ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Why Somerset County was chosen as one of the top places in Pennsylvania for small businesses

By Dylan Johnson, The Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eqjbp_0h8nIkWM00

A study released this week chose Somerset County as one of the best places in Pennsylvania for small businesses.

The study by SmartAsset looked at small business income, local income taxes and small business returns throughout the state.

Jobs rebound after COVID:Economy adds 528,000 jobs in July as hiring surges despite high inflation. US recovers all jobs lost in COVID.

Somerset County ranked fifth out of the entire state. The top ranking county was Clarion, which had higher small business returns, more income and similar taxes.

Nearby Westmoreland County also ranked near the top at No. 10.

Under new ownership:Who are the new owners of Laurel Highlands Animal Health veterinary clinic?

"Utilizing IRS data, the analysis measured the percentage of residents in each county that depend on small business income," said Alyssa Annunziato of SmartAsset.

"Somerset County ranked as one of the places where small business representation was highest. These rankings are based on one of the key factors in SmartAsset’s overarching study on the ‘Best Places for Small Business Owners.’"

1Clarion24.09%9.82%$9,91245.40

2Montour23.45%9.33%$10,27644.19

3Butler22.70%9.92%$9,91242.78

4Venango22.38%8.74%$9,91242.17

5Somerset22.37%9.06%$9,91242.15

6Susquehanna22.22%5.12%$9,91241.88

7Chester22.08%8.10%$9,35241.61

8Lackawanna22.02%8.97%$9,91241.49

9Lawrence21.47%12.03%$10,55640.46

10

21.33%7.98%$9,91240.19

More small businesses have changed ownership or opened new locations in the last few months in Somerset County.

Stacey and Jeremy Harbaugh recently announced they are the new owners of Laurel Highlands Animal Health near Somerset.

In Hooversville, Down Home Kitchen opened in the former Corden's Tavern last month.

Good eats:Pizza & Family: How friendship helped open Hooversville eatery Down Home Kitchen

Also in Somerset: Alora Therapeutics, Heirloom Pines and Wicked Styles opened earlier this summer.

Economy update

Nationwide, the economy is showing signs of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic as officials estimate all 22 million jobs lost during the pandemic have recovered.

The unemployment rate fell from 3.6% to 3.5%, matching a 50-year low reached just before the health crisis began in early 2020, the Labor Department said. U.S. employers added 528,000 jobs in July.

July's payroll increases were broad-based. Leisure and hospitality, which includes restaurants and bars, the sector hit hardest by COVID-19, led the job gains with 96,000. Professional and business services added 89,000; health care, 70,000; construction, 32,000; manufacturing, 30,000; and retail, 22,000. Federal, state and local governments added 57,000 jobs.

There are signs the job market could soon soften. Last week, initial jobless claims, a gauge of layoffs, rose to the highest level since November based on a four-week moving average. Tech giants such as Oracle, Amazon, Netflix and Robinhood have all announced significant job cuts recently. And job openings fell to a still-strong 10.7 million in June from a near-record 11.3 million the previous month.

Also, payroll growth is expected to downshift now that the U.S. has recouped all 22 million jobs lost in the health crisis.

Editor's note: Paul Davidson, USA Today, contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
Government Technology

Pennsylvania Farmers Band Together for Broadband Expansion

(TNS) — Like many fellow Somerset County farmers, Larry Cogan was thrilled to hear the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act included $65 billion in funds to improve broadband reliability across rural America. Cogan is forced to rely on the only Internet available on his Jenner Township farm — a...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Somerset County, PA
Business
State
Pennsylvania State
Somerset County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Economy, PA
City
Somerset, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Clarion, PA
County
Somerset County, PA
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Will Cut Corporate Tax Rate By 50%

In an effort to attract new businesses to the commonwealth, Pennsylvania plans to reduce its corporate tax rate by half. Currently, Pennsylvania's 9.99% Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) rate is the second highest in the nation. New changes have placed Pennsylvania on a path to 4.99% tax rate, or approximately half its current rate. The CNIT rate reduction will make Pennsylvania the seventh lowest in the nation. Legislators are hopeful this bi-partisan effort will create a healthier, more competitive business environment to attract good-paying jobs into the commonwealth.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Smartasset
WTAJ

Altoona is against the increase in tractor-trailer sizes

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Altoona expressed its full support for the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks, which advocates for highway and public safety. The Coalition Against Bigger Trucks is a national grassroots organization that’s one of the leading voices on the issue of increasing loading truck parameters. Numerous discussions on the state and federal levels talk about increasing […]
ALTOONA, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvanians who qualify for property tax or rent rebate to get one-time bonus

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A bonus will soon be on the way for older and disabled Pennsylvanians who qualify for the state'sproperty tax and rent rebate program. In early September, the bonus rebates will be mailed or sent through direct deposit for those who have already applied and qualified for the rebate program.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Netflix
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Western Pa. counties weigh options with election funding grants

Pennsylvania counties could see substantial financial relief this fall with money newly allocated by state lawmakers to help pay to run elections. State lawmakers last month approved a $45 million program to finance elections in Pennsylvania. Counties have until Aug. 15 to apply for grants that will be based on the number of registered voters.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pipeline company to pay $10 million for environmental crimes in plea deal

Harrisburg, Pa. — A pipeline company responsible for leaking thousands of gallons of drilling fluid that contaminated farm fields, backyards, and streams will pay $10 million to repair waterways along the pipeline's route. The company was also convicted for a pipeline leak and explosion that burned homes, outbuildings, and woods, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Shapiro announced this week that Energy Transfer was convicted of 57 counts of environmental...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Daily American

The Daily American

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Somerset, PA from Daily American Online.

 http://dailyamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy