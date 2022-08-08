Read full article on original website
Traditional auction returns for 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days
BOONVILLE- Rain or shine, the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days returns to Boonville this August 19-21 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds. Arriving with the field days this year will be the traditional Woodsmen's Auction, aimed for the morning of Friday, August 19 - with previews available Thursday, August 18 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the morning of from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m.
New for Fall Little Falls Youth & Family Center Gentle, Meditative Yoga
The Little Falls Youth & Family Center will be offering Gentle, Meditative Yoga Tuesday’s 8:30 am – 9:30 am beginning August 9, 2022. Gentle, Meditative Yoga rejuvenates the mind and body and helps restore balance in the body. In this form of yoga, positions are less intense and have a stronger emphasis on mediation and breathing, are slow-paced low impact, and are appropriate for all ages and fitness levels. Come join us and feel the difference.
A successful weekend for ‘Into the Woods’
The Mohawk Valley Center for the Arts had a successful weekend with the musical ‘Into the Woods’ which was presented Friday and Saturday night. Into the Woods is a story that follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.
Our Own “Celebration”
Photo by Dave Warner – Sterzinar Park in Canal Place, Little Falls. For decades the City of Little Falls has been home to a unique piece that is considered a major work of art. You’ve certainly driven or walked by it. You may have sat on a bench in...
Popular CNY Restaurant and Bar Is Now Closing Its Doors For Good
One of your favorite spots for amazing BBQ and drinks is officially closing in Utica. The owners of Boneyard BBQ have made the decision to permanently close their Utica location. There are several reasons that lead to this, but it was a choice that wasn't easy for the owners to make.
Senior Meals 08/11/2022 – 08/17/2022
To reserve a meal, call the Herkimer County Office for the Aging at least one business day in advance, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 315-867-1204 or 315-867-1634. If you are not home for meals, call 315-867-1204 at least a day in advance. All sites are...
Another Little Falls Football Parent’s Booster Club golf tournament in the books
Once again, turnout was fantastic for the 6th annual Little Falls Football Parent’s Booster Club golf tournament held at the municipal golf course. Coach Bryan Shepardson stated, “So many people in the community come out and help support the program. This is a great event, and it just shows how fantastic a community it is that we have for people to come up and always support us. A lot of people put some hard work into this, and it’s just become a great event over the years.”
William Lassell 1937 – 2022
Mr. William P. Lassell, 84, of Seebers Lane, Canajoharie, NY, passed away on August 7th, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Amsterdam, NY. He was born in Herkimer, NY, on October 1, 1937, the son of Merton and Elizabeth Wren Lassell, both who predeceased him. Mr. Lassell had a career...
Camden Native is Latest Central New Yorker to Try Their Luck On Jeopardy
A woman originally from Camden recently had a 2-day run on the long-running game show Jeopardy. Baker, who graduated Camden High School in 1998 as the valedictorian of her class, said she's watched Jeopardy with her family for as long as she can remember. She began taking the online test in 2012 and did so every year before finally being invited to an in-person Jeopardy audition.
Herkimer College to hold New Student Registration Day
Herkimer, NY— Herkimer College will hold a New Student Registration Day on Friday, August 19th. Admissions and academic advisors will be available to advise accepted students and provide them with a class schedule for the fall semester. Representatives from Financial Aid, Student Accounts, and Residence Life will also be on hand.
Margaret A. “Peg” Hodge 1930 – 2022
Margaret A. “Peg” Hodge, age 92, formerly of 131 Bidleman Rd, Town of Manheim, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Alpine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Little Falls, New York. She was born on March 14, 1930, in Little Falls, the daughter of the late Albert Dupont...
Sauquoit Woman Returns To Peace Corps
Sauquoit resident Jacquelyn Scibior is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020. The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. “From...
Delisa Renea Anderson 1966 – 2022
Delisa Renea Anderson, age 56, of Rockton Plaza Apts., Little Falls passed away on Thursday, August 4th, 2022, at the St. Luke’s Campus of the MVHS, New Hartford. Delisa was born in Little Falls on November 20, 1965, the daughter of the late Laverne and Leon Seymour. She was the oldest of five children. Delisa graduated high school in Michigan City, Indiana. She moved back to New York to be closer to her family. She was at one time united in marriage with Erik Carlsen. She was married to David S. Anderson, who passed away on June 8, 2019, and the couple resided in Herkimer. Delisa was employed with the Little Falls YMCA as a cleaner. In her spare time, Delisa enjoyed doing puzzles, shopping, and spending time with her sister, Catherine.
Back 2 Work job orders: Aug. 8 - 12, 2022
Job Title: Production Supervisor City: New Hartford, NY. Full time for a manufacturer of metal alloys. Duties: Plan and organize shift operations and lead union personnel. Maintain safe working conditions and economical operations. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and three years of supervisory experience. Must be computer literate and capable of navigating in Oracle, Lotus Notes and Microsoft Excel and Word.
Strong Thunderstorm moving into area
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service is advising that a strong thunderstorm is moving into the Central New York area and could impact east Oneida County through 1:15 PM Monday. At 12:32 PM, Monday, a strong thunderstorm was located near Westmoreland moving east at 35 MPH. Winds...
Cazenovia College’s longest serving faculty member to retire
CAZENOVIA — Recently, Dr. John Robert (Bob) Greene, the Paul J. Schupf Professor of History and Humanities at Cazenovia College, announced his upcoming retirement, effective January 2023. Greene, who has served the institution for over 42 years, is currently the college’s longest serving faculty member. He started at...
Gas in Boonville is upwards of $4.70, while gas near Syracuse is only $4.10 - Why such the gap in price range? We asked and are waiting to find out
BOONVILLE- On Tuesday, gas prices in the village of Boonville, NY were nearly at $4.70 per-gallon. Just north in Lowville, prices were hovering near $4.60 per-gallon and in Old Forge, NY, gas prices were near $4.90. Fuel prices have gone up steadily since last-year, but with a sharp increase over...
New York State Woman Hospitalized After Falling Asleep With Lit Cigarette in Hand
Put out your smokes before you snooze. A New York state woman who was reportedly smoking in bed suffered injuries after falling asleep with the lit cigarette still in hand. The resulting fire lead to two floors being evacuated in the apartment building where she lived, though no one else was hurt and the fire was contained. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
New traffic pattern on Route 8 Bridge starting August 10th
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Regional Office of the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) has announced that a new traffic pattern will begin on the Route 8 bridge over 5/12 in Utica and New Hartford starting Wednesday, August 10th. While traveling east on Route 840 to...
Poland FD responds to blaze in Cold Brook
COLD BROOK, N.Y. - Crews were called to the scene of a fully-involved structure fire in Cold Brook late Saturday evening. It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Rose Valley Road and Main Street. Fire officials say a possible lightning storm on Route 8 caused the fire. Multiple...
