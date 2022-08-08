James Bond and The Beatles are on tap for the Plymouth Philharmonic's 107th season

PLYMOUTH – A tribute to the music of the James Bond movies and The Beatles are highlights of the 107th season for the Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra.

Music director Steven Karidoyanes will lead the orchestra in 10 performances, starting with a program of “American Favorites” and ending with “Come Together,” a celebration of the music of the British rockers.

Karidoyanes said the goal of the 2022-2023 season is bring “people together on a musical adventure.”

The schedule

“American Favorites,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24, Plymouth Memorial Hall: The season-opener features Florence Price’s “Colonial Dance,” George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue,” and Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2.”

“Perfect Pairs,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5, Plymouth North High School Performing Arts Center: Bassist Susan Hangen from the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra joins the Phil for a performance that will be the North American premiere of composer Simon Garcia’s concerto.

“America’s Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration,” 7 p.m. Nov. 18, Plymouth Memorial Hall: The Phil participates in the town’s annual Thanksgiving festivities with a program featuring Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5 and a rendition of Vittorio Monti’s Czardas.

“Holiday Pops!” 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 and 3 p.m. Dec. 11: The orchestra's annual holiday show features Handel’s “Messiah,” Clement C. “Moore’s “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” and Tchaikovsky’s “Nutracker.” The sixth-grade chorus from Plymouth Community Intermediate School will sing other holiday classics.

“Shaken, Not Stirred: Music of James Bond,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28 and 3 p.m. Jan. 29, Plymouth Memorial Hall: The orchestra will play the sounds of 007 with a performance that showcases the Oscar-winning songs and scores from 27 Bond movies.

“The Winning Score: Sports in Music,” 3 p.m. March 5, Plymouth Memorial Hall: On tap in this all-ages show are Leroy Anderson’s “Home Stretch,” a narration of the poem “Casey at the Bat,” and John Williams’s “Olympic Fanfare and Theme.”

“An Evening With Eileen Ivers,” 7 p.m. March 11, Plymouth Memorial Hall: Grammy-winner fiddler Eileen Ivers will play Celtic and American music in a concert that is a fundraiser for the orchestra.

“The Way Home,” 7:30 p.m. March 25, Plymouth Memorial Hall: Selections will include the operatic work of composer Jennifer Higdon (“Cold Mountain") and "Fanfare on Amazing Grace" by Adolphus Hailstork.

“Time for Three,” 7 p.m. April 29, Plymouth Memorial Hall: Americana, modern pop and classical music is on tap for a trio of classically trained string musicians from Juilliard and the Curtis Institute for Music.

“Come Together: Music of the Beatles,” 7:30 p.m. May 20 and 3 p.m. May 21, Plymouth Memorial Hall: The Phil joins forces with world-class vocalists for a season finale pops weekend featuring songs from The Beatles’ albums, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” (1967) and “Abbey Road” (1969). Classics like “Oh! Darling,” “Something” and “Here Comes the Sun” will be on the playlist.

"I can’t wait to see our community back in the concert hall as we experience this music together,” Karidoyanes said.

Plymouth Memorial Hall is at 83 Court St. Tickets can be bought by calling 508-746-8008 or online at plymouthphil.org.

