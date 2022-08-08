ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, OH

Deadly Columbus robbery sees 3 suspects arrested a month later

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have now arrested all three of the suspects accused in a robbery near a convenience store that left a man dead. Officers spotted two of the suspects on Friday — 17-year-old Jebrelle McClendon and a 16-year-old — and took them into custody on Tuesday. Both are facing aggravated murder […]
Teens arrested in robbery-murder outside market

COLUMBUS – Police say they have caught up with the remaining suspects in a deadly robbery-shooting outside a Northeast Side market in June. Officers arrested Jebrelle McClendon, 17, and Taywaun Gavin, 16, in the 2000 block of Leonard Avenue Tuesday, Sgt. James Marable of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
Pizza to prison: Marion armed robberies net man 20 years minimum

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Armed robberies at two different Marion stores landed a man at least two decades behind bars, the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney announced Monday. Cedrick Riley pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm on Thursday, Prosecuting Attorney Raymond A. Grogan Jr. said. A judge sentenced Riley to between […]
Midwest Photo robbed again as a truck crashes into the store

A few days ago, Columbus-based business Midwest Photo got robbed in a quite dramatic manner. A truck, which was reportedly stolen, crashed into the store smashing everything in its way. A man can be seen in the surveillance video rushing out of the truck with a large white bag. The store was robbed, and it sadly wasn’t the first time.
Centerburg man charged after barricading himself inside trailer

CENTERBURG – A 37-year-old Centerburg man has pleaded not guilty to obstructing official business in Mount Vernon Municipal Court on Monday after barricading himself inside a travel trailer on Sunday night. Timothy McClary was arrested Sunday night after a three-hour standoff. Law enforcement used non-flammable expulsion canisters to coax...
UPDATE: Circleville Man Charged after Vehicle Leaves Scene of Wheelchair Accident

Circleville – A man was charged after hitting a man in a wheelchair over the weekend. On August 6, 2022, the Circleville Police department and Circleville Fire/EMS were dispatched to the area of Lancaster Pike and Fairview Blvd in reference to a hit-skip accident that involved a pedestrian in a wheelchair and a car. When they arrived they found a man in a wheelchair that said that he was hit on the sidewalk and was thrown from his wheelchair but only had some minor injuries. EMS arrived on scene and transported the man to Berger ER with minor injuries.
Police corral roughly 30 cows after crash in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The ramp from Interstate 70 eastbound to Interstate 270 northbound is back open after a trailer hauling cattle tipped over on the highway in west Columbus Tuesday night. Thirty cows were corralled by police in a wreck that took crews more than eight hours to clear....
Ross Co. woman pleads guilty to arson

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County woman pleaded guilty this week to arson. 44-year-old Tara N. Payne was indicted in February of last year after investigators say she intentionally set fire to a residence in the 1100 block of Scott Road in Frankfort. Reports say Payne, attempting to...
Ross County couple charged in kidnapping

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are charged with kidnapping after allegedly holding a woman against her will, then leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit Saturday in Ross County. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday at approximately 2:15 p.m., deputies responded to a call near State Route 772 and Potts Hill […]
Arrest made in the Friday murder of a Vinton County man

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Murder charges have been filed against a Franklin County man who officials say was involved in a homicide. According to authorities, dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call during the early morning hours of Friday regarding a shooting in the New Plymouth area of Vinton County. Reports say deputies arrived on the scene and found a man with several gunshot wounds to his head and torso. The victim was transported to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police search for runaway teen in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a runaway teen. 16-year-old Todd True was last seen wearing a black tee shirt, and green pants. Authorities say he also had a backpack full of clothing, and a skateboard. Anyone with information...
Vinton County – Manhunt for Murder Ends with Arrest of Man in Franklin County

In the early morning hours of Friday, August 5, 2022, the Vinton County Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a shooting in which a male adult was shot. Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain and other Sheriff’s Department personnel arrived on scene in New Plymouth and found a victim who had several gunshot wounds to his torso and head. The victim was transported by Vinton County EMS to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson, Ohio, where he was pronounced dead.
