Detroit Lions on 'Hard Knocks' 2022: TV, time info for Dan Campbell's HBO debut

By Tyler J. Davis, Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago

It's the moment Detroit Lions fans have been waiting for since hearing Dan Campbell speak for the first time as the team's head coach.

No, the Lions didn't clinch a playoff spot. Let's call it the preseason moment fans have been waiting for — the 2022 season of the HBO series "Hard Knocks" features Campbell and Co. beginning at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

"Hard Knocks" has documented the preseason workouts of one NFL team since 2001. The Lions went 3-13-1 in Campbell’s first season at the helm.

JEFF SEIDEL: After 'Hard Knocks,' Lions expectations are going to soar even higher

NICE ADDITION: Lions WR DJ Chark looks like wise free agent investment already

FROM FORD FIELD: Dan Campbell tells fans 'the hyenas better get out of the way'

Besides the inside look at Detroit's summer camp and team activities, there's been mentions of hyenas and a team praying mantis from the always-quotable Campbell as well as a ballyhooed performance of Michael Jackson's hit song "Billie Jean" by Aidan Hutchinson , an area native who starred for Michigan football before becoming the Lions’ top 2022 draft pick.

It all begins at 10 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max. Check back at freep.com for more on the season debut.

The Lions play the first of three preseason games Friday vs. Atlanta at Ford Field; they also play Aug. 20 at Indianapolis and Aug. 28 at Pittsburgh. They host the Philadelphia Eagles in the regular season opener Sept. 11 .

How to watch Detroit Lions on HBO's Hard Knocks

What: Lions camp featured on "Hard Knocks."

When: 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Allen Park.

TV: HBO, HBO Max streaming service.

BETRAYED: Tyrell Crosby says Detroit Lions betrayed him in harrowing ordeal

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions on 'Hard Knocks' 2022: TV, time info for Dan Campbell's HBO debut

