ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Burlington Free Press

Winooski wants more affordable, family-friendly housing. Now they plan to incentivize it.

By Lilly St. Angelo, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13IdCX_0h8nIYsW00

Beyond Winooski's downtown circulator, single-family homes reign supreme. The city's residential districts are zoned to restrict any housing bigger than a duplex, but this week's City Council decision might change that.

City staff, the Planning Commission and City Council have worked on changes to the city's Unified Land Use and Development Regulations since late last year that will offer incentives to build three-or-more-bedroom dwelling units and affordable housing − and ideally a combination of the two. The incentives would allow developers to build housing with up to six units in some residential areas and in some cases, add density.

As the 1.5-square-mile city charts the future of its growth, its leaders must hold the delicate balance of the city's needs for affordable housing that is big enough for families and the need to attract developers. Incentives, said Eric Vorwald, planning and zoning manager, or what he calls "Inclusionary Zoning Lite," are the city's current strategy.

Tenant rights:What Vermont renters need to know

Requirements and incentives

Three-bedroom units are one of the city's top priorities to house more families. To incentivize this, the city's proposed rules say developers can build four or six unit buildings in residential districts if 50% of units have three bedrooms or more. The incentives can be imagined when looking at a zoning map:

  • Four-unit buildings (with at least two three-bedroom units) would be allowed in Residential A and B zoning districts, which fall in north, central and east sections of Winooski.
  • Six-unit buildings (with at least three three-bedroom units) would be allowed in the Residential C zoning district which makes up areas of Winooski closer to downtown and the west side of the city.

These incentives would not make housing any denser, just more affordable for developers to build, Vorwald said. If a six-unit housing development was built, it would have to cover an area equal to three minimum-sized lots or the equivalent of two units per lot.

The city would offer developers the opportunity to add density if 100% of their units are three-bedroom and affordable, which is housing that serves people who make no more than the area median income and cannot cost more than 30% of their gross annual income.

The number of additional units developers would be allowed to build by meeting the requirement would be based on the zoning district of the city.

The changes to the land use code would also include an incentive for developers building affordable, three-bedroom units in the Gateway, Central Business or General Commercial Zoning Districts that would require fewer parking spaces to be built.

Incentives may seem less effective than requiring developers to build affordable housing, but Vorwald said Winooski is hesitant to pass requirements in fear that they would scare developers away.

"We need to be able to grow, but we also need to be very thoughtful in the way we do that," he said.

Contact Urban Change Reporter Lilly St. Angelo at lstangelo@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @lilly_st_ang

Lack of inventory:Is building better than buying in Vermont's tight housing market?

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Styrofoam recycling pilot program underway in Northeast Kingdom

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling in the Northeast Kingdom is evolving. In addition to traditional items, residents in one waste district can now drop off styrofoam, too. Historically, styrofoam has always gone in the trash. But a new machine on trial in Lyndonville could save room in the landfill, and customers a couple of bucks on disposal costs.
LYNDONVILLE, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Development#Inclusionary Zoning#Housing Market#Real Estate#City Council#The Planning Commission
mynbc5.com

This is Our Home: Cabot

CABOT, Vt. — Tucked away in Washington County is Cabot, Vermont, a community of about 1,500 people. In this town, everyone knows Bobby Searles, co-owner of the Cabot Village Store, "Cabot is a great town. There's a lot of people who've lived here for generations, myself included. My father was born and raised here in Cabot."
CABOT, VT
lpgasmagazine.com

Vermont makes strides with first gallons of renewable propane

When Judy Taranovich, owner of Proctor Gas in Proctor, Vermont, learned renewable propane was arriving to a rail terminal just 16 miles from her storage facility, she set up a meeting with the wholesale supplier, Ray Energy, in April. By June, Proctor Gas welcomed Vermont’s first load of renewable propane...
VERMONT STATE
adirondackalmanack.com

ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
sevendaysvt

Zuckerman Wins Democratic Primary for Lieutenant Governor

Former lieutenant governor David Zuckerman is once again the Democrats' choice to run for the state's second-highest office after besting three other lesser-known candidates in Tuesday's primary. Zuckerman, who served as LG from 2016 to 2020 before an unsuccessful run for governor, received 42 percent of the vote with 90...
VERMONT STATE
vermontcatholic.org

Vermont Knights of Columbus

The installation of state officers of the Knights of Columbus took place at the Cathedral of St. Joseph Cathedral Burlington July 31. The Mass was celebrated by Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne with K of C State Chaplain Father Timothy Naples and Council #279 Chaplain Msgr. Peter Routhier. Receiving their state...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Dining on a Dime: Burlington Teens Power Fork in the Road Food Truck

"Ask us what's local," instructed a sign on the brightly painted food truck set up in the Champlain Elementary School parking lot around noon on a recent Thursday. Inside the Fork in the Road truck, a trio of teenagers was capably managing orders for the steady stream of customers pulling in off Pine Street. They juggled golden, herb-speckled fries ($5); kale Caesars ($5) tossed with fresh radishes and crunchy croutons; crispy chicken sandwiches ($10) piled high with vibrant red cabbage slaw; and black bean burgers ($10) garnished with tzatziki yogurt sauce, pesto and pickled onions.
BURLINGTON, VT
vermont.gov

Williston Intersection Project - US 2 and Industrial Avenue

Monday - 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.:. Roadway excavation and removal of the concrete slabs on the west end of the project on US Route 2. Tuesday through Thursday - 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.:. Continue with roadway excavation and backfilling with select materials. Friday - 7:00 p.m. to 6:00...
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maine-based Olympia Sports is going out of business. Olympia Sports first opened in 1975 and once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast. The remaining 35 stores will close by September and liquidation sales are underway. That includes the four Vermont stores in Newport,...
VERMONT STATE
The Burlington Free Press

The Burlington Free Press

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

BurlingtonFreePress.com is the home page of Burlington VT, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://burlingtonfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy