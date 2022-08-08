Read full article on original website
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County Historical Society announces 2022 Living History Cemetery Walk
ASHLAND -- The Ashland County Historical Society has announced the return of the Living History Cemetery Walk at Ashland Cemetery. Ashland’s historical figures will come to life through local re-enactors. Each character will spend a few minutes telling stories about their lives in Ashland and how they were an important part of our history. Period costumes worn by the re-enactors will further heighten the experience with an aura of authenticity.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland Library pronounces 2022 Touch a Truck a success
ASHLAND -- Ashland Public Library’s annual Touch-A-Truck concluded Saturday, Aug. 6 after a two-year hiatus. Hundreds of children and parents turned out to explore vehicles from a number of local businesses and organizations. Support Our Journalism. Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region....
ashlandsource.com
Quit-claim deed on former commissioner property to spur along Corner Park project
ASHLAND — Ashland County commissioners recently authorized a quit-claim deed for property previously owned by Commissioner Denny Bittle, a move that will spur the ongoing renovation work of Corner Park. The property, previously owned by KLM Development Inc., sold to the Ashland County Land Reutilization Corporation (or Ashland land...
richlandsource.com
$400,000 in funding secured for reminder of West End Neighborhood Improvement design
MANSFIELD -- It appears the $400,000 needed to engineer and design the remainder of the West End Neighborhood Improvement Plan has been secured. Richland County commissioners met Tuesday with Adrian Ackerman, the City of Mansfield's community development and housing director, and gave informal approval to allocate $200,000 from the county's American Rescue Plan Act funds for the effort.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield to receive $7 million federal grant for Main Street Corridor Improvement project
MANSFIELD -- The seeds of an $11.4 million Main Street Corridor Improvement Plan in Mansfield were planted by local residents inside meeting rooms in Austin, Texas. That's where Mansfield Rising was born in 2018. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to...
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon City Council considers Martinsburg Road annexation request
MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon City Council gave a first reading Monday night to a petition to annex 0.562 acres on Martinsburg Road into the city. Attorney Zachary DeMarco of Critchfield, Critchfield & Johnston petitioned the Knox County commissioners on June 21 on behalf of Philip and Renee Greene, who own the house at 8712 Martinsburg Road. The Greenes are requesting an Expedited Type 2 Petition.
worldatlas.com
11 Charming Small Towns On Lake Erie
Lake Erie, whose name is derived from the Iroquoian term "erielhonan," meaning "long tail," is one of the five Great Lakes in East-Central North America. It is the Southernmost of the bunch and has the shallowest average depth and the warmest, most inviting waters. The Northern shoreline is mostly composed of the Canadian province of Ontario, as well as part of the U.S. state of Michigan, while the Southern section is made up of the states of Ohio, Northwestern Pennsylvania, and Western New York. Throughout these regions, there are copious amounts of charming small towns that welcome visitors to relax in the maritime scene. Here are eleven that you will not want to skip.
Navy submarine repair facilities coming to Ohio hopeful to be under contract
Those behind the effort to bring Navy submarine repair facilities to Northeast Ohio meet with senior Navy officials at the Pentagon. "Hopeful that we'll be under contract before too long."
myfox28columbus.com
CHIPS Act: Licking County residents react to Intel moving forward
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) -- The signing of the CHIPS Act puts to the forefront the reality of Intel finally being able to break ground. From her porch on Green Chapel Road, one woman has been watching the progress being made at the new Intel site. She said she believes now the construction will ramp up even more.
ashlandsource.com
Letter to the Editor: Candidates should be responsive to voters
As a citizen of Ohio, and as a citizen of Ashland County specifically, I feel compelled to offer the following as it relates to the most recent primary election. It has been my practice to try to learn about each candidate's views before I vote, and I attempted to do so in this last primary election also. The information available to me, whether from the internet or candidate mailings, is often, at least for me, inadequate to decide who to vote for, and it was the same in this election, too.
Galion Inquirer
Galion welcomes The Messy Bun
GALION — The Messy Bun Cart was welcomed to the Galion community on Friday morning. The Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of their office on Harding Way West. Community and chamber members gathered for the food cart to officially become chamber members. “I had...
richlandsource.com
Native Son: Remembering Casino Park & the building that burned down in 1934
MANSFIELD -- Tracing back the history of North Lake Park can be confusing, because the many decades of its existence have seen the place taking on and shedding several different names. A historical look at Mansfield parks. Take a historical look at Mansfield Parks courtesy of these photos provided by...
ashlandsource.com
Young mountain bikers from across Ohio to assemble Aug. 13 & 14 in Ashland's Freer Field
ASHLAND — A first-of-its-kind race is coming to Ashland this weekend. Hundreds of young mountain bike riders from around Ohio will assemble at Freer Field for a 3.5-mile race and ride on Saturday and Sunday. Support Our Journalism. Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in...
richlandsource.com
The worst disaster in American maritime history took a toll on Richland County
MANSFIELD -- The men that boarded the steamship thought they were leaving the Civil War behind them. They finally felt safe. It was April 1865. The throng of Union soldiers had survived the horrors of war -- conflict and captivity, starvation and disease. Now the war was over and they were finally going home.
3 dogs found dead, 25 severely neglected in Ashland County home; Rescued dogs in care of Humane Society of Ashland County
ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story from the "Clear the Shelters" initiative featured on 3News. The Humane Society of Ashland County announced the rescue of 25 adult beagle mixes from deplorable living conditions in a home in North Ashland County. SUBSCRIBE:...
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of August 8
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of August 8. Erie County. SR 2, from Berlin Road to SR 4, will have shoulder closures for bridge...
richlandsource.com
Survivor of Golden Gate Bridge suicide attempt to speak at The Ren on Sept. 24
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Mental Health & Recovery Services Board will have its annual dinner celebration at the Renaissance Theater on Sept. 24. There will be an introduction and welcome of Kevin Hines. Hines survived an attempted suicide when he jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge. Support Our Journalism.
WTOL-TV
Puerto Rican festival shines in Cleveland; Car crashes into crowd as festival ends
CLEVELAND — The Clark Fulton Neighborhood played host to a special festival celebrating Puerto Rican pride on Sunday. 11:20 UPDATE: A U-Haul truck crashed on Seymour and Fulton and hit approximately two or three women after the festival was over. There are no updates as of now on their condition but according to witnesses on the scene the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. 3News will keep this story updated as more information is released.
wtuz.com
Dover Comes to Agreement with Workers’ Union
Nick McWilliams reporting – The city of Dover struck a deal last week with a union representing a large portion of their workforce. The deal was announced by Interim Mayor Shane Gunnoe, between the city and the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Local 2550. Pay is...
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Thousands 'escape' Ohio State Reformatory for 8th annual Shawshank Hustle
Thousands of runners and walkers participated Saturday morning in the 8th annual Shawshank Hustle, a 4.6-mile event that begins and ends at the historic Ohio State Reformatory on the north side of Mansfield. Photos in this gallery include festivities before the race began at 8 a.m., the start and then runners and walkers moving through the downtown.
