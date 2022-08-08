Fayetteville Forum: What are your thoughts on proposed changes to the Market House?

The Fayetteville City Council last week voted to move forward with a plan to “repurpose” The Market House — the controversial and historic structure downtown that was at one time the primary symbol for the city of Fayetteville.

The building has been the subject of debate for years because enslaved people were sold there.

More than 500 people contributed their ideas on the building’s future taking part in public discussions and surveys in a process managed by the Fayetteville-Cumberland Human Relations Commission. Commission members submitted three recommendations to the council at a late afternoon work session Monday.

Those three recommendation are:

—Tell a fuller and more accurate picture of the building’s history, including its impact on African Americans in the city, using written materials, QR codes and social media;

— Change some of the language in a plaque that speaks of the building’s connection to slavery, for example substituting the word “enslaved” for the word “slave”; and

— Install public art by local artisans at the four corners of Market House Square that can change and also tell the stories of other diverse groups in the city.

The ideas met with a favorable response from council members who voted unanimously to move forward with the plan.

