ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville Forum: What are your thoughts on proposed changes to the Market House?

By Myron B. Pitts, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XAgK9_0h8nIJsr00

The Fayetteville City Council last week voted to move forward with a plan to “repurpose” The Market House — the controversial and historic structure downtown that was at one time the primary symbol for the city of Fayetteville.

The building has been the subject of debate for years because enslaved people were sold there.

More than 500 people contributed their ideas on the building’s future taking part in public discussions and surveys in a process managed by the Fayetteville-Cumberland Human Relations Commission. Commission members submitted three recommendations to the council at a late afternoon work session Monday.

Those three recommendation are:

—Tell a fuller and more accurate picture of the building’s history, including its impact on African Americans in the city, using written materials, QR codes and social media;

— Change some of the language in a plaque that speaks of the building’s connection to slavery, for example substituting the word “enslaved” for the word “slave”; and

— Install public art by local artisans at the four corners of Market House Square that can change and also tell the stories of other diverse groups in the city.

The ideas met with a favorable response from council members who voted unanimously to move forward with the plan.

We would like to ask our readers: What are your own thoughts?

Do you think the proposed changes are a good idea and a good way to move forward? Or would have you have advocated a different approach?

What are your thoughts on the historic Market House and how it fits into the life of the city of Fayetteville?

Share your comments online or in the form above or send an email to eletters@fayobserver.com, subject line: Observer Forum. You can also comment in the Facebook group “Community Conversations With Myron.”

We will publish a selection of responses.

Opinion Editor Myron B. Pitts can be reached at mpitts@fayobserver.com

Comments / 7

Darryl O'Quinn
2d ago

im a sixty one year old man and have been around this area since birth..the market house is a historical land mark..leave it as is dont change the name at all..its history no matter who it offends. people need to learn to live with the history,its not meant to be nice or not so nice to people. Thats why its called history..I can't understand why people are so ashamed or offend by history that their trying to cover it up..ìts plain right disrespectful of those who died to make our history,

Reply
10
Dick Hertz
2d ago

Enslaved people were not sold at the Market House, they were sold down the street on the steps of the old Court House. There is a specific reason for this!

Reply
4
Hilda Adams
1d ago

I think the historical building is beautiful. People made slaves, not the building. Other things sold there. Slaves sold at other landmarks...what about those

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Up and Coming Weekly

City Council considers compensation plan for members

The Fayetteville City Council gave consensus approval at its meeting Aug. 1 to have city administrators research the possibilities of a tax-deferred compensation plan for its members after they leave office. The directive was in response to Councilmen D.J. Haire and Chris Davis, who asked for information on “some form...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Hope Mills manager: Town heading in the right direction

Hope Mills Town Manager Scott Meszaros on Monday night, Aug. 1 reviewed a “State of the Town’’ slide presentation that highlighted town accomplishments including growth in commercial development, the completion of residential housing and investments in crime-fighting technology. “The town has seen about 17% growth in annexation,’’...
HOPE MILLS, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville ordinance imposes $500 fine for some homeless camps on city property

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Those who make up Fayetteville’s homeless community could be forced to pay a $500 fine if they set up tents on city property. With a vote of 8 to 2, Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin and members of the city council made it illegal for homeless people to camp out on city property near dangerous highways. The approved ordinance even prohibits encampments on city property all together, when there is shelter space available.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Government
Up and Coming Weekly

City Council takes steps to regulate homeless encampments

The Fayetteville City Council is taking steps to regulate homeless encampments on public property. During a work session this past Monday, the council by a consensus of 8-2 decided to move forward with a revised city ordinance on camping on public property inside the city limits. The proposed ordinance is on the council's consent agenda for its regular meeting Aug. 8 at City Hall. The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m.
jocoreport.com

“We Need New Leadership And A New Direction In Our School System” County Commissioner Says

SMITHFIELD – A Johnston County commissioner says the Johnston County Board of Education needs new leadership and a new direction. Commissioner Fred Smith made the comments following a news report Monday that revealed school board members and the chief financial officer allegedly discussed how to conceal $8 million from Johnston County Commissioners. The audio recording was made during an informal March 2022 budget workshop attended by school board members Ronald Johnson, Kay Carroll, and Lyn Andrews. Mr. Johnson made the audio recording.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Relations#Qr Codes#Facebook Group#Urban Construction#Fayetteville Forum#The Market House#African Americans#Qr
FOX8 News

Why NC teachers are leaving their jobs

(WGHP) — Since she was in the fifth grade, Rebecca Rogers knew she wanted to be a teacher. So she worked hard to graduate from Meredith College in Raleigh and fulfilled that dream and began teaching at the high school level. In her second year, the pandemic broke out, and Rogers has since left teaching to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid

Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
PITTSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh hosting gun buyback event in August

The City of Raleigh will launch a gun buyback program on Saturday, Aug. 20. Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin shared the news with WRAL on Monday after a successful event in Durham, where nearly 300 firearms, including 10 military-style weapons, were turned in. "Our chief has done a great job of...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Up and Coming Weekly

Local organizers host best pitmasters in barbecue cook off

Barbecue lovers, beware. The “Black BBQ Cook Off” will hit the ground running at the Murchison Road Food Truck Park on Aug. 21 from 12 to 5 p.m. The cook off will coincide with the second annual “I Love My Community Cookout and Giveaway,” and the eclectic art show “Expression Through the Arts.”
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WMBF

NCDOT will begin construction to widen I-95 in Robeson County

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WMBF) – Construction crews will begin widening another stretch of Interstate 95 this fall. This project is a part of a larger one to update a 182-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in North Carolina. The roadway was built between the late 1950s and 1980 as a...
multifamilybiz.com

Olympus Property Acquires 192-Unit Stone Gables Multifamily Community in Fayetteville Submarket of Raeford, North Carolina

RAEFORD, NC - Olympus Property announced the successful acquisition of Stone Gables, a 192-unit garden-style apartment community in Raeford, North Carolina, just outside of Fayetteville. The property is strategically located in close proximity to some of the region's most notable employers such as Fort Bragg, one of the largest military...
RAEFORD, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Cumberland board takes steps to address water contamination

Cumberland County Manager Amy Cannon on Aug. 1 asked the county Board of Commissioners to consider creating two new water and sewer districts to combat contamination of private wells due to GenX and other forever PFAS chemicals in portions of the county. She said creating distinct water and sewer districts...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville splash pad closes, getting upgrades

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—One place to cool down during the summer heat is closed, but it is getting some upgrades. The splash pad outside the J.S. Spivey Recreation Center is closed starting Monday, officials said in a statement. But the splash pad, which was built in 2004, will be getting...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy