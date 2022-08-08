ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, OH

ashlandsource.com

Ashland County Historical Society announces 2022 Living History Cemetery Walk

ASHLAND -- The Ashland County Historical Society has announced the return of the Living History Cemetery Walk at Ashland Cemetery. Ashland’s historical figures will come to life through local re-enactors. Each character will spend a few minutes telling stories about their lives in Ashland and how they were an important part of our history. Period costumes worn by the re-enactors will further heighten the experience with an aura of authenticity.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland Library pronounces 2022 Touch a Truck a success

ASHLAND -- Ashland Public Library’s annual Touch-A-Truck concluded Saturday, Aug. 6 after a two-year hiatus. Hundreds of children and parents turned out to explore vehicles from a number of local businesses and organizations. Support Our Journalism. Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region....
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

$400,000 in funding secured for reminder of West End Neighborhood Improvement design

MANSFIELD -- It appears the $400,000 needed to engineer and design the remainder of the West End Neighborhood Improvement Plan has been secured. Richland County commissioners met Tuesday with Adrian Ackerman, the City of Mansfield's community development and housing director, and gave informal approval to allocate $200,000 from the county's American Rescue Plan Act funds for the effort.
MANSFIELD, OH
Knox Pages

Mount Vernon City Council considers Martinsburg Road annexation request

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon City Council gave a first reading Monday night to a petition to annex 0.562 acres on Martinsburg Road into the city. Attorney Zachary DeMarco of Critchfield, Critchfield & Johnston petitioned the Knox County commissioners on June 21 on behalf of Philip and Renee Greene, who own the house at 8712 Martinsburg Road. The Greenes are requesting an Expedited Type 2 Petition.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
worldatlas.com

11 Charming Small Towns On Lake Erie

Lake Erie, whose name is derived from the Iroquoian term "erielhonan," meaning "long tail," is one of the five Great Lakes in East-Central North America. It is the Southernmost of the bunch and has the shallowest average depth and the warmest, most inviting waters. The Northern shoreline is mostly composed of the Canadian province of Ontario, as well as part of the U.S. state of Michigan, while the Southern section is made up of the states of Ohio, Northwestern Pennsylvania, and Western New York. Throughout these regions, there are copious amounts of charming small towns that welcome visitors to relax in the maritime scene. Here are eleven that you will not want to skip.
SANDUSKY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

CHIPS Act: Licking County residents react to Intel moving forward

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) -- The signing of the CHIPS Act puts to the forefront the reality of Intel finally being able to break ground. From her porch on Green Chapel Road, one woman has been watching the progress being made at the new Intel site. She said she believes now the construction will ramp up even more.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Letter to the Editor: Candidates should be responsive to voters

As a citizen of Ohio, and as a citizen of Ashland County specifically, I feel compelled to offer the following as it relates to the most recent primary election. It has been my practice to try to learn about each candidate's views before I vote, and I attempted to do so in this last primary election also. The information available to me, whether from the internet or candidate mailings, is often, at least for me, inadequate to decide who to vote for, and it was the same in this election, too.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
Galion Inquirer

Galion welcomes The Messy Bun

GALION — The Messy Bun Cart was welcomed to the Galion community on Friday morning. The Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of their office on Harding Way West. Community and chamber members gathered for the food cart to officially become chamber members. “I had...
GALION, OH
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of August 8

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of August 8. Erie County. SR 2, from Berlin Road to SR 4, will have shoulder closures for bridge...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Survivor of Golden Gate Bridge suicide attempt to speak at The Ren on Sept. 24

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Mental Health & Recovery Services Board will have its annual dinner celebration at the Renaissance Theater on Sept. 24. There will be an introduction and welcome of Kevin Hines. Hines survived an attempted suicide when he jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge. Support Our Journalism.
WTOL-TV

Puerto Rican festival shines in Cleveland; Car crashes into crowd as festival ends

CLEVELAND — The Clark Fulton Neighborhood played host to a special festival celebrating Puerto Rican pride on Sunday. 11:20 UPDATE: A U-Haul truck crashed on Seymour and Fulton and hit approximately two or three women after the festival was over. There are no updates as of now on their condition but according to witnesses on the scene the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. 3News will keep this story updated as more information is released.
CLEVELAND, OH
wtuz.com

Dover Comes to Agreement with Workers’ Union

Nick McWilliams reporting – The city of Dover struck a deal last week with a union representing a large portion of their workforce. The deal was announced by Interim Mayor Shane Gunnoe, between the city and the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Local 2550. Pay is...
DOVER, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Thousands 'escape' Ohio State Reformatory for 8th annual Shawshank Hustle

Thousands of runners and walkers participated Saturday morning in the 8th annual Shawshank Hustle, a 4.6-mile event that begins and ends at the historic Ohio State Reformatory on the north side of Mansfield. Photos in this gallery include festivities before the race began at 8 a.m., the start and then runners and walkers moving through the downtown.
MANSFIELD, OH

