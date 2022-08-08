ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Novant tried to buy Mission Health in 2019; knocking on Buncombe’s door again

By Andrew Jones, Asheville Citizen Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 2 days ago

ASHEVILLE - Novant Health tried to purchase Mission Hospital in 2019, and though it ultimately lost out to HCA Healthcare and an ensuing $1.5 billion, the Winston-Salem based health care system is knocking on Buncombe County’s door again.

This time the company wants to build 67 new acute care beds, a bid process called “certificate of need” or CON in which it is competing with for-profit HCA/Mission and nonprofit AdventHealth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zREkS_0h8nIo3G00

Previous coverage of the 67-bed hospital 'CON:'

Novant wants to open a facility at 200 Technology Drive in South Asheville, and plans to inject $328.7 million into the project. Of the three hospitals that applied, Novant’s slated opening date is the latest: early 2027.

AdventHealth’s CON proposes opening in 2025 and Mission in 2026.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12v1uh_0h8nIo3G00

“We’re not new to Western North Carolina,” said Patrick Easterling, senior vice president of Novant Health consumer operations, speaking to the Citizen Times Aug. 3. The company has been seeing patients with hospital partnerships and MRI services in Asheville.

Novant was in Buncombe in 2018, too, Easterling said, attempting to buy Mission.

“We feel like we made a very attractive offer to come to the community,” he said, would not disclose the amount.

That potential deal was emphasized by former Mission Health Chief Financial Officer and current Novant independent contractor Charles Ayscue. His was one of thousands of letters of support garnered by the three competing hospital systems during a monthlong public comment period, which ended Aug. 1.

Related: Will AG Stein, Treasurer Folwell get involved in new HCA lawsuits? Here’s what they said.

Embedded in Ayscue's endorsement of Novant to receive approval for its CON Ayscue noted he’d seen Novant “proposals from 2017 and 2018 to acquire Mission Health.

“These presentations clearly state that Novant Health would match any financial offer proposed by HCA.”

After the for-profit HCA bought the nonprofit Mission, many — including Ayscue — felt as though they were left in the dark about the deal, including community members and elected officials.

Buncombe Board of Commissioners Chair Brownie Newman and Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer in an April roundtable with Attorney General Josh Stein indicated communication between the hospital board, HCA, and other deal planners wasn’t sufficient.

New Hospital: Buncombe commission to show support for new 67-bed hospital, but not one owned by HCA

In the new bid to grow its North Carolina hospital service footprint westward, Novant is taking a community-centered tack, Easterling said.

He estimated Novant executives have had 12 meetings with community members, local politicians, and business owners since they decided to pursue the CON roughly four months ago. They did those even before submitting the CON June 15.

“We’re a pretty large organization, with 35,000 team members,” Easterling said. “We can talk about how big we are and numbers, but when we do get opportunities to grow and when people reach out to us, it’s very important that there’s a cultural fit between our organization and the community.”

Novant has said no to some growth opportunities, he noted, adding that if the hospital system is to grow, “the community has to invite us in.”

Novant in its original CON presented several letters of support for its 67-bed buildout proposal in Buncombe, many from local physicians.

Related: Mission Health is growing in Western NC. Here are 5 big projects it has in next 2 years

Novant’s proposed hospital would have a number of elements, including:

  • 67 acute care beds, including 53 medical-surgical, eight ICU, six labor, delivery, recovery, and postpartum.
  • Eight observation beds.
  • For surgery services, one operating room in partnership with Surgery Partners, three procedure rooms, one C-section operating room, and one gastrointestinal endoscopy suite.
  • For radiology services, mobile MRI, CT, ultrasound, X-ray, and nuclear medicine.
  • An emergency department with 35 bays.

Novant also says it is bringing a unique physician partnership model.

“For us, it’s the special ingredient in the special sauce,” Easterling said. “At Novant Health physicians serve in key physician leadership roles alongside administrative leaders. I really challenge other organizations as to whether or not they really empower physicians to have a direct voice in health care.”

