ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Help Us Report on Uranium Mining, Milling and Enrichment

By by Maya Miller and Mark Olalde
ProPublica
ProPublica
 2 days ago

The American uranium industry boomed in the 1950s, pockmarking the West with mines and mills and leaving behind contamination that disproportionately impacted Native American land.

Four decades ago, the industry collapsed, hit by high-profile nuclear accidents, changes in global markets and the advent of new uranium extraction methods.

Now, ProPublica is working to better understand the process and impacts of transferring responsibility for long-term monitoring and maintenance of uranium mills to the federal government. We’re interested in learning about different agencies’ approaches to regulating as these handoffs take place and what it’s like to work at companies involved in these transitions.

Hearing about your experiences will help us focus our coverage and hold the relevant institutions accountable. Please fill out this questionnaire if you have worked with any public agencies, consulting firms, tribes or companies involved in the uranium industry, or have been impacted by uranium because of where you live.

The more people we hear from, the better we’ll be able to report on uranium.

Comments / 0

Related
ProPublica

A Uranium Ghost Town in the Making

Time and again, mining company Homestake and government agencies promised to clean up waste from decades of uranium processing. It didn’t happen. Now they’re trying a new tactic: buying out homeowners to avoid finishing the job.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

After Starting New Mexico Fire, U.S. Asks Victims to Pay

TIERRA MONTE, N.M. (Reuters) - After the U.S. government started the largest wildfire in New Mexico's recorded history in April, it is asking victims to share recovery costs on private land, jeopardizing relief efforts, according to residents and state officials. The blaze was sparked by U.S. Forest Service (USFS) prescribed...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uranium Mining#Mining Companies#Milling#Business Industry#Linus Business#Native American
The Independent

Two million people lack running water in the US. This Navajo Nation team is turning on the taps on tribal land

For 76 years, Lucy Vandever lived without running water. Then one day, she could turn on the taps.“She bought herself a washer and dryer, and loves to water the trees that she’s planted. I’ll see her washing her car outside. Those are some things that I like to see, especially for our elderly people,” Cindy Howe, Ms Vandever’s niece, told The Independent.Ms Vandever had been bottom of a waiting list to have her home hooked up to a water main “for years and years”, her niece said. As a member of the Navajo Nation, the tribal elder’s experience is...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Metal Mining
AOL Corp

Reconciliation package includes $4B for Western drought resilience

The reconciliation package slated for a congressional vote this weekend includes $4 billion in new funding for the drought pummeling the Western U.S. The package, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act, includes the new funding specifically for the Bureau of Reclamation to address the 22-year drought, the worst to hit the region since the year 800, according to a statement from Sens. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Mark Kelly (D-Az.).
ARIZONA STATE
Grist

Interior Department backtracks on public comment period for Willow Project

For more than three weeks, the Alaska Native Village of Nuiqsut, Congressional Democrats, and conservation groups have been urging the Department of the Interior to extend the public comment period on a draft environmental impact statement for one of the largest proposed onshore oil and gas development projects in the United States. If approved, the ConocoPhillips venture, known as the Willow Project, would allow for construction of up to 250 wells, a network of gravel roads and pipelines, and a new central processing facility in the government-managed National Petroleum Reserve, about 35 miles west of Nuiqsut.
NUIQSUT, AK
ProPublica

ProPublica

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ProPublica is an independent, nonprofit newsroom that produces investigative journalism with moral force.

 http://www.propublica.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy