Youth Leadership tackles yard cleanup for service project

The Coshocton Tribune
 2 days ago
COSHOCTON — The Coshocton County Youth Leadership class recently held its opening retreat at Salt Fork Lodge and Conference Center in Cambridge.

Usually, a service project is completed at the lodge, but this wasn't possible due to weather. Chaperone Geno Swigert reached out to Amy Hasseman of the Coshocton Rotary Club and an alternative project in Coshocton was done instead. It involved extensive yard work for elderly community members.

The 15 youth were tasked with selecting youth supervisors for the project. Selected were Georgia Haines and Isabelle Lauvray. Also helping with work were Swigert and his wife Tiffany, Hasseman and her daughter Jade, Jim and Betsy Brown of the Rotary Club and Walt Bergeron.

Tasks included clearing away overgrown weeds, shrubs and brush and clearing small trees to make the yard accessible while creating a friendly, inviting space to sit and enjoy the flowers and birds that frequent the yard.

Hasseman had learned of the need from Property Code Investigator Jeff Corder, who had the overgrown yard reported to him by concerned neighbors. The homeowner was said to appreciative of efforts.

It was a team effort to cut and pull weeds and overgrown vegetation, dump it into one of two waiting trucks as well as dispose of trash and other non-yard waste in another truck for disposal. Load after load the brush and vegetation was hauled away, exposing a lovely patio and grape arbor.

Members of the current youth leadership class are Piper Andrews, Lydia Black, Brook Conklin, Maddie Graham, Georgia Haines, Emily Johnson, Raina Kesterson, Mattie Kiser, Isabelle Lauvray, Addison Rice, Hollee Sheneman, Caily Shriver, Alaina Swiney, Madi Wilkin and Aliah Williamson.

Coshocton County Youth Leadership is a nine-month leadership development program for Coshocton County juniors. Contact Betsy Gosnell for more information at 740-622-0010 or lead@coshoctonfoundation.org.

The Coshocton Tribune

