Highland Park looks at gun control measures after Supreme Court ruling

HIGHLAND PARK – The Borough Council last week proposed a measure that would cement strict gun carry laws in public places.

The ordinance introduced on Aug. 1 prohibits anyone from carrying a gun, concealed or otherwise, in public buildings, including borough and school spaces, except by law enforcement on official duty.

The ordinance, introduced with a unanimous vote, is scheduled for a public hearing and final vote at the council's Sept. 6 meeting.

The ordinance comes after the U.S. Supreme Court’s June ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen that essentially deemed the concealed carry restrictions in New York unconstitutional.

Days after the Supreme Court ruling, Gov. Phil Murphy signed seven bills that added a range of new restrictions in New Jersey, from requiring additional training and registration to limiting ammunition and prohibiting .50-caliber rifles.

The high court ruling, however, did indicate states can continue to prohibit guns in some locations like schools and government buildings.

"The Borough Council of Highland Park has heard from many residents who are concerned with the rising level of senseless gun violence in our country," said Council President Phil George.

Gun violence has spiked nationwide in recent months, including mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas; Buffalo, New York; and Highland Park, Illinois, leaving 38 dead.

"We know that public polls consistently show that a sizable majority of U.S. citizens recognize the need for common-sense gun safety measures," George said. "We also know that the U.S. Supreme Court, in overturning New York's open-carry restrictions, which were similar to New Jersey's law, did recognize the right of local governments to restrict gun use in ‘sensitive places’ such as schools, government buildings, legislative assemblies, polling places and courthouses.

"By adopting this ordinance, the Borough Council will make it clear that our public buildings, such as our schools, our library and our community center, should be free from the dangers of unlicensed, poorly trained or troubled gun owners, while accepting our law enforcement officers who are doing their duty."

