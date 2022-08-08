ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville seafood market owner 'Mrs. Chang' survives brain aneurysm, five-week coma

By Taylor Shook, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LE3Zj_0h8nII0800

Chang’s Fish Market owner Sun Thompson, known in Fayetteville as “Mrs. Chang,” survived a brain aneurysm and five-week coma, her daughter Jennifer McNair said last week.

Thompson suffered the aneurysm June 20, on the one-year anniversary of her late husband and market co-owner James Thompson’s death, McNair said.

Doctors told McNair that her 63-year-old mother’s chances of surviving the brain hemorrhage were "only five percent."

“She could have passed away that day,” McNair said.

After emergency surgery at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Thompson was flown to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill, where she spent weeks in a coma, McNair said.

The family closed the market for a few days but reopened once her mother was stable, McNair said.

FAYETTEVILLE HIDDEN GEMS:Chang's Fish Market has fans hooked on fresh seafood

BREAK OUT OF YOUR LUNCH RUT:The Salad Box brings its healthy menu to Murchison Road

She said she is grateful for customers who were patient even as the market hours were sporadic.

“It was really tough because we were driving back and forth daily to be with her and keep the store open,” she said.

Thompson woke from the coma July 25, McNair said.

“They didn’t expect her to wake up, but she’s always had a lucky streak,” she said.

Thompson is now in stable condition at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, her daughter said, and the family expects her to be home soon, though she will need a care nurse.

A fundraising page set up to help the family with expenses had raised $310 through six donations by Thursday.

“She is so strong,” McNair said, “She wouldn’t want to be in this position to ask people for help, but as her daughter, I have to help her.”

She and her husband ran the market at 110 Johnston St. with her kids, Jennifer McNair, Sabrina McNair and Edward McNair since 1995.

McNair said when customers learned of her mother's illness, they shared stories of Thompson's kindness.

“People come to me and say, ‘She helped me feed my children when I didn’t have any money,’” McNair said. “There are so many lives that my mother has touched."

The future of Chang’s Seafood is uncertain because of Thompson's illness, but McNair is confident that her mother will return to health.

“I believe my mother will recover,” she said.

Food, dining and business reporter Taylor Shook can be reached at tshook@gannett.com.

Comments / 36

B-lies-M
2d ago

Praying for her full recovery, and if she hasn't made a confession of faith in the Lord Jesus Christ that she will, I also pray that GOD will use this situation to make family friends neighbors and customers to realize that we are all living on borrowed time, and we all have a appointment with our maker Jesus Christ our Lord.

Reply
9
My Dixie Wrecked
2d ago

godbless her on her full recovery. god said it wasn't her time. he also showed you how precious life is, she almost lost her life exactly a yr after her husband ,and she's here to live her life the best way she possibly can now

Reply
7
Shantevia Byrd
2d ago

Mrs. McNair you and your family continue to walk by faith and not by sight. May the Lord continue to strengthen Mrs.Chain and your family through these times... We believe not in much science but what the Lord can do no matter of any situation. If you looking for more breakthrough & encouragement, no sugar coating but truth please when your ready check out Belparziam Non Domination Church. M.k. and D.A Braxton would love to have you and your family. That's to anyone else reading this too.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Up and Coming Weekly

Local organizers host best pitmasters in barbecue cook off

Barbecue lovers, beware. The “Black BBQ Cook Off” will hit the ground running at the Murchison Road Food Truck Park on Aug. 21 from 12 to 5 p.m. The cook off will coincide with the second annual “I Love My Community Cookout and Giveaway,” and the eclectic art show “Expression Through the Arts.”
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, NC
Food & Drinks
Fayetteville, NC
Health
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Lifestyle
City
Chapel Hill, NC
wkml.com

Fayetteville, Charlotte Have Deadliest Roads in North Carolina

Out of 229,011 miles of roads in North Carolina, it turns out the deadliest stretch of it is right here in Fayetteville. According to our friends at MoneyGeek.com, the stretch of Cliffdale Road from Beverly Drive to Landsdowne Road is the deadliest spot in the state. There were 10 fatal accidents in that 4.9 mile stretch from 2018-2020.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Man, teen busted for harvesting pot at home in Fuquay-Varina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A marijuana grow operation was put a stop to in Fuquay-Varina on Tuesday after a search warrant discovered the scheme in a home, police said. At approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Fuquay-Varina Police Department executed a search warrant in the 2700 block of Blueridge Lake Drive where officers “photographed, processed and collected multiple items consistent with a marijuana grow operation”.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aneurysm#Emergency Surgery#Gannett#Coma#Food Drink#Fish Market#Unc Medical Center#Pag
cbs17

Are you related? Fayetteville police looking for next of kin

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating the next of kin for a man and woman who passed away. Joseph W. White, 70, died June 19 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. His last known address was in...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid

Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
PITTSBORO, NC
cbs17

Street closures planned for Wayne County deputy funeral

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has planned street closures for Tuesday morning ahead of the funeral for a Wayne County deputy. NCDOT has planned closing U.S. 117 North from N.C. 55 in Mount Olive through Genoa Road. The closure will be in place from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WRAL News

Food Lion deals Aug. 10-16: Watermelon, chicken leg quarters, pork ribs, ground chicken, Wholly Guacamole, Turkey Hill Iced Tea, dish liquid

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Food Lion has new sales starting August 10 including cucumbers, limes, green peppers, watermelon, chicken leg quarters, pork ribs, ground chicken, Wholly Guacamole, Turkey Hill Iced Tea, Go-Gurt, frozen vegetables, dish liquid, Xtra laundry detergent and more.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville ordinance imposes $500 fine for some homeless camps on city property

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Those who make up Fayetteville’s homeless community could be forced to pay a $500 fine if they set up tents on city property. With a vote of 8 to 2, Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin and members of the city council made it illegal for homeless people to camp out on city property near dangerous highways. The approved ordinance even prohibits encampments on city property all together, when there is shelter space available.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy