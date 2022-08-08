ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Highland Park looks at gun control measures after Supreme Court ruling

By Suzanne Russell, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 2 days ago
HIGHLAND PARK – The Borough Council last week proposed a measure that would cement strict gun carry laws in public places.

The ordinance introduced on Aug. 1 prohibits anyone from carrying a gun, concealed or otherwise, in public buildings, including borough and school spaces, except by law enforcement on official duty.

The ordinance, introduced with a unanimous vote, is scheduled for a public hearing and final vote at the council's Sept. 6 meeting.

The ordinance comes after the U.S. Supreme Court’s June ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen that essentially deemed the concealed carry restrictions in New York unconstitutional.

Days after the Supreme Court ruling, Gov. Phil Murphy signed seven bills that added a range of new restrictions in New Jersey, from requiring additional training and registration to limiting ammunition and prohibiting .50-caliber rifles.

The high court ruling, however, did indicate states can continue to prohibit guns in some locations like schools and government buildings.

"The Borough Council of Highland Park has heard from many residents who are concerned with the rising level of senseless gun violence in our country," said Council President Phil George.

Gun violence has spiked nationwide in recent months, including mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas; Buffalo, New York; and Highland Park, Illinois, leaving 38 dead.

"We know that public polls consistently show that a sizable majority of U.S. citizens recognize the need for common-sense gun safety measures," George said. "We also know that the U.S. Supreme Court, in overturning New York's open-carry restrictions, which were similar to New Jersey's law, did recognize the right of local governments to restrict gun use in ‘sensitive places’ such as schools, government buildings, legislative assemblies, polling places and courthouses.

"By adopting this ordinance, the Borough Council will make it clear that our public buildings, such as our schools, our library and our community center, should be free from the dangers of unlicensed, poorly trained or troubled gun owners, while accepting our law enforcement officers who are doing their duty."

NorthJersey.com staff contributed to this report.

Ryn Stonehide
2d ago

None of the gun restrictions, whether at city, county, state, or federal, are valid before an honest court until a constitutional convention of the states successfully proposes, approves, and ratifies an amendment repealing or modifying the second. The supremacy clause makes clear that federal laws cannot be contradicted by lower levels of government, and the second amendment states in plain English that the right to possess and carry all manner of force amplification tools cannot be restricted in any way. But, the courts are full of clowns, so I’m concerned the law-abiding freedom-loving people will eventually clash on a larger, more violent scale with the frightened lemming “dominate me daddy” types. Sigh.

Joe
2d ago

No Restrictions, laws or ordinances will stop anyone determined to do harm with a weapon. HP already has strick gun ordinances in place, but didn't stop shooter from committing that heinous crime. People, you're only fooling yourself if you think these laws, ordinances or politicians promises will protect you in any way. They can't

Dragon Slayer
2d ago

If there had been a CCL at the parade perhaps they could have stopped the massacre before so many were shot.

CBS Chicago

Mayor Lightfoot announces plan to switch city facilities to 100% renewable energy by 2025

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot plans to switch the city's municipal buildings to 100% renewable energy in the next few years.The mayor's office announced an agreement with electric utility Constellation to purchase renewable power for all city facilities and operations by 2025, with their initial five-year energy supply agreement starting in January 2023."The 2022 climate action plan deepens our city's longstanding commitment to climate action, and sets a goal of reducing emissions in Chicago by 62% by 2040," Lightfoot said.Beginning in 2025, the city will begin partially powering large facilities such as the airports, Harold Washington Library Center, and Jardine Water Purification Plant with solar power generated from Swift Current Energy solar farms in Sangamon and Morgan counties in downstate Illinois.That solar farm project is expected to create hundreds of jobs, and be one of the largest solar projects in Illinois to date.The city also will purchase renewable energy credits from other sources for its remaining power uses, such as small- and medium-sized buildings and street lights.
CHICAGO, IL
