Sharon Van Etten returns to Vermont, where she jump-started her music career

By Brent Hallenbeck, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 2 days ago
It’s been almost a decade since Sharon Van Etten played a concert in the Burlington area. She headlined the Higher Ground Showcase Lounge in South Burlington — capacity 330 — in November 2012.

She’ll co-headline a bill Monday, Aug. 15 with fellow singer-songwriters Angel Olsen and Julien Baker on the green at the Shelburne Museum — capacity 3,000. That nearly tenfold increase in crowd size says a lot about the trajectory of Van Etten’s career, as she’s gone from playing small clubs to topping the bill at theaters and large outdoor venues.

It’s a journey with roots in Burlington. The New Jersey native was staying with her sister in Burlington not quite 20 years ago when she started shaping her sound by performing at open-mic nights at Radio Bean on North Winooski Avenue.

As Van Etten described it, her younger sister, Laura, was a straight-A student who attended the University of Vermont while Sharon, the artsy “black sheep” of the family, was struggling to find her place. She’d play the guitar under the covers of her bed while her sister was trying to study.

“She took me in when I wasn’t in a great place in life,” Van Etten said in a recent phone conversation from Nashville. “That’s a testament to my whole family, just open arms and unconditional love.”

Laura pushed her to play for a crowd at Radio Bean. Those moments at the venerable coffeehouse/bar/music venue helped give Van Etten the tools she needed for a career that’s taking her around the world to play her songs.

“My time in Burlington was so special because I was going through a lot of healing,” Van Etten said. “To be able to perform to such an intimate crowd and feel accepted early on when I didn’t even know who I was or what I was doing, I think about that all the time.”

Connecting with Angel Olsen

Van Etten’s sister has since moved to Maine, but her brother, Pete, who also attended UVM, still lives in Vermont and can be found tending bar at American Flatbread Burlington Hearth or Zero Gravity Craft Brewery. Van Etten, who grew up with her family in New Jersey, said her parents often make the trek to New England to visit their children, and took in a concert by indie-rockers The National at the Shelburne Museum the night before Van Etten spoke with the Free Press.

Her relatives remain her biggest fans. “It’s a funny job to have,” Van Etten said, “but I feel so much support from my family, then and now.”

Touring can be a struggle for Van Etten. She avoids being on the road for more than three weeks because she doesn’t want to be away too long from family (she and her partner had a son five years ago) and to preserve her mental health. The triple-bill tour with Olsen and Baker gives Van Etten a sense of togetherness even when she can’t be around family.

Van Etten and Olsen were friends before they collaborated on recordings in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Van Etten said Olsen is fun and easy to hang around with, and she realized she’d be a good touring partner.

“The road becomes your home and you’re touring with your family,” Van Etten said. “If you have one bad apple it can totally wreck a tour. Knowing Angel, I thought it would be a really fun way to have a summer camp together.”

Triple bill with Julien Baker

They discussed turning their double bill into a triple bill, and Van Etten passed Baker’s music along to Olsen. All three share a baroque quality in their songwriting and performing, as Van Etten demonstrates on her new album, the lush but intimate “We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong.” Baker’s raw, emotional acoustic work on her debut album, 2015’s “Sprained Ankle,” evokes “epic,” the album that brought Van Etten to a larger audience in 2010.

“She’s gained a lot more confidence, although she still retains a lot of that nervous energy,” Van Etten said of Baker. “She’s learning how to be her own leader. Watching that unfold has just been pretty inspiring.” Van Etten said the three musicians will play their own sets, but she expects collaborations to develop during the tour.

Though she’s far removed from playing open-mic night at Radio Bean, Van Etten tries to hold onto that essence when she performs. She strives to be in the moment and make eye contact with members of her audience, no matter how large that crowd may be.

“Even though I’m in a very different place than I was with my career, I feel like I’ve had a really grassroots way of playing and touring and meeting people,” Van Etten said. “I feel like I’ve done it in an honest way.”

Her desire not to hit the road for months has limited her touring dates and kept her from playing near Burlington for so many years — “much to the chagrin of my family, for sure,” Van Etten said. “I know there will be a Van Etten contingent there (at the Shelburne Museum show).”

If you go

WHAT: Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen and Julien Baker with Quinn Christopherson

WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15

WHERE: Shelburne Museum

INFORMATION: $55 in advance, $59 day of show. www.highergroundmusic.com

Contact Brent Hallenbeck at bhallenbeck@freepressmedia.com. Follow Brent on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BrentHallenbeck.

