and play press man on them, and he's going to shut them down. So I'm trying to do the same thing."

Clayton Freeman covers high school sports and more for the Florida Times-Union. Follow him on Twitter at @CFreemanJAX.


The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

