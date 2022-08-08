ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flackbroadcasting.com

Traditional auction returns for 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days

BOONVILLE- Rain or shine, the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days returns to Boonville this August 19-21 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds. Arriving with the field days this year will be the traditional Woodsmen's Auction, aimed for the morning of Friday, August 19 - with previews available Thursday, August 18 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the morning of from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m.
BOONVILLE, NY
mylittlefalls.com

New for Fall Little Falls Youth & Family Center Gentle, Meditative Yoga

The Little Falls Youth & Family Center will be offering Gentle, Meditative Yoga Tuesday’s 8:30 am – 9:30 am beginning August 9, 2022. Gentle, Meditative Yoga rejuvenates the mind and body and helps restore balance in the body. In this form of yoga, positions are less intense and have a stronger emphasis on mediation and breathing, are slow-paced low impact, and are appropriate for all ages and fitness levels. Come join us and feel the difference.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
mylittlefalls.com

A successful weekend for ‘Into the Woods’

The Mohawk Valley Center for the Arts had a successful weekend with the musical ‘Into the Woods’ which was presented Friday and Saturday night. Into the Woods is a story that follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.
MOHAWK, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Our Own “Celebration”

Photo by Dave Warner – Sterzinar Park in Canal Place, Little Falls. For decades the City of Little Falls has been home to a unique piece that is considered a major work of art. You’ve certainly driven or walked by it. You may have sat on a bench in...
LITTLE FALLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Falls, NY
Little Falls, NY
Lifestyle
mylittlefalls.com

Senior Meals 08/11/2022 – 08/17/2022

To reserve a meal, call the Herkimer County Office for the Aging at least one business day in advance, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 315-867-1204 or 315-867-1634. If you are not home for meals, call 315-867-1204 at least a day in advance. All sites are...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Another Little Falls Football Parent’s Booster Club golf tournament in the books

Once again, turnout was fantastic for the 6th annual Little Falls Football Parent’s Booster Club golf tournament held at the municipal golf course. Coach Bryan Shepardson stated, “So many people in the community come out and help support the program. This is a great event, and it just shows how fantastic a community it is that we have for people to come up and always support us. A lot of people put some hard work into this, and it’s just become a great event over the years.”
LITTLE FALLS, NY
mylittlefalls.com

William Lassell 1937 – 2022

Mr. William P. Lassell, 84, of Seebers Lane, Canajoharie, NY, passed away on August 7th, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Amsterdam, NY. He was born in Herkimer, NY, on October 1, 1937, the son of Merton and Elizabeth Wren Lassell, both who predeceased him. Mr. Lassell had a career...
CANAJOHARIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Fiction Books#Book Sale#Paperback Books#Volunteers#Community Room#Little Falls High School#The Mounties Football
Big Frog 104

Camden Native is Latest Central New Yorker to Try Their Luck On Jeopardy

A woman originally from Camden recently had a 2-day run on the long-running game show Jeopardy. Baker, who graduated Camden High School in 1998 as the valedictorian of her class, said she's watched Jeopardy with her family for as long as she can remember. She began taking the online test in 2012 and did so every year before finally being invited to an in-person Jeopardy audition.
CAMDEN, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Herkimer College to hold New Student Registration Day

Herkimer, NY— Herkimer College will hold a New Student Registration Day on Friday, August 19th. Admissions and academic advisors will be available to advise accepted students and provide them with a class schedule for the fall semester. Representatives from Financial Aid, Student Accounts, and Residence Life will also be on hand.
HERKIMER, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Margaret A. “Peg” Hodge 1930 – 2022

Margaret A. “Peg” Hodge, age 92, formerly of 131 Bidleman Rd, Town of Manheim, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Alpine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Little Falls, New York. She was born on March 14, 1930, in Little Falls, the daughter of the late Albert Dupont...
LITTLE FALLS, NY
watervilletimes.com

Sauquoit Woman Returns To Peace Corps

Sauquoit resident Jacquelyn Scibior is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020. The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. “From...
PARIS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
mylittlefalls.com

Delisa Renea Anderson 1966 – 2022

Delisa Renea Anderson, age 56, of Rockton Plaza Apts., Little Falls passed away on Thursday, August 4th, 2022, at the St. Luke’s Campus of the MVHS, New Hartford. Delisa was born in Little Falls on November 20, 1965, the daughter of the late Laverne and Leon Seymour. She was the oldest of five children. Delisa graduated high school in Michigan City, Indiana. She moved back to New York to be closer to her family. She was at one time united in marriage with Erik Carlsen. She was married to David S. Anderson, who passed away on June 8, 2019, and the couple resided in Herkimer. Delisa was employed with the Little Falls YMCA as a cleaner. In her spare time, Delisa enjoyed doing puzzles, shopping, and spending time with her sister, Catherine.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
WKTV

Back 2 Work job orders: Aug. 8 - 12, 2022

Job Title: Production Supervisor City: New Hartford, NY. Full time for a manufacturer of metal alloys. Duties: Plan and organize shift operations and lead union personnel. Maintain safe working conditions and economical operations. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and three years of supervisory experience. Must be computer literate and capable of navigating in Oracle, Lotus Notes and Microsoft Excel and Word.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Strong Thunderstorm moving into area

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service is advising that a strong thunderstorm is moving into the Central New York area and could impact east Oneida County through 1:15 PM Monday. At 12:32 PM, Monday, a strong thunderstorm was located near Westmoreland moving east at 35 MPH. Winds...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Woman Hospitalized After Falling Asleep With Lit Cigarette in Hand

Put out your smokes before you snooze. A New York state woman who was reportedly smoking in bed suffered injuries after falling asleep with the lit cigarette still in hand. The resulting fire lead to two floors being evacuated in the apartment building where she lived, though no one else was hurt and the fire was contained. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
cnyhomepage.com

New traffic pattern on Route 8 Bridge starting August 10th

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Regional Office of the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) has announced that a new traffic pattern will begin on the Route 8 bridge over 5/12 in Utica and New Hartford starting Wednesday, August 10th. While traveling east on Route 840 to...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Poland FD responds to blaze in Cold Brook

COLD BROOK, N.Y. - Crews were called to the scene of a fully-involved structure fire in Cold Brook late Saturday evening. It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Rose Valley Road and Main Street. Fire officials say a possible lightning storm on Route 8 caused the fire. Multiple...
COLD BROOK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy