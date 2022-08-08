New Fort Myers amphitheater announces free concert series: Lorrie Morgan, The FIXX, more

Fort Myers’ new Caloosa Sound Amphitheater just announced some big shows for its first-ever concert series.

And they’re all free.

The Rockin’ the River Concert Series opens Sept. 13 with classic rockers The FIXX, whose ‘80s hits include “Saved By Zero,” “Secret Separation” and "One Thing Leads To Another.”

They'll be followed by pop/rock band Pablo Cruise (Oct. 30); country-music star Lorrie Morgan (Nov. 21); and swing revivalists Big Bad Voodoo Daddy (Dec. 15).

These will be the first major concerts at the new amphitheater, which opened in April across from Luminary Hotel & Co. in downtown Fort Myers.

“We’re excited to officially kick off the concert calendar at Caloosa Sound Amphitheater,” said Bob Megazzini, general manager of Luminary Hotel, in a news release Thursday. “We felt a free concert series was the best way to introduce Fort Myers and its neighbors to this wonderful new live events venue.”

The amphitheater is owned by the City of Fort Myers, but the hotel manages it and books its events. The Centennial Park venue features a 107-foot-wide stage and can seat about 4,000 people.

All shows start at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Tickets are free, but they must be claimed in advance online. A limited number of VIP tickets and “super VIP” tickets will be sold for $35 and $50, respectively. VIP tickets include a reserved seat directly in front of the stage (within the first five rows), one drink and access to VIP restrooms. The super VIP tickets include all that and a meet-and-greet with the musical artist.

For tickets and more information, visit CaloosaSoundAmp.com.

