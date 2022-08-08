Read full article on original website
Deadly Columbus robbery sees 3 suspects arrested a month later
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have now arrested all three of the suspects accused in a robbery near a convenience store that left a man dead. Officers spotted two of the suspects on Friday — 17-year-old Jebrelle McClendon and a 16-year-old — and took them into custody on Tuesday. Both are facing aggravated murder […]
sunny95.com
Teens arrested in robbery-murder outside market
COLUMBUS – Police say they have caught up with the remaining suspects in a deadly robbery-shooting outside a Northeast Side market in June. Officers arrested Jebrelle McClendon, 17, and Taywaun Gavin, 16, in the 2000 block of Leonard Avenue Tuesday, Sgt. James Marable of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
Pizza to prison: Marion armed robberies net man 20 years minimum
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Armed robberies at two different Marion stores landed a man at least two decades behind bars, the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney announced Monday. Cedrick Riley pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm on Thursday, Prosecuting Attorney Raymond A. Grogan Jr. said. A judge sentenced Riley to between […]
Two men accused of stealing gold bars from northeast side home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men in Columbus have been accused of stealing gold bars from a house on the northeast side in late June, per police. CPD says that on June 26, the pair went into a house on the 3000 block of Jonathan Noble Way and stole gold bars, cash, a laptop, and […]
Woman relieved after sister’s alleged killer caught after 30 years
URBANCREST, Ohio (WCMH) – With the help of DNA evidence, a family has a bit of closure on their loved ones’ 30-year-old cold case. Monretia Crawford is the sister Alma Lake, who was killed on June 3, 1991. This past Friday, Robert Edwards, 67, was arrested and charged with her murder. Crawford said she is […]
WLWT 5
New DNA technology leads to arrest of man in 31-year-old Ohio cold case
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 31-year-old cold case has been solved following a joint investigation by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin's Office. The investigation led to the arrest of a Columbus man in the case of a 31-year-old unsolved homicide.
DIY Photography
Midwest Photo robbed again as a truck crashes into the store
A few days ago, Columbus-based business Midwest Photo got robbed in a quite dramatic manner. A truck, which was reportedly stolen, crashed into the store smashing everything in its way. A man can be seen in the surveillance video rushing out of the truck with a large white bag. The store was robbed, and it sadly wasn’t the first time.
Knox Pages
Centerburg man charged after barricading himself inside trailer
CENTERBURG – A 37-year-old Centerburg man has pleaded not guilty to obstructing official business in Mount Vernon Municipal Court on Monday after barricading himself inside a travel trailer on Sunday night. Timothy McClary was arrested Sunday night after a three-hour standoff. Law enforcement used non-flammable expulsion canisters to coax...
Home Invaders Make Off with Gold Bars, Jewelry in Columbus Robbery
COLUMBUS, OH – Columbus police investigators are searching for a group of suspects who stole...
sciotopost.com
UPDATE: Circleville Man Charged after Vehicle Leaves Scene of Wheelchair Accident
Circleville – A man was charged after hitting a man in a wheelchair over the weekend. On August 6, 2022, the Circleville Police department and Circleville Fire/EMS were dispatched to the area of Lancaster Pike and Fairview Blvd in reference to a hit-skip accident that involved a pedestrian in a wheelchair and a car. When they arrived they found a man in a wheelchair that said that he was hit on the sidewalk and was thrown from his wheelchair but only had some minor injuries. EMS arrived on scene and transported the man to Berger ER with minor injuries.
Police corral roughly 30 cows after crash in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The ramp from Interstate 70 eastbound to Interstate 270 northbound is back open after a trailer hauling cattle tipped over on the highway in west Columbus Tuesday night. Thirty cows were corralled by police in a wreck that took crews more than eight hours to clear....
Three men hold Gahanna resident at gunpoint to steal firearms
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Gahanna Police are looking for three men who allegedly held a resident at gunpoint to steal multiple firearms. According to police, the three suspects went to a house on the 400 block of Barwood Avenue on Aug. 3 just before 1:20 p.m. to supposedly purchase a gun that was shown to […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. woman pleads guilty to arson
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County woman pleaded guilty this week to arson. 44-year-old Tara N. Payne was indicted in February of last year after investigators say she intentionally set fire to a residence in the 1100 block of Scott Road in Frankfort. Reports say Payne, attempting to...
4 charged with aggravated robbery after attempted car break-in in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four people were arrested after the Columbus Division of Police said the group attempted to break into a vehicle in Olde Towne East and exchanged gunfire with a man who attempted to stop them. Police have charged 21-year-old Rashion Thomas and 18-year-olds Adrian King Jr., Tiquise...
'I defended myself': Victim of east Columbus shootout shares what saved his life
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The man who ended up exchanging gunfire with a group of suspected thieves said he didn’t have long before he decided to try and stop them. “I didn't have enough time to think about it really, as soon as I saw the barrel of a gun pointed at me, I defended myself,” the victim, who asked to remain anonymous for his safety, said.
Ross County couple charged in kidnapping
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are charged with kidnapping after allegedly holding a woman against her will, then leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit Saturday in Ross County. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday at approximately 2:15 p.m., deputies responded to a call near State Route 772 and Potts Hill […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Arrest made in the Friday murder of a Vinton County man
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Murder charges have been filed against a Franklin County man who officials say was involved in a homicide. According to authorities, dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call during the early morning hours of Friday regarding a shooting in the New Plymouth area of Vinton County. Reports say deputies arrived on the scene and found a man with several gunshot wounds to his head and torso. The victim was transported to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson, where he was later pronounced dead.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police search for runaway teen in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a runaway teen. 16-year-old Todd True was last seen wearing a black tee shirt, and green pants. Authorities say he also had a backpack full of clothing, and a skateboard. Anyone with information...
sciotopost.com
Vinton County – Manhunt for Murder Ends with Arrest of Man in Franklin County
In the early morning hours of Friday, August 5, 2022, the Vinton County Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a shooting in which a male adult was shot. Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain and other Sheriff’s Department personnel arrived on scene in New Plymouth and found a victim who had several gunshot wounds to his torso and head. The victim was transported by Vinton County EMS to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson, Ohio, where he was pronounced dead.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Woman escapes kidnapping in Ross Co. as suspect leads chase
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A woman is safe and a man is in custody after he allegedly held her hostage with ties and shackles. It all went down in Ross County at around 2:30 p.m. near Nipgen. A homeowner in the area called 9-1-1 after he said he found a...
10TV
