Coshocton County, OH

Public Records: Coshocton County Real Estate Transfers

By Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 2 days ago
489 Judy Murray to John and Darcy M. Bussard, Parcels: 014-00000326/327-00, Jefferson Township, $135,000

490 Nicolo Jessica A. Fioritto to Tyren Walker, 906 Cassingham Ave., Coshocton, $92,000

491 Richard Fry to Brent and Mindy C. Karr, Parcels: 010-00000316/099-00, County Road 266, Coshocton, $55,000

492 Justin Devaney (Rome) and Kimberly Davidson, to Gerald Haines and Madison Moran, 18380 County Road 7, Coshocton, $143,500

493 Amy Kiss to Brent Hains, 224 South Lawn Ave., Coshocton, $3,000

July 1

494 Brian Jackson to First National Bank of America, 253 West Main St., Warsaw, $41,394.37

495 Timothy Unger to Drexel Jr. and Catherine Scott, 735 Ridgewood Drive, Coshocton, $250,000

496 Amanda Lapp to Collier Snow, 137 N. 15th St., Coshocton, $92,000

497 SK OH Holdings LLC to Saxon Holdings LLC, 413 S. Seventh St., Coshocton, $105,000

498 CHINO Bean LLC to Blake Hamilton, 1109 Chestnut St., Coshocton, $44,500

499 ZAR LLC to Lafferty Rentals LLC, 1317 Cemetery Drive, Coshocton, $10,000

July 5

500 Jonathan and Anthony Atwood to Dustin Anderson, 34811 Township Road 234, Coshocton, $145,000

July 6

501 Iris Egler to Vernon Troyer and Elie Raber, 1324 Pleasant Valley Drive, Coshocton, $49,100

502 Leroy Yoder to Brad and Christy Gaskins, 28467 Township Road 182, Fresno, $82,000

503 Parke Property of Coshocton Ltd. to Shri Shakti LLC, 275 S. Whitewoman St., Coshocton, $275,000

504 Sue Williams and Patty Payne to Simon and Jordan Wagner, 1878 Enslee Road, Coshocton, $292,800

July 7

505 John and Betty Miller to Timothy and Katie Miller, 17033-17088 Township Road 118, Kimbolton, $215,000

506 M&B Assets LLC, Marvin and Benjamin Miller, to Nicholas Weiner, 817 Chestnut St., Coshocton, $99,900

July 8

507 Rick and Pamela JSaxton to Adams Investment Company LLC, Benjamin T. Adams, Member, 611 Pine St., Coshocton, $45,000

July 11

508 Spring Mountain Chapel Association to Scott and Jennifer Collins, 38078 County Road 33, Warsaw, $27,500

509 Bachman Family Preservation Trust-Christina Bible to Samantha Gummere, 716 S. Sixth St., Coshocton, $32,500

510 Diana Swigert to Steven and Nancy L. Lonsinger, Parcel: 003-00000205-02, Bedford Township, $11,930

511 Mary Pope to Sally Yoder, 3170 Township Road 484, Coshocton, $60,000

512 DAKK LLC to Richard West, 46627 County Road 495, Coshocton, $165,000

513 Nicholas and Jamie E. Hahn to Kevin Borman and Lacey Hahn, 24616 Township Road 192, Keene Township, $1,540

Property Transfers Exempt from Conveyance Fees

June 30

E357 Terry Binning to Shawn Binning, 52332 County Road 425, Fresno

July 1

E358 Sean and Donna Burkart to Donna Burkart, 26934 Township Road 180, Fresno

E359 Sharon Wright to Michelle White, Parcels: 043-00000988/825-00, Coshocton

E360 Sharon Wright to Cynthia Rodehaver, 647 Wilson Ave., Coshocton

E361 George Smith to Kayla Gray, 35611 Township Road 72, Frazeysburg

E362 Roger Shalosky to Patricia Shalosky, 101 E. Jacobsport Drive, Plainfield

E363 Noah and Mattie Raber to Ervin and Edward Raber, 49330 Township Road 215, Coshocton

July 6

E364 Donald Waltman to Gretchen Waltman, Parcel: 008-00000266-00, 76.960 acres, Township Road 84, Crawford Township

E365 Samuel and Susan E. Guilliams to Patty Payne, 1878 Enslee Road, Coshocton

E366 Samuel and Susan Guilliams to Sue Williams, 1878 Enslee Road, Coshocton

July 7

E367 Harold and Vickie Davis to Harold and Vickie Davis, 46250 County Road 495, Coshocton

E368 Shirley Clark to David and Janice Guilliams, Parcel: 013-00000624-00, Ohio 541, Coshocton

E369 Edwin Powell Jr. to Edwin Powell Jr., 19219 County Road 6, Coshocton

July 8

E370 Paul and Margaret L. Wilden to Patricia Flowers, 57890 County Road 5, Oxford Township

July 11

E371 Estate of Donald Todd to Carole Todd, 1221 Vine St., Coshocton

E372 Estate of Brenda Fields to Ronald Fields, 616 Main St., Warsaw

E373 Estate of Shirley Dishong to Linda Udischas and Donald Dishong Jr., 1005 Adams St., Coshocton

E374 Jack Walker Jr. to Meredith Walker, 1431 Elm St., Coshocton

E375 Trustees of Newcastle Township to Yvonne, Sheree and Shyanne Rahn, Parcel: 027-06201047-01, New Survey, .1515 acre, Newcastle Township

E376 Sean and Christine Nicely to Sean and Christine Nicely, 46700 County Road 405, Coshocton

E377 Worth and Dorothy Harman to The Harman Family Revocable Trust, Parcels: 004-00000147/144/143/141/142-00, 013-00000305/304-00, Bethlehem and Jackson Townships

NBC4 Columbus

Missing Ohio teen may be in Licking County, sheriff says

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen more than three weeks ago. Onisty Deal was last seen leaving a foster home in the Amanda, Ohio, area on July 20. Onisty is approximately five feet, five inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She had […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Mount Vernon City Council considers Martinsburg Road annexation request

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon City Council gave a first reading Monday night to a petition to annex 0.562 acres on Martinsburg Road into the city. Attorney Zachary DeMarco of Critchfield, Critchfield & Johnston petitioned the Knox County commissioners on June 21 on behalf of Philip and Renee Greene, who own the house at 8712 Martinsburg Road. The Greenes are requesting an Expedited Type 2 Petition.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
ycitynews.com

DeVillers brought in to investigate Tri-Valley

The former U.S. Federal Prosecutor for the Southern District of Ohio, Dave DeVillers, and an associate at his firm Barnes & Thornburg were tasked with investigating employees at Tri-Valley Local Schools, an investigation by Y-City News has discovered. In a deviation from typical practice, Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch selected...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Win Muskingum County Fair Tickets HERE

The 176th Muskingum County Blue Ribbon Fair runs August 14-20 in Zanesville. Here’s your chance to win tickets to the fair. Complete the form below to sign-up. Winners will receive tickets in the mail. Contest ends Thursday, August 11 at midnight and winners will be drawn Friday, August 12. One entry per person. Duplicate entries will be disqualified.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Grand Champion steer sold for record-smashing $225K at Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Fair wrapped up Sunday in its traditional way: the sale of champions for this year’s top junior livestock exhibitors. The auction sold the animals of 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) exhibitors who were crowned the grand and reserve champions for market beef, barrow, lamb, chickens, goats, […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Search underway for missing hiker

HOCKING COUNTY. Ohio— Search and rescue teams, from multiple jurisdictions, joined in the hunt for a missing hiker. The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office has asked surrounding agencies for additional assistance in locating the individual. Shortly before 1:30 a.m, search teams from Ross County, including canine and drones, where...
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
10TV

Man shot at east Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is injured after being shot in east Columbus late Sunday night. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. at a Speedway gas station located on the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue, according to Columbus police. When officers arrived at the scene, a 36-year-old man...
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Fatal Crash on State Route 13

MANSFIELD—The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash that occurred on State Route 13 between Free Road and Noble Road at around 6:19 AM in the Township of Blooming grove in Richland County. The crash occurred when a northbound 1997 tan Buick LeSabre drove left...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Fatal Accident in Muskingum Twp.

One person was killed in a single vehicle accident Sunday morning in Muskingum County. The State Highway Patrol said that John Scott Wills a passenger in the vehicle died as a result of his injuries. Another passenger Megan Marie Wills of Nashport suffered minor injuries. The accident took place around...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Galion man among those killed in Ashland accident

JACKSON TWP—Two people died, and a third was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on state Route 302 just west of state Route 89 in Ashland County that closed Route 302 for about three hours, according to a news release from the State Highway Patrol. Two occupants...
GALION, OH
WHIZ

MCJFS Meets With County Commissioners

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Job and Family Services executive director met with the County Commissioners Office today to update them on their work. They discussed things happening within MCJFS and factors affecting their work, as well as numbers relating to caseloads, food assistance, Medicaid cash assistance, and Child Support.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Zanesville City Council Approves Multiple Ordinances for Second and Third Readings

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Zanesville City Council met in regular session Monday night and approved many ordinances for first readings and third and final readings that will be approved at Council’s next meeting. Also, council would like to remind anyone heading to the fair next week, to not park on the grass islands on Pershing Road. There will be free parking available at the fair.
ZANESVILLE, OH