That model allows the system to be more patient-focused, he added.

“We’re not bringing physicians with us,” he noted, when asked how Novant planned to staff its proposed facility. “We’re going to work with local physicians and we’re going to ask them to help.”

Lawsuit: Asheville, Buncombe file lawsuit against HCA/Mission Health, which vows to fight back

He insisted Novant won’t “sit in some office” at a distance making decisions and said the system would interact with community members and health care providers to find needs and gaps in service.

Asked how Novant would work to coexist with Mission Health and other providers in the area if it won the CON, Easterling said, “We’ve had no problem in … those situations.”

Novant Health has 687 locations spread mostly throughout North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, according to its website.

Its 2021 operating revenue was $7.1 billion with profits totaling approximately $812 million, according to its latest financial report.

The most recently available 990 tax forms show its president and CEO Carl Armato in 2019 made more than $4 million in reportable compensation.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services' Division of Health Service Regulation will host a public hearing on the CONs at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 12 at Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College Asheville Campus, 19 Tech Drive, in the Ferguson Building's Ferguson Auditorium.

Hospital executives from each health system will be in attendance. Novant has not yet decided which of its top brass will appear, according to spokesperson Ashton Miller.

Andrew Jones is Buncombe County government and health care reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at @arjonesreports on Facebook and Twitter, 828-226-6203 or arjones@citizentimes.com. Please help support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Novant tried to buy Mission Health in 2019; knocking on Buncombe’s door again

Comments / 2

Related
bpr.org

Who should operate a new hospital in Buncombe County? The public weighs in this week.

State health officials will be in Asheville this week to get the public’s input on who should operate an acute care hospital that will be built in Buncombe County. The N.C. 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan, released earlier this year by the NC Department of Health and Human Services (Division of Health Service Regulation) determined Buncombe, Graham, Madison and Yancey counties will have a projected need of 67 additional acute care beds by 2024.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
bpr.org

Novant offer for Mission matched HCA bid, former top exec says

The Mission Health system could have been purchased by another nonprofit hospital chain in a deal that would have been at least as good if not better than the $1.5 billion sale that the hospital system’s board ultimately approved to HCA Healthcare in 2018, a former top Mission executive now says.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Downtown dodged a mall, but substation now looms

Our late father, landscape architect John Lantzius, was well-known for his determined efforts in his hometown of Asheville, starting in the 1970s, to preserve and renew Lexington Avenue. As longtime and frequent visitors to Asheville — since the 1950s, in fact — we share the passion he had to create a home for local, independent businesses, and a pleasant place for people to live, visit and enjoy.
ASHEVILLE, NC
bookriot.com

South Carolina Senator Demands Book Removal; Threatens Public Library Jobs and Funding

“I’m not trying to ban any books. I’m trying to stop an indoctrination campaign against kids. Any person in this county that has children knows full well what I’m talking about,” said South Carolina Senator Josh Kimball in a press conference held yesterday across the street from Spartanburg County Public Library’s main branch. The senator is demanding libraries remove books he deems inappropriate from their collection or face a loss of funding.
SPARTANBURG, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Asheville, NC
Business
City
Asheville, NC
County
Buncombe County, NC
State
Georgia State
Buncombe County, NC
Business
State
South Carolina State
wraltechwire.com

Gerresheimer set to expand manufacturing, jobs in Morganton, backed by $66M in federal funds

MORGANTON – The German manufacturer Gerresheimer AG, will expand in Morganton, North Carolina, backed in part by a funding partnership formed with the U.S. government. Gerresheimer AG has an existing facility in Morganton manufacturers drug delivery systems for pharmaceutical, biotech, and cosmetics companies, according to a statement released by the company.
MORGANTON, NC
my40.tv

