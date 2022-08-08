ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester settles lawsuit over construction problems with youth detention center

By Jonathan Bandler, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2damVs_0h8nIf6j00

A series of delays, cost overruns and failing grades from state agencies meant Westchester County never got the full intended use of two temporary residences for adolescent offenders at its secure detention facility in Valhalla.

But the Georgia company that installed them is still getting an additional $1.6 million as part of a lawsuit settlement, despite what the county said was subpar construction.

The settlement with Proteus On-Demand Facilities was approved unanimously last month by the Board of Legislators.

"The units as advertised by Proteus were not the units the County received," said Catherine Cioffi, a county spokeswoman. "Mainly these units did not meet basic security requirements, and were not fit to withstand the wear-and-tear of everyday use in a residential facility resulting (in) excessive damage."

And yet Proteus ended up receiving just under $8.1 million of what was an approximately $8.4 million contract reached in August 2018 to help the county meet the requirements of the state Raise the Age legislation that was expected to expand the population at Woodfield Cottage.

As of that October, the county was no longer able to place 16-year-olds charged with felonies at the county jail or alongside other juvenile detainees at Woodfield. The law similarly changed the rules for 17-year-old felony defendants as of October 2019.

Proteus was to take about 13 weeks to install secure temporary housing on either side of Woodfield, a two-story west wing that would accommodate up to 20 boys and a one-story east wing for up to 10 girls. The plan was approved by the state Commission of Correction.

The two wings were to be completed and turned over to the county at the same time. But the contract was amended in March 2019 to allow only the east wing to open because the west wing was not ready.

And it would never be completely ready.

The initial delay was when Proteus cited 27 additional expenses totaling more than $1 million. While the county was reviewing those, according to the lawsuit, work on the west wing halted when Proteus could not pay its contractors.

The contract was further amended that July, with the county agreeing to an extra lease payment of $550,000 to cover 14 of the added expenses. The county insisted the rest were already required in the lease so shouldn’t cost extra but agreed to continue negotiations about how to resolve them.

From March 2019 to March 2021, the smaller east wing for girls was used as intended. But for the next seven months, “to offset pervasive and escalating issues with the west wing,” according to the lawsuit, it instead housed only the “most compliant” male detainees.

The west wing was finally completed in September 2019, but failed inspection by the state correction commission two weeks later.

Over the next two years, the county Department of Probation, which oversees Woodfield, got special approvals from the state for limited use of the west wing.

That included for the March 2021 plan that placed boys in the east wing. Five female adolescent offenders were then housed on the ground floor of the west wing and the top floor was used for COVID quarantine, meaning fewer than the 20 beds were used.

The number of beds was also limited because of mold and water damage caused by faulty installation of the air conditioning units, according to the lawsuit.

On Oct. 25, 2021, one of the girls managed to break the window and get out of the building, but was caught before she could get past Woodfield’s fence. When probation determined that similar breakouts were possible from other rooms, the state revoked its approval for the adolescent offenders to be housed on the ground floor.

Soon, the state Office of Children and Family Services revoked its certification for the use of either building, including for quarantine.

This February, in its formal revocation, the state Commission of Correction assailed “the trailers’ problematic physical-plant structure.” It cited not only the window dislodged in the escape but also: doors that could be kicked in because they were “non-detention grade”; furniture and fixtures that were easily damaged; and metal trim in the room that could be removed and fashioned into sharp weapons.

That determination caused the county to stop lease payments. Westchester then sued Proteus, seeking to end the lease and pay only $80,000 for the additional expenses incurred during the installation. The company was never required to file a formal answer as negotiations on a settlement were ongoing.

A lawyer for Proteus had no immediate comment.

At a July 11 committee meeting before approval of the settlement, legislators learned that the county had made 29 of the 48 monthly payments of $69,000, or about $2 million, leaving $1.3 million unpaid. The county had also made partial lease payments totaling $138,000 for the six months in 2019 when only the east wing was available.

The settlement covers those remaining payments and also absolves the county of having to pay $1.17 million to have Proteus disassemble and remove the units. Both structures will be kept by the county but it had not been determined what they might be used for or what will have to be spent to move them.

The contract had called for either that removal cost or for the county to buy the structures for fair-market value.

"The county happened to be at the vanguard of providing these necessary housing for the older incarcerated youths and the tension between providing a facility that is not penal in the sense that a correctional facility is but at the same time providing sufficient fail-safes against damage proved a very narrow window to operate in," Senior Assistant County Attorney Sean Carey told the legislators.

Legislator Damon Maher last week cited the "vagaries and vicissitudes of litigation" for the need to pay Proteus despite the subpar units that were provided. He suggested the county could have faced counter-claims arising from the damage detainees did to Proteus' buildings.

Including the settlement amount, lease payments, a $2.7 million down payment on the construction and $1.7 million in incidental installation costs, Proteus was paid $8.1 million.

Comments / 0

