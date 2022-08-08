Read full article on original website
wzdm.com
Vincennes Green Team 3-1 in Pool Play with Big Win at Cal Ripken World Series
The Vincennes Green team ends pool play at 3-1, with a 13-0 victory over Marlborough Massachusetts last night at Joe Bilskie Senior Field. their win last night gives them a second place tie overall with thieir 3-1 record, and could lead to a first round bye in the Championship bracket, starting Thursday.
wzdm.com
Southwest Indiana Artillery Group Headed to Iraq
The 1-163D Field artillery headquartered in Evansville, with an armory in Vincennes has deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, providing protective to coalition forces and assets. The departure ceremony for the 1-163D was conducted last night in Evansville as over 250 soldiers from the region are headed overseas to Iraq. Prior to heading overseas the unit will conduct over two months of specialized training state side.
wzdm.com
David L. York, 59, Shoals
David Leon York Jr., 59, of Shoals, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022 in Evansville. He was born on December 5, 1962 at Fort Bragg, N.C. To the late David Leon York Sr., and Talitha Karen Gilstrap, He served in the U.S. Navy and worked in construction for many years. He loved fishing, camping, reading the Bible and especially enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
wzdm.com
Helping His Hands Heading East in Kentucky– Eventually
Officials with Vincennes-based Helping His Hands are still helping the recovery from last December’s devastating tornado in western Kentucky. However, the group is keeping an eye on recovery efforts in flood-affected Eastern Kentucky. Helping His Hands director Scott Shipman has not moved across the state yet. Shipman knows flood...
wzdm.com
South Knox Defeats North Knox, Clay City in Three-Team Golf Meet
The South Knox girls’ golf team shot a 191 in a three-team girls golf meet at Cypress Hills in Vincennes yesterday. North Knox was second with a 211, while Clay City shot a 246. Trinity Dubbs was match medalist, with a one-under par 34. North Knox’s low scorer was...
Rubber Duck Regatta winner receives $10,000 prize
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– David and Becky Doti were out of town when they got the phone call they had won $10,000. “It was quite a shock to get that call because you see them dump all those ducks. It’s like winning the lottery,” David Doti said. Doti “adopted” the winning duck from the Wabash […]
Police Urge Nationwide Caution if You See Violinists in a Parking Lot
There's a nationwide scam that has been occurring in parking lots of shopping centers, and police agencies want you to be aware of it. Let's say you are making a run to Walmart or Target, and upon pulling in you see someone in the parking lot playing the violin. You walk closer to the violinist and notice that they have a sound system attached, along with a sign asking for money for various reasons. At that point, you might be compelled to listen and even toss them some cash.
WTHI
Cancer diagnosis forces local police K-9 into retirement
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A cancer diagnosis has forced a local police K-9 into retirement. The Vincennes Police Department says one of its K-9 officers, Sara, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Sara's vet recommends she be retired from police service because of her prognosis. The K-9 officer will transition to...
14news.com
Evansville road to close for 45 days
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Evansville. Evansville Water Sewer Utility will be upgrading the lift station at the corner of Sunburst and Riverside. The intersection will be completely closed for 45 days.
More stores are expected to come to Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Developers celebrated the official groundbreaking for a new retail space along Burkhardt Road on the city’s eastside today. The space, known as Louis Pointe, will be part of Promenade Evansville near the intersection of Burkhardt and Oak Grove Road. Project leaders say they’re very excited to get started. “It is an […]
wzdm.com
Ruth Warren, 85, Vincennes
Ruth Evelyn (Norton) Warren, 85, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. She was born April 18, 1937, in Crawford County, Illinois, daughter of Horace and Ruth (Racop) Norton. She graduated from Palestine High School in 1954, and married Bobby Gene Warren, of Decker Chapel, Indiana, June 26, 1955.
vincennespbs.org
Local man becomes a firefighter
Two new firemen joined the Vincennes city fire department. Jeremy Trowbridge was sworn in by Mayor Joe Yochum at Monday nights board of works meeting. Trowbridge grew up in Washington and said he always wanted to help his community. He now lives in Bicknell with his family who attended the...
wzdm.com
NK Students Face Literal Roadblocks In Some Places
The first day of school in the North Knox area will contain some roadblocks in the early days of the school year. North Knox, along with South Knox, schools will open for students today. North Knox Superintendent Darrell Bobe reminds all students and parents of various washed-out secondary county roads...
vincennespbs.org
50 years of celebrating German heritage
The annual Germanfest in Vincennes hits a milestone this year. The festival, which celebrates Vincennes’ German history is turning 50 years old. The event put on by the Christian Educational Foundation, is this weekend running 6pm to Midnight on Friday and Saturday at Highland Woods Park. There’s lots of...
wzdm.com
K-9 “Sarah” Retiring from VPD Duty
The Vincennes Police Department is retiring its K-9 Sarah. Sarah was recently diagnosed with ovarian cancer. At the recommendation of K9 Sara’s veterinarian, she was retired from service on August 5th for medical reasons. Her partner Sergeant Jonathan O’Brien and his family decided to let Sara enjoy the remainder...
Outages leave hundreds in the dark across the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — At one point, over a thousand people living in the Tri-State this evening were left without power. CenterPoint Energy said they are working to restore the power to those impacted. Previously this afternoon, CenterPoint tweeted out that over 940 customers were without power near W Jennings Street and Jefferson Street. A […]
cbs4indy.com
4-year-old hit, killed on southern Indiana highway after wandering off during the night
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana say a 4-year-old was hit and killed on a state highway after wandering off in the middle of the night. A motorist called 911 in Warrick County around 4 a.m. on Monday and told dispatchers he hit a child on State Road 66 near Lincoln Avenue.
wzdm.com
Another Batch of Kids Head Back to School Today
Area students continue to head back to the classroom this week. Students in the North Daviess and Barr Reeve School Corporations head back to the classroom today, as do students in the Pike County School Corporation. Students in the Vincennes Community and Vincennes Catholic school systems head back tomorrow. Police...
wzdm.com
Two More Firemen Fill Open Spots on Vincennes Fire Department
Two firemen were sworn in yesterday to fill spots on the Vincennes Fire Department. Bicknell’s Jeremy Trowbridge and Effingham, Illinois’ Cole Marksman took their oaths of office from Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum. Both have firefighting experience– Trowbridge in the Vigo Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Marksman in the...
wzdm.com
Two Names Already In Place for Vincennes School Board Spots
The school board filing period continues across the state. In the Vincennes Community School Board At-Large race, Kolby Kerzan has filed his paperwork and petitions for the race, joining Pat Hutchison as the only candidates to file for school board races in Knox County. August 26th at 12-noon is the...