Haywood County Schools superintendent announces retirement

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C (WLOS) — The search is on for a new superintendent at Haywood County Schools. On Monday, Aug. 9, Dr. Bill Nolte announced his retirement in meetings with principals and Central Office staff. His retirement is effective November 1, 2022. The Board of Education will immediately begin...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Brevard churches join forces for panel on gun safety, mental health

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Two local churches in western North Carolina are joining forces to discuss gun safety and mental health. Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd and Saint Philip's Episcopal Church, both located in Brevard, presented a panel on Sunday, Aug. 7 that featured local police officers, mental health professionals and faith leaders -- in an effort to educate families on gun violence and safety.
BREVARD, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Stein
asheville.com

City Seeking Public Input on Homelessness in Asheville

Homelessness has increased in Asheville since the Covid-19 pandemic, with recent numbers showing a 21% increase in unsheltered people in our community. The City of Asheville, Buncombe County and the Dogwood Health Trust partnered to bring in a consultant from the National Alliance to End Homelessness. The project has two...
ASHEVILLE, NC
townandtourist.com

10 Best Waterfalls Near Brevard, North Carolina (To See & Explore)

Brevard, North Carolina is visited for its beautiful state parks of forests and hiking trails. Home to more than 250 waterfalls throughout the area it has become known as the Land of the Waterfalls attracting people from all over. Whitewater Falls is the place to go if you want to...
BREVARD, NC
my40.tv

Body of missing Asheville man found, family says in social media post

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The body of a 20-year-old man who was reported missing from Asheville more than a month ago has been found, according to relatives. A statement posted on behalf of his parents to a Facebook group titled "Help us find 20 year old Gabriel Focaracci," said the young man's body was found about 1 p.m. Monday.
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Community Health Systems#Health Service#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Mission Health#Asheville Novant Health#Mission Hospital#Hca Healthcare#Hca Mission#Adventhealth
Mountain Xpress

Around Town: Historic Asheville inn invites writers to interpret history

If walls could talk, The Gray Rock Inn in downtown Asheville would likely have some stories to tell. Constructed in 1911, the property has stood firm through several historic periods, including World War I, the Roaring ’20s, the Great Depression, World War II and urban renewal, which decimated many of Asheville’s Black neighborhoods.
ASHEVILLE, NC
The Post and Courier

$12.7M judgment issued against Anderson electrical company in failed merger

GREENVILLE — A merger gone bad resulted in a $12.7 million judgment against an Anderson-based company and its owners, one of the largest commercial judgments in South Carolina this year. Following a seven-day jury trial in a case that stretched back four years, Patriot Industrial, a Delaware limited liability...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate Starbucks employees hold press conference

Master Trooper Mitch Ridgeway with Highway Patrol wants to remind drivers of safety precautions as school is back in session. One week before school starts and district leaders are still looking for bus drivers. What this means for pick-up times. Morgan Square to stay closed to cars. Updated: 2 hours...
SPARTANBURG, SC
my40.tv

CarMax slated to open on Brevard Road in February 2023

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Construction is moving forward on Asheville's first CarMax. The used car dealership is coming to the site of the former Toys R Us store on Brevard Road across from Asheville Outlets. CarMax officials said the store is expected to open in February 2023. CarMax operates...
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
americanmilitarynews.com

Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say

Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
KNOXVILLE, TN
brevard.edu

Brevard Mourns the Loss of Dr. Stephen Knott

The Brevard College Tornado Athletics family mourns the devastating loss of Dr. Stephen E. Knott, Ph.D. (1954 – 2022), Brevard College Faculty Athletics Representative, Associate Professor of Health and Physical Education, Coordinator of the Physical Education and Health Curriculum, and Coordinator of the Health and Human Performance graduate program, who passed away on Thursday, August 4.
BREVARD, NC
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

Asheville North Carolina News - citizen-times is the home page of The Citizen Times with in depth local news, sports and entertainment.

 http://citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy