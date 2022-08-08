ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers, NY

Where others see limitations, amputee golfer Doug Shirakura recognizes possibility

By Mike Dougherty, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 2 days ago

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. – The swing is relatively quiet and strikingly efficient.

Golf balls were arcing skyward in succession last week, eventually disappearing over an imposing tree line on back side of the Golf Performance Center range some 250 yards away.

On the surface, it was an effortless performance.

The physical limitations Doug Shirakura instinctively works around each time he sets up over the ball are easily overlooked when the Somers resident is in launch mode.

Nothing about the swing is awkward or mechanical.

“I think most people watch in disbelief, honestly,” said Roger Knick, a longtime PGA professional who is the owner and founder of Golf Performance Center. “They look at the way he controls the golf ball and quickly stop feeling sorry for him.”

Golf swag: Christian Cavaliere stitching a side hustle into a promising career

New York State Open: Michael Miller rolls to another New York State Open title at Bethpage

Local golf leaderboard: News and results from the Lower Hudson Valley

Envy takes over when the sympathy fades.

Shirakura has been playing it as it lies his entire life. He is currently ranked No. 1 among players with a single below-the-knee impairment by the U.S. Adaptive Golf Alliance . The junior aerospace engineering major at Worcester Polytechnic Institute carries a 1.2 index and finished tied for ninth overall last month at the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open at historic Pinehurst Resort and Country Club.

He possesses an infectious enthusiasm for the game and is highly motivated to improve.

“If I’m being completely honest, playing with my restrictions is not difficult at all,” the 20-year-old said while tuning up for this week's Eastern Regional Amputee Championship at Penn State. “I mean, this is all I’ve ever known. In that sense, I definitely have an advantage over some of the older guys who may have lost their limbs later in life.”

Shirakura was an infant when his right leg was amputated below the knee, the result of amniotic banding syndrome.

“It mostly affects outer extremities,” he said. “My right hand was kind of fused together. My fingers didn’t form well, so I had to have multiple surgeries when I was a baby to reconstruct my hand. My right foot was almost to a point where it was unusable. It was either I keep the foot and kind of take a gamble or amputate it and use the prosthetic.

“That’s what my parents went with, and it’s worked out great.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23IIjA_0h8nIiku00

Aki and Miyuki Shirakura both played golf and introduced their son early on. He also played a number of sports growing up, but none of those competitive outlets sparked his imagination.

Mom halted a blossoming karate career when prosthetics began to break.

So that left golf, and Shirakura was all in by middle school.

“I did the junior camp at Centennial every summer until I got too old,” he said. “I’d get dropped off at like 7 a.m. When you’re young, it doesn’t feel like a long day. You practice in the morning, go out and play nine holes, play games on the putting green with some friends and go out and play again. The next thing you know, it’s starting to get dark and your mom is there.”

Keeping up with peers was never an issue.

“I never felt disadvantaged against the field, I was just trying to go out there and play,” added Shirakura, whose drives typically measure in excess of 270 yards.

Eventually, he graduated to Met PGA Junior Tour and Hurricane Junior Golf Tour events. He was also captain of the golf team at Somers and competed in a number of national adaptive golf tournaments. Results at that point were mixed.

“I wasn’t that good of a golfer – not because of my disabilities,” Shirakura said. “It wasn’t until COVID, that I began to improve. That’s when I started coming here. I realized I was lacking distance, partially because of my disability, I didn’t have the strength on the right side, but also because I was a skinny kid in high school. I knew that if I wanted to be competitive, I needed to gain more distance, I needed to play smarter and I needed to constantly practice what I can control instead of what I can’t control.”

Access to year-round practice at the high-end facility was transformative.

“By and large, we haven’t done a lot as far as instruction or coaching,” Knick said. “It’s really about providing an environment where he’s able to thrive by coming in and working diligently. He’s gone through our assessment to understand where his skills are and where he is physically, and he hasn’t shied away from any challenge.”

Winning adaptive tournaments is not the end game.

Shirakura is aiming to keep up with golfing buddies like Ardsley resident Brent Ito, who played collegiately at Michigan and now has status on PGA Tour Canada.

“In my opinion he is just an extraordinary young man who has faced the challenge of his circumstance with absolute belief that he can overcome anything, so it’s pretty easy to coach that,” Knick added.

His golf idols are people like Carlos Brown and Ken Green.

“Carlos is a teaching pro in Dallas who unfortunately lost his left leg below the knee after an accident,” Shirakura said. “He’s been critical in keeping me on the right track to playing better golf and keeping me on the right track mentally in life. Ken Green was the first really good adaptive golfer that I met and I was like, ‘Holy Cow, he played on the PGA Tour.' ”

They first crossed paths when the Danbury, Connecticut native who lost part of his leg in an RV accident was back in the area playing an event at Richter Park. They reconnected at Pinehurst.

“A lot of people in adaptive golf are my role models,” Shirakura added. "They all have such amazing stories. I’m always telling myself, ‘Those guys have it way worse than you, so get your … together.’ ”

After following Brown on social media, Shirakura reached out to the highly-regarded PGA teaching professional four years ago. They are kindred golf nerds. Brown provided some needed focus and was able to make needed swing adjustments virtually.

The results were almost immediate.

Shirkura deals with the inevitable uneven lies with careful thought and committed execution. And knowing his margin for error is small, everything is well-rehearsed.

"Douglas is somebody I use as an example for my college players," Brown said. "He's a late bloomer. A couple years ago, he was still figuring out what he wanted to do with golf. I told Douglas, 'It has to be function and form over fashion.' You need to figure out how you're supposed to move based on what we're dealt. You can't fit yourself into a mold that doesn't look like you and he's beginning to trust that. ... Because he had so much information from people, he was struggling to put it together and had kind of a Frankenstein-looking swing. He was gifted, but had a lot of pieces that didn't fit who he was.

"And the other thing is he will outwork anybody."

The opportunity to play in the U.S. Adaptive Open was lifechanging.

Shirakura put together rounds of 75, 77 and 79 on Course No. 6 at Pinehurst, which played some 6,500 yards. He finished 15-over for the championship.

"The conditions were fantastic and they made the course play really difficult," he said. "They did it that way because it’s meant to be a U.S. Open. It’s supposed to test all our skills and I think they did a fantastic job of achieving that."

Shirakura walked the first two rounds, noting that his use of a cart would be disrespectful to competitors dealing with more severe mobility issues. He did take a cart in the final round after his mom expressed concern about the relentless heat.

“Going into the event, I had some pretty high expectations, knowing the history of the USGA,” he said. “And when I got there, I was completely blown away. … It was amazing to be out there and be able to reach a lot of people. … My goal, especially in golf, is to inspire people. Having a big stage set by the USGA, was just a huge deal. All of the players were kind of given a platform to share their inspiring stories and how they were able to overcome their situations through golf.”

There are many more elevated greens to climb.

“I have no idea where this is going,” Shirakura said. “For the next three years, I’m going to be trying to get better and see how far I can take my game and see if I can reach my full potential. I’m fortunate enough to have this opportunity to be able to play and practice at a facility like this and I have the time to really put in this game. It would be a waste not to see how far I could get.”

Regardless of result, he's providing inspiration with each swing.

"It's about learning to adapt, literally," added Brown, who was quick to add Shirakura to the Nike Adaptive Team he oversees. "The cool thing is, that's something we do in life. That's all golf is, regardless of difference, you have to adjust to situations that present themselves. We just have to adjust a little bit more."

Mike Dougherty covers golf for The Journal News and lohud.com. He can be reached at mdougher@lohud.com or on Twitter @lohudgolf.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Where others see limitations, amputee golfer Doug Shirakura recognizes possibility

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

West Point cadets end Beast Barracks with march back

WEST POINT – Richard Gash grew up at West Point, the son of an officer who still serves at the United States Military Academy. Monday, he and about 1,200 other first-year cadets marched 12 miles from Camp Frederick after the six-week basic training camp to end what is also known as Beast Barracks.
WEST POINT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Somers, NY
Somers, NY
Sports
City
Bethpage, NY
City
Ardsley, NY
State
Connecticut State
NewsTimes

Avelo Airlines offers $49 flights out of New Haven’s Tweed to these destinations

Avelo Airlines announced it added Wilmington, N.C. as its 14th destination from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport back in June. The announcement came just a month after it unveiled another three destinations from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport in May: Chicago's Midway International Airport, Baltimore-Washington International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Man Drowns In New York Lake

An investigation is underway after a Hudson Valley man drowned while swimming in a local lake. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed troopers responded to reports of a possible drowning in Rockland County. Orange County, New York Man Drowns in Rockland County, New York. On Sunday,...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
multifamilybiz.com

Harbor Group International Completes $306 Million Acquisition of 617-Unit Avalon Green Apartment Community in Elmsford, New York

ELMSFORD, NY - Affiliates of Harbor Group International and Azure Partners announced their joint venture for the $306 million acquisition of Avalon Green, a garden-style multifamily community in Elmsford, New York. HGI plans to implement a $9.2 million capital improvement program across the community to refresh amenities and common areas and modernize select interior units.
ELMSFORD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Ball#Pga Tour Canada#Golf Course#Golf Cart#Golfer#Ridgefield#Pga#Bethpage Local
rcbizjournal.com

Rockland County Openings & Closings

August 8, 2022 – There is much change afoot at Rockland Plaza on Route 59 in Nanuet, including the demise of Petco (where Pets Go!) on the shopping center’s western endcap. Everything must go including the fixtures and inventory, perhaps as part of the redesign plans submitted to the Town of Clarkstown Technical Advisory Committee last year. Rumor has it that a national beauty supply chain will take over several of the inline spaces on the eastern end of the shopping center this fall. Stay tuned.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

Poughkeepsie fence installer implicated in Florida Ponzi scheme

The owner of a Poughkeepsie fencing company who recently filed for bankruptcy protection apparently had a side gig lining up investors for a Florida fraud. Burton W. Wiand, a court-appointed receiver for Oasis International Group, a Longboat Key, Florida company that raised $84 million from nearly a thousand investors in a Ponzi scheme, sued Rocco Garbellano III Aug. 3 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Poughkeepsie. He is asking the court to block Garbellano from discharging a $350,000 court judgment that was levied in the Oasis case.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
greenwichsentinel.com

Catching up with the Fenili Quadruplets – One by One

It was time to check in with the extraordinary Fenili sisters, all having the same birthday, Marea, Aurora, Luna, and Donatella. Six years ago, at age 18, they made history as the first quadruplets to graduate from Greenwich High School. This after only attending their senior year, having come from their native Bologna, Italy, with the need to learn English!
GREENWICH, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Register Citizen

This CT metro area has the third highest rent in the U.S., report shows

Rent in one Connecticut Metro Statistical Area (MSA) has the third-most expensive median monthly rent, according to a new report from real estate tracking company HouseCanary. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area is the only MSA not in California to make the top five. That Connecticut MSA is joined by three in Florida, six in California and the Boston-Cambridge-Newton MSA — the only other Northeast city — as the top 10 metros with the most expensive median monthly rents.
NORWALK, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

LETTER: America’s Crime Wave Has Found Its Way to Greenwich

America’s crime wave is coming to a town near you and, in the last several weeks, it has found its way to Greenwich. Strong-arm robberies, vehicle break-ins, various street crimes and homeless panhandling are becoming commonplace. Crime has become a sign of the times in our cities and it...
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Trumbull industrial building sold for $4.4 million

TRUMBULL — Trumbull Printing has sold its Spring Hill Road facility, but will maintain its presence at the site. The company was represented by Norwalk-based commercial real estate company Avison Young in the sale of the 57,234-square-foot building at 205 Spring Hill Road for $4.4 million. The industrial manufacturing...
TRUMBULL, CT
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy